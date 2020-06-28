 
    Feds Begin Pressing Charges

    Posted by Dan from Madison on June 28th, 2020

    It took a bit, but the Feds have begun the process of charging, and hopefully, if guilty, incarcerating those responsible for criminal activity during the riots of the past few weeks. One notable case was worked here in Madison – the arrest of this person was what sparked the riots last week. If you read the indictment of this person, he was extorting local businesses and, in general, being a total and complete nuisance. Enjoy your time in club fed, dude.

    A different person that I know was recently charged with a federal crime, convicted and sent to prison – this case got me interested in federal cases and from my bit of research, it appears to me that at least 99% of those cases end up with plea deals or convictions. In other words, if you are charged by the feds, from what I have been reading, there is likely a lot of good evidence against you.

    I am happy that this is happening. I grew up in Rockford, IL and I was always amazed that the Chicago and State of IL legal folks couldn’t ever get anyone prosecuted for all of the bribes, kickbacks and other nonsense in Chicagoland. Only the feds would do it. Seems like a similar deal is happening with the new rioters.

     

    2 Responses to “Feds Begin Pressing Charges”

    1. Mike K Says:
      June 28th, 2020 at 8:22 am

      DC juries are going to be a problem, especially for black defendants.

      Greg Craig used this situation to be acquitted from charges that would have sent any Republican to prison.

    2. Benson Says:
      June 28th, 2020 at 8:25 am

      As to the fact that cases before Fed courts Result in 99% Plea deals: it has a lot to do with the DoJ has almost limitless resources in time and money to use against anyone, anytime. See General Flynn .
      In Lawyer World of billable hours world time is money; in defendant world, time is months/ years of stress and worry.

