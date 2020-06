Here’s an interesting piece suggesting that there is a tradeoff between spending on police and spending on prisons. It is claimed that money diverted from prisons to policing buys at least 4x the reduction in crime. Apparently, on a per-capita basis the US now employees 35% fewer police than the world average…an interesting data point given the current calls for police defunding.

