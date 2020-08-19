What About Laos?
Posted by Assistant Village Idiot on August 19th, 2020 (All posts by Assistant Village Idiot)
Laos has had 22 cases of C19, 3 currently active, 0 deaths. Cambodia, Vietnam, Thailand, Nepal, Myanmar, are not quite so low, but very low. These are not South Korea or Taiwan, where we can point to cultural support for masks and distancing and good medical care and awareness. It is fair to note that there is little testing and there might be deaths out in the boonies that are just “Eh. Death. Who knows why?” that leave actual CoVid unreported, but these national numbers are ridiculously low. If there were a CoVid holocaust in these areas word would be leaking out. Even though no one, left or right, pays much attention to what is happening in these places, if there were some serious bump in the data, someone would be twisting it around to make some political hay out of it on NPR, The Nation, or some fringe right-wing sites. It is, of course, very cool to be walking around knowing stuff about some country that everyone has heard of but no one has been paying attention to, so some news would get out.
If you go to Worldometers.info and look at the lower reaches of the list you see patterns. You see islands, whether in Oceania, Indian Ocean, or the Caribbean, or essential islands like Gibraltar, Vatican City, Liechtenstein. Yes, they can keep others out, and are in fact used to keeping others out. There are also a lot of African countries, with similar poor medical care, low social cohesion for masks and distancing, but likely also poor reporting. Yet I will note again, not that poor reporting. When there are lots of deaths, word leaks out. The outside world may not believe those reports of death because they are uncomfortable, as the Gulag deaths, 6M Jews, or 25M Great Leap Forward deaths in China leaked out in the 20th C were ignored, but the reports were there.
These places border China, including well-populated areas of China. I have no doubt that China is lying hugely about its current cases, but do we really think that only 1% of the deaths are being reported out? If the true tale of deaths were 2-300 times higher, wouldn’t there at least be crazy rumors of this, and fringe sites talking about it? These places are influenced by China and fear it, but they also can score points by snitching on it to Western media sources. They chafe under the bonds and break free whenever they can.
I suggest something else is going on. These SE Asian countries in such close contact with China, often hundreds of miles of border, have some sort of immunity to C19. If it can’t be masks, distancing, handwashing, or isolation, what else is there? While this could be a generalised immunity, I think it is more likely that they have a general coronavirus immunity, not because they were exposed to a similar disease ten years ago, but because they have been exposed to a hundred similar diseases over their lifetimes.
If that is true, then the possibility that the Chinese information reflects more truth than we thought becomes possible. Regions share immunities, but within that context cities and rural areas have different disease pools. Wuhan has been a city for thousands of years. A disease that crosses over between pangolins and bats (or escapes from a lab after being developed from such crossovers) might be just subtly different enough that it kills city dwellers, but people in the provinces are immune. Because they have been exposed to coronaviruses based on bats and pangolins before.
We have tended to look at the behavior and results of countries we think are like us, such as developed nations with lots of international contact, and that is quite reasonable. But it pays to look through the other end of the telescope and see what nations are having no problems