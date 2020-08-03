Consulting My Magic 8-Ball
Posted by Sgt. Mom on August 3rd, 2020 (All posts by Sgt. Mom)
So, last week the Daughter Unit asked me when the new civil war would kick into high gear. Note she said ‘when’ not ‘if’ – for we’ve been in a cold civil war for some time now. I’d say this cold civil war became manifest with upsurge of Tea Party demonstrations in 2009, and has rumbled along all through the Obama administration, building up reservoirs of bitter anger and resentment ever since. My personal SWAG is that things will get interesting (and even more interesting for certain values of interesting) late in the evening of November 3,2020, when the polls close and the first election results are reported.
And no, it won’t make a particle of difference who wins; Trump or Biden, or whoever has replaced Biden as the Great Dem Party Hope. My sidebar prediction is that the higher echelons of the Democrat Party will realize, probably shortly following the party caucus to be held sometime this month, that Joe Biden has finally and definitively lost track of his single remaining marble, and that there is no possible and convincing way that he can be propped up as a viable candidate. Whoever has the VP nomination will move up to the top of the ticket and one of the remaining hopefuls will be a replacement. For all we know, the Dem Party higher-ups may even have decided that what the hell, they don’t have serious hope at all for 2020, and are only naming candidates for this year with an eye towards establishing visibility and a track record for 2024.
In any case, on election night, it will not matter single a particle if the winner is Trump or A Dem Candidate To Be Named Later. The knives will be well and truly out and on both sides. If Trump wins, the lefty wokerati will be outraged, insane with rage that they have been let down again. Their fury after Trump won in 2016 will be as a light thunderstorm compared to the Cat-5 hurricane of fury which will strike in cities which have already demonstrated an inclination to tolerate riots and mob action – all egged on my the national establishment press.
And if Biden, in combination or replaced by A Dem Candidate To Be Named Later, wins the election, I don’t think it will be any improvement. The blatant vote fraud in certain districts will overwhelmingly obvious. There will be unparalleled shenanigans in tallying the ballots, way too much for most Trump voters to countenance. I don’t image that they will react violently, in the manner made so very familiar by our dear Antifa-idiots – but they will protest, perhaps in the streets. In places where the Antifa-idiots and Black Lies Matter gangsters are protected by elements of local politicians and authorities, the Antifa-idiots and BLM gangsters will cry havoc and unleash hell … or they may just do so anyway, without being provoked, for the jolly destructive fun of it. The more respectable Democrat officials, as well as our dear mainstream news creatures will be outraged by any demonstrations of defiance in the streets or in social media by unhappy pro-Trump partisans. They will retaliate in nasty non-violent ways on pro-Trump partisans who have drawn their attention for defiance … and that’s when it will get interesting. For certain definitions of interesting. Discuss as you will, with the readings from your own Magic 8-Ball.
August 3rd, 2020 at 3:39 pm
I would find a listing of media figures and their actual home addresses quite useful.
A blog would be doing a public service by disseminating this information, so that we can write up a sternly worded letter and drop it off to them.
Everything from the big news talking heads, down to the local newspapers editors. That would be nice.
August 3rd, 2020 at 3:44 pm
First election returns on November 3rd? You’re an optimist! It’ll be weeks before all those mail-in ballots are counted (leaving plenty of time for further shenanigans).
August 3rd, 2020 at 4:25 pm
If Trump wins I expect a Weather Underground type of bombing campaign like we had in the 70s.
August 3rd, 2020 at 5:29 pm
I honestly don’t believe a single Democrat under 40 and very few under 50 are “only naming candidates for this year with an eye towards establishing visibility and a track record for 2024”.
That’s 20th century thinking, back when the two sides universally knew that there would be a ‘four-years later’. When the two sides actually had a lot of people on each side that truly cared about the United States of America, past, present, and future. When people in general read books instead of tweets, based policy and advocacy on intellect rather that feelz, and could unequivocably be called “adults” at age 28.
I think the Left is pushing EVERYTHING to the center of the table for 2020. They are stuck with Biden because Bernie wouldn’t fly, and the rest of the field stunk up the joint, and now the flop sweat is pouring off of them for it. And because they collectively are drama queens who think they are Luke Skywalker, not business (or poker) strategists that see gives and takes for payoffs five and ten years down the road. Reading anything longer that 280 characters is enough to give them fits, you think they can possibly think to setting the table for four years down? I don’t think so.
They are children in other words.
BTW, ever notice how often in literature and film, when children are given full power and authority over (themselves, a town, a community….), they leap headlong into totalitarianism? I’m thinking Lord of the Flies, a large number of sci-fi offerings like Twilight Zone, Star Trek (TOS)…. etc etc. Even South Park, in brilliant fashion, did it up once when Cartman realized that South Park could be cleansed of adults by accusing them all of molestation. The entire second half of the episode became a spooky “Star Trek’-ish scenario of two wayard travellers stumbling into an abandoned town run by creepy, evil children, etc. Peak South Park.
The artists are onto something. Maturity is about learning that there are no simple answers, and that there are backfires and downsides to EVERYTHING we do in life, social policy particularly. In essence, wisdom is to learn how dumb you are.
Anyone seeing any wisdom out there in the Democrat Party? Just you wait til they are in charge this round, should they win.
August 3rd, 2020 at 5:48 pm
Sky Masterson
I would find a listing of media figures and their actual home addresses quite useful.
I am reminded of this flash from the past. New York Newspaper Outs Gun Permit Owners, Editors Get Outed Back.