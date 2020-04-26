 
Chicago Boyz

                 
 
 
What Are Chicago Boyz Readers Reading?
 

 
  •   Enter your email to be notified of new posts:
  •   Problem? Question?
  •   Contact Authors:

  • CB Twitter Feed
  • Blog Posts (RSS 2.0)
  • Blog Posts (Atom 0.3)
  • Incoming Links

  • Recent Comments

    • Loading...

  • Authors

  • Notable Discussions

  • Recent Posts

  • Blogroll

  • Categories

  • Archives

    • «

    New Services

    Posted by Assistant Village Idiot on April 26th, 2020 (All posts by )

    Cross-posted at Assistant Village Idiot

    Delivered groceries were just coming in. Our local chains quickly became overwhelmed, and began only taking orders to be scheduled a week out.  As many people, of any vulnerability category whatsoever, are going to prefer to order things online more and more, there will be more of these services and they will employ more people.  I am not saying that your local supermarket is going to be obsolete, but hybrid forms are going to be more common.

    This will also be true of restaurants.  There will be more specialising in takeout, and even fabulous room-based chefs are going to star figuring out how to make meals that can move across town. We are not quite ready for the virtual reality of pairing meals with rented environments of “London 1898,”  “Paris 1927,” and “NYC 1960,” but it’s not that far off, either.

    No, of course it won’t be the same as actually being there, but as we can’t go there even in its modern form at the moment, and even when it comes back it will be very expensive, there will be a market.  Here’s the fun part:  there will be a market for Faux London, Faux Paris, Faux New York. In the same way that pizza and Italian food are not all that authentic, nor is Chinese food in America* very much what they eat in …Hunan, the VR market will cater to what people think is authentic. Chef Louis isn’t stupid.  Anyone can quick-google what the rich actually did eat in London in 1898, but he will prepare what you think was authentic and will spend money on. Enterprising young souls will also figure out what the children will eat that you can advertise to them as Florence 1568 or Jerusalem AD 63, so you can make it a repeatable history lesson.

    Our church is already planning to keep the online services going even after we can get together.  This is not only because many of us will not want to go to the high risk of weekly contact in an enclosed area with 300 other people, some of them quite close, but because even after all that risk is reduced to as low as it’s going to get*, some folks will decide that staying home and clicking on the church’s Sunday menu is what they actually want. Compare, watching the NFL on TV versus going to the stadium.  People increasingly view going to the stadium as an occasional adventure, while preferring to stay at home. Whoa.  Maybe churches that provide replay, commentary, and analysis are going to start finding a niche!

    What else is going to become delivery vs in-person going forward?

    * I have read that the American version of Chinese food is now available in Chinese cities

    **I think that means, even after a vaccine, two annual diseases that kill lots of people.  Doesn’t that clearly imply a third and a fourth?  We will live different from here on in.

     

    This entry was posted on Sunday, April 26th, 2020 at 4:11 pm and is filed under Miscellaneous. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can skip to the end and leave a response. Pinging is currently not allowed.

    6 Responses to “New Services”

    1. David Foster Says:
      April 26th, 2020 at 5:29 pm

      What happens to *dating* in this scenario?…Can’t meet people at work very well if you work from home (and it’s already discouraged by the sex police)…also meeting people at church doesn’t work very well if services are conducted online. Already, a lot of couples meet via various dating sites…but if there is continued strong fear of coronavirus, the process before actually meeting in person will become a lot more extended. A simple good night kiss becomes probably a higher threshold than actual sex has been in a lot of cases in recent years. Will health certificates be required by both parties?

    2. Assistant Village Idiot Says:
      April 26th, 2020 at 6:06 pm

      My second son met his current girlfriend, who we hope will become his wife, online. There was a fair bit of online exchange before there was a physical meeting. He is 36 – should that make him more cautious or more impatient? Either way, it’s a diffferent world, and not one I think I would have done well in.

    3. Jay Guevara Says:
      April 26th, 2020 at 6:07 pm

      Now do higher education.

      Why have an extensive faculty to lecture when many faculty are so-so lecturers? Why not have online versions of the few superb lecturers?

