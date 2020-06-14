New! – Your Least Favorite Movies and Books
Posted by Jonathan on June 14th, 2020 (All posts by Jonathan)
Here are some of mine:
Movies
Death In Venice – I walked out of this one in college. A middle-aged man’s erotic infatuation with an adolescent boy simmers, it is suggested, beneath the surface. In reality nothing ever happens. The action is all silence, furtive glances and views of dramatic sunlit esplanades. Hard pass.
Whale Rider – A politically correct, tear jerking piece of crap. It’s got the exploited-native-peoples angle, the anti-Anglosphere culture angle, the You Go Girl! feminist competition-fantasy and anti-male angle. And of course those stupid whales. What’s not to dislike?
The Help – Essentially a cartoon in which the white characters are crass, stupid, racist jerks and the black characters are smart, kind and wise. In case you don’t get the point, the disgusting white people are all southerners with strong southern accents. We must fight stereotypes – except, it seems, the ones that serve our argumentative purposes. Run, don’t walk.
Books
The Magus – The worst book I’ve ever read. The protagonist is unappealing, the plot silly and incredible. This one-star Amazon review tells the tale:
A reminder of how terrible writing can be
Perhaps the worst book I’ve ever read. I’ve seen Scooby Doo episodes more plausible than this mess. Suggestion for the author: if your plot turns on its head not only every chapter, but practically every page, readers will realize the story is contrived garbage and stop caring.
What is contrived here? Maybe the endless scenes of naked people running around wearing antler masks, the star chamber of evil academics from the Sorbonne watching naked prisoners whip each other on racks, oh just remembering the juvenile and ludicrous “plot” makes me wet with embarrassment. The author admits in the preface that this book was an unsuccessful and sophomoric effort, and that’s the only convincing thing in the whole book.
[. . .]
(True story: I was once at a social gathering when someone asked someone else to name the worst book he had ever read. I immediately thought about this book. It was the other guy’s choice too.)
What are your least favorite movies and books? Feel free to share in the comments.
June 14th, 2020 at 5:16 pm
Sigh. About ten years ago (maybe longer) I got into providing reviews of books and movies. Several sometime providers of linkage and stuff offered gigs reviewing movies, later branching out into books for other web enterprises. I think the motivation for the first provider was – ‘Hey! Free Movies For Review’ and honestly, I did manage to score a good few copies of DVDs and printed books for review, although I only went for the ones which interested me. For movies – only those I was interested in anyway … and for books, I learned early on to check the sample chapters offered on Amazon before committing to do a review. I honestly did not want to write reviews saying basically, “This book/movie sucked with the force sufficient to reel in small asteroids and moons,” and give the whys and analysis. Giving a bad review on that basis was too much like stomping kittens and puppies; needlessly cruel and a waste of my time reading enough it to be honest. But the very worse book I ever read for review … gads, was that a groaner.
Seriously, the worse book I ever read willingly, and I was an English major.
https://www.amazon.com/Cobbler-Normandy-Otto-Berliner/dp/1419668404/ref=sr_1_1?dchild=1&keywords=the+cobbler+of+normandy&qid=1592172338&s=books&sr=1-1
I bailed on that book about a third in, where the author described a seeecret underground chamber insulated with Styrofoam…
The second-worst was this one, where I fell for the write-up and didn’t take care to check out the sample chapters.
It’s appalling – basically a late 20th century soap opera, all dressed up in mid-19th century garb.
And no, the author did not capture a single element of the 19th century vibe. https://www.amazon.com/Whittaker-Family-Reunion-Shirley-Roe/dp/1906806519/ref=sr_1_1?dchild=1&keywords=the+whittaker+family+reunion&qid=1592172734&s=books&sr=1-1
June 14th, 2020 at 5:30 pm
I dunno… Lately, it seems that it would be a hell of a lot easier to list that which was really good or worthwhile than that which is utter dreck and craptastic.
I honestly can’t remember the last time I picked up a mainstream work of fiction or watched a movie or TV series that was really good. The majority of the time, I start reading it, realize I can see where the author is going, skip to the end of the book to find out if I was right, aaaaand… We’re done. About the only thing that gets me to go back and actually read the damn thing is if the characters were interesting and there’s an unexpected outcome there at the end.
So much crap, so little time. I suspect that if our era is remembered, it will be reviled for the sheer amount of crap we added to the legacy of our ancestors, while simultaneously erasing our heritage in the name of social justice and political correctness.
I really hope there’s a secret society of librarians out there, preserving copies of everything that their peers are sending to be pulped as they work through the card catalogs. If not, I suspect that virtually everything of real worth is going to be lost and forgotten by about 2100.
June 14th, 2020 at 5:39 pm
Worst Movie – Alien3
Worst Book – The Last Sherlock Holmes Story, in which it is revealed at the end that Holmes has a double personality, the other being Jack The Ripper. I threw the book across the room.
June 14th, 2020 at 6:29 pm
Worst movie was “Thin Red Line” which I saw with my son and dil. I was sitting there trying to figure out who the characters were when I noticed people leaving and not returning. I had assumed they were going to the bathroom of for a drink but they never came back. Pretty soon we were among the few left and I suggested it was time for us.
Naturally it was nominated for Best Picture.
I walked out of “No Way Out” back when it first came out. Coincidentally, I was with that same son but he wasn’t married yet. I saw it again later and it was OK.
Books, the later WEB Griffin novels are bad. I loved his work but he got old and his son started to take over. The same thing happened with Stephen Ambrose.
I have a new novelist I am working my way through all his books. Andrew Wareham. Most of those novels are about the Industrial Revolution in England in late 18th and 19th centuries. He also has a great series about the WWI RFC. He has begun a sequel series about the RAF in WWII. His technical detail, which I also loved about WEB Griffin, is excellent. For example, most airplane engines in WWI were rotary. The entire engine rotated around the shaft which was fixed.
June 14th, 2020 at 7:23 pm
Movies, limiting to ones I saw on the theater:
Batman Returns–the original sequel, with Danny Devito as Penguin and Michelle Pfeifer as Cat Woman, iirc. Tim Burton is a terrible, terrible director.
The English Patient–utter dreck.
American Beauty–blah blah, the mean, masculine, hyper-American Marine is secretly gay. How trangressive. Yawn.
Red–from the Three Colors trilogy. I’m still convinced the subtitles must have been from a different movie.
Erin Brockovich–Julia Roberts plays a loathsome vile woman who we’re somehow supposed to sympathize with.
June 14th, 2020 at 7:30 pm
Mike K…I’m currently reading Wareham’s ‘The Earl’s Other Son’ series, which you recommended. Very good.
I’d initially expected the protagonist to be a Flashman-type character, but he takes his profession a lot more seriously than Flashy did.