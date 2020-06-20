An Unusual Product Line
Posted by David Foster on June 20th, 2020 (All posts by David Foster)
Here’s a company that builds (in addition to other things) square-rigged sailing ships…not just as a shipyard executing customer-supplied designs, but as a more-or-less standard product line. There are three models, ranging from 1150 to 3000 tons displacement.
I wonder how many they have sold.
June 20th, 2020 at 5:08 pm
As a first pass guess with limited research:
3
It looks like the RNOV Shabab Oman II is the most recent sale, preceded by the Stad Amsterdam and the Brazilian Navy’s Cisne Branco
June 20th, 2020 at 5:54 pm
They’ve built thousand of ships, not many square rigged but lots of work boats.
June 20th, 2020 at 8:05 pm
How many guns, of what poundage?
— Admiral Nelson