      In major research universities the STEM departments have a lot of faculty to conduct research (and to bring in that good good overhead on grants, a fact not lost on university administrations), most of whom only teach a bit on the side for form’s sake.

      Why not spin off those departments as affiliated research institutes? Parents love to think that Chad and Buffy as undergraduates will benefit from exposure to Nobel Laureates and to the latest advances in their fields.

      News flash: Chad and Buffy 1) will probably never see a Nobel Laureate, and if they did 2) the Nobel Laureate may well be an appalling lecturer, and 3) if he spoke about the latest advances in his research field, Chad and Buffy wouldn’t have a dog’s chance of understanding what he was talking about.

      So I say again: why not spin off those departments as affiliated research institutes?

    4. MCS Says:
      April 26th, 2020 at 6:30 pm

      I don’t think that restaurants will survive distancing. I rarely eat alone in one. Just as easy and far cheaper to eat alone at home. Not much point if you can’t have conversation.

    5. Assistant Village Idiot Says:
      April 26th, 2020 at 7:23 pm

      MCS – yes, outdoor seating in Nome is a rough go.

      Though there will be some survival with more outdoor seating in other places, I admit.

      Whoa. I wonder if drive-in movies will come back, now that theaters will be less viable.

    6. MCS Says:
      April 26th, 2020 at 8:33 pm

      Restaurants won’t be able to survive on outdoor seating. It’s something that is fine at those times where it’s neither too hot or cold, there’s little or no wind etc. Not a way to pay the rent or make payroll. Even if they happen to have room.

      The corollary to a 20% infection rate is that we have all been exposed many times over. People are starting to realize that everything they’ve been fed over the last three months is at best wrong, and at worst, a deliberate distortion promulgated to advance one agenda or another.

      I don’t see much of this lasting beyond Memorial Day. I especially don’t see people foregoing social interaction that they value. This will mean that restaurants, movie theaters and sports, if they survive, will be back to normal far sooner than many assume.

    Leave a Reply

    Comments Policy:  By commenting here you acknowledge that you have read the Chicago Boyz blog Comments Policy, which is posted under the comment entry box below, and agree to its terms.

    A real-time preview of your comment will appear under the comment entry box below.

    Comments Policy

    Chicago Boyz values reader contributions and invites you to comment as long as you accept a few stipulations:

    1) Chicago Boyz authors tend to share a broad outlook on issues but there is no party or company line. Each of us decides what to write and how to respond to comments on his own posts. Occasionally one or another of us will delete a comment as off-topic, excessively rude or otherwise unproductive. You may think that we deleted your comment unjustly, and you may be right, but it is usually best if you can accept it and move on.

    2) If you post a comment and it doesn't show up it was probably blocked by our spam filter. We batch-delete spam comments, typically in the morning. If you email us promptly at we may be able to retrieve and publish your comment.

    3) You may use common HTML tags (italic, bold, etc.). Please use the "href" tag to post long URLs. The spam filter tends to block comments that contain multiple URLs. If you want to post multiple URLs you should either spread them across multiple comments or email us so that we can make sure that your comment gets posted.

    4) This blog is private property. The First Amendment does not apply. We have no obligation to publish your comments, follow your instructions or indulge your arguments. If you are unwilling to operate within these loose constraints you should probably start your own blog and leave us alone.

    5) Comments made on the Chicago Boyz blog are solely the responsibility of the commenter. No comment on any post on Chicago Boyz is to be taken as a statement from or by any contributor to Chicago Boyz, the Chicago Boyz blog, its administrators or owners. Chicago Boyz and its contributors, administrators and owners, by permitting comments, do not thereby endorse any claim or opinion or statement made by any commenter, nor do they represent that any claim or statement made in any comment is true. Further, Chicago Boyz and its contributors, administrators and owners expressly reject and disclaim any association with any comment which suggests any threat of bodily harm to any person, including without limitation any elected official.

    6) Commenters may not post content that infringes intellectual property rights. Comments that violate this rule are subject to deletion or editing to remove the infringing content. Commenters who repeatedly violate this rule may be banned from further commenting on Chicago Boyz. See our DMCA policy for more information.

    «
     