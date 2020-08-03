Someone on social media linked this study of Covid-19 after-effects: https://jamanetwork.com/journals/jamacardiology/fullarticle/2768916 …I’d be interested in your thoughts.

This entry was posted on Monday, August 3rd, 2020 at 7:36 pm and is filed under COVID-19. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can skip to the end and leave a response. Pinging is currently not allowed.