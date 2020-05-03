The consulting firm Kearney updates their numbers on the foreign sourcing and US manufacturing of products. Lots of interesting data.

This entry was posted on Sunday, May 3rd, 2020 at 8:29 pm and is filed under Business, China, Economics & Finance, Latin America, Management, USA, Vietnam. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can skip to the end and leave a response. Pinging is currently not allowed.