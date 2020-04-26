New Services
April 26th, 2020
Delivered groceries were just coming in. Our local chains quickly became overwhelmed, and began only taking orders to be scheduled a week out. As many people, of any vulnerability category whatsoever, are going to prefer to order things online more and more, there will be more of these services and they will employ more people. I am not saying that your local supermarket is going to be obsolete, but hybrid forms are going to be more common.
This will also be true of restaurants. There will be more specialising in takeout, and even fabulous room-based chefs are going to star figuring out how to make meals that can move across town. We are not quite ready for the virtual reality of pairing meals with rented environments of “London 1898,” “Paris 1927,” and “NYC 1960,” but it’s not that far off, either.
No, of course it won’t be the same as actually being there, but as we can’t go there even in its modern form at the moment, and even when it comes back it will be very expensive, there will be a market. Here’s the fun part: there will be a market for Faux London, Faux Paris, Faux New York. In the same way that pizza and Italian food are not all that authentic, nor is Chinese food in America* very much what they eat in …Hunan, the VR market will cater to what people think is authentic. Chef Louis isn’t stupid. Anyone can quick-google what the rich actually did eat in London in 1898, but he will prepare what you think was authentic and will spend money on. Enterprising young souls will also figure out what the children will eat that you can advertise to them as Florence 1568 or Jerusalem AD 63, so you can make it a repeatable history lesson.
Our church is already planning to keep the online services going even after we can get together. This is not only because many of us will not want to go to the high risk of weekly contact in an enclosed area with 300 other people, some of them quite close, but because even after all that risk is reduced to as low as it’s going to get*, some folks will decide that staying home and clicking on the church’s Sunday menu is what they actually want. Compare, watching the NFL on TV versus going to the stadium. People increasingly view going to the stadium as an occasional adventure, while preferring to stay at home. Whoa. Maybe churches that provide replay, commentary, and analysis are going to start finding a niche!
What else is going to become delivery vs in-person going forward?
* I have read that the American version of Chinese food is now available in Chinese cities
**I think that means, even after a vaccine, two annual diseases that kill lots of people. Doesn’t that clearly imply a third and a fourth? We will live different from here on in.
What happens to *dating* in this scenario?…Can’t meet people at work very well if you work from home (and it’s already discouraged by the sex police)…also meeting people at church doesn’t work very well if services are conducted online. Already, a lot of couples meet via various dating sites…but if there is continued strong fear of coronavirus, the process before actually meeting in person will become a lot more extended. A simple good night kiss becomes probably a higher threshold than actual sex has been in a lot of cases in recent years. Will health certificates be required by both parties?
My second son met his current girlfriend, who we hope will become his wife, online. There was a fair bit of online exchange before there was a physical meeting. He is 36 – should that make him more cautious or more impatient? Either way, it’s a diffferent world, and not one I think I would have done well in.
Now do higher education.
Why have an extensive faculty to lecture when many faculty are so-so lecturers? Why not have online versions of the few superb lecturers?
In major research universities the STEM departments have a lot of faculty to conduct research (and to bring in that good good overhead on grants, a fact not lost on university administrations), most of whom only teach a bit on the side for form’s sake.
Why not spin off those departments as affiliated research institutes? Parents love to think that Chad and Buffy as undergraduates will benefit from exposure to Nobel Laureates and to the latest advances in their fields.
News flash: Chad and Buffy 1) will probably never see a Nobel Laureate, and if they did 2) the Nobel Laureate may well be an appalling lecturer, and 3) if he spoke about the latest advances in his research field, Chad and Buffy wouldn’t have a dog’s chance of understanding what he was talking about.
So I say again: why not spin off those departments as affiliated research institutes?
I don’t think that restaurants will survive distancing. I rarely eat alone in one. Just as easy and far cheaper to eat alone at home. Not much point if you can’t have conversation.
MCS – yes, outdoor seating in Nome is a rough go.
Though there will be some survival with more outdoor seating in other places, I admit.
Whoa. I wonder if drive-in movies will come back, now that theaters will be less viable.
Restaurants won’t be able to survive on outdoor seating. It’s something that is fine at those times where it’s neither too hot or cold, there’s little or no wind etc. Not a way to pay the rent or make payroll. Even if they happen to have room.
The corollary to a 20% infection rate is that we have all been exposed many times over. People are starting to realize that everything they’ve been fed over the last three months is at best wrong, and at worst, a deliberate distortion promulgated to advance one agenda or another.
I don’t see much of this lasting beyond Memorial Day. I especially don’t see people foregoing social interaction that they value. This will mean that restaurants, movie theaters and sports, if they survive, will be back to normal far sooner than many assume.