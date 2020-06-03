Rhinoceros
One difficulty is that everyone thinks that it is everyone else who are the rhinoceroses. I might think it’s you.
And of course, you might think it’s me. (If the video isn’t coming up, we’re working on it.) In the meantime, the link is here. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dzI2wy31K9s&t=1s
The problem is created by the fact that we have never really defined “Conservatism”.
So maybe this is a start:
There are two broad strains of thought that can generally be considered “Conservative”:
1. Conservatism as a political ideology based on the concept that legitimate government is subordinate to the Natural Rights of the citizens. Its authority is derived through the delegation of the exercise of those Rights from the Citizens to the government.
2. Conservatism as a political ideology based on the concept that Nations evolve customs and traditions to organize and regulate their communities, and while these might evolve and change over time, no government has any legitimate authority to impose changes on the Nation.