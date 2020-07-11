Attention Mexican & Latin-American Food Lovers
Posted by David Foster on July 11th, 2020 (All posts by David Foster)
Bob Unanue, the CEO of Goya Foods, had some positive things to say about President Trump…who he called a ‘builder’, and compared with his grandfather, the founder of the company. The usual suspects reacted predictably, not critiquing his comments but rather calling for a boycott of Goya Foods. (I see that the Washington Post has an article suggesting alternatives to Goya products)
This would be a good time to stock up on Goya products. You can find them at your local supermarket, and a selection is also available on Amazon. The company website is here…recipes as well as products.
I posted about this at Ricochet, and someone there mentioned the Facebook page for America’s Test Kitchen, where Goya is apparently rated highly in several products tests. Some guy there demanded ATK take down all recipes and product tests that suggested Goya products. There were over 200 responses on the thread, don’t know what the mix was.
For those who don’t like Mexican food…there is a lot of Latin cuisine worth trying which is quite different from typical Tex-Mex. And Yucatan-style cuisine is rather unique and IMO very good.
The movement toward a fully politicized society continues.
July 11th, 2020 at 4:49 pm
If the previous experience of Chick fil A and Sammy’s Mexican Food in Tucson are any guide, this will be the best thing that could happen to them. The Chick fil A new CEO, the son, is busy destroying the brand now but Sammy’s, a small mom and pop restaurant, got so busy you could barely get in the place and it is still busy.
If you haven’t seen the story of Sammy’s, he and his wife attended a Trump rally in Phoenix. They were doxxed and business took off. We ate there a few times and they were so busy they had to cut their menu to only a few items.
Hopefully, Goya will see a similar effect,. I ordered some on Amazon.