History of Jamaica Book Suggestions
Posted by Dan from Madison on June 27th, 2020 (All posts by Dan from Madison)
Ladies and Gents,
I am looking for recommendations on books about the history of Jamaica, told from a neutral standpoint if at all possible. If you know of a great history of the Caribbean in general that includes Jamaica that is also fine. I recently read James Michener’s “Caribbean” and very much enjoyed it and it inspired me to learn a bit more about the history of the area. Thanks in advance.
June 27th, 2020 at 9:48 pm
I don’t know offhand of a book on the history of Jamaica. Here is a book by Trini Nobel Prize winner V.S. Naipaul.The Middle Passage: The Caribbean Revisited.
I haven’t read it, but have read most of his books.
Richard Dunn: A Tale of Two Plantations: Slave Life and Labor in Jamaica and Virginia.
Michael Bundock: The Fortunes of Francis Barber: The True Story of the Jamaican Slave Who Became Samuel
Johnson’s Heir
Zora Neale Hurston: Tell My Horse: Voodoo and Life in Haiti and Jamaica
(Her Barracoon tells the story of one of the last Africans captured and sent to the US in slavery- sent to the US in 1860, in a rogue slaver ship. As Africans sold him into slavery, he didn’t view Africans as only victims in the enterprise.)
June 27th, 2020 at 10:15 pm
Eric Williams was Trinidad’s first Prime Minister. He was also a highly respected historian of the Caribbean. Look for some of his books that the Wiki article mentions. Though it appears that there is some disagreement on his idea in Capitalism and Slavery that the Brits freed the slaves when slavery became less profitable.
When Eric Williams died, most expected the opposition party to win, because Williams’s last years in office, I hear, were not very impressive. It turned out that having the party machinery that has won elections for 2 decades counts for something, as the surprise winner of the 1981 election was his party, the People’s National Movement. The PNM has continued as the party in power for most of the subsequent elections. Not quite like Democrats in Boston, but close.
Penguin’s Betty Goaty is a Soca (soul-calypso) song that discusses the PNM’s victory after Williams’s death. Betty Goaty is a childhood taunt- like nya nya nya nya in the US.
June 27th, 2020 at 10:16 pm
The anonymous comment- mine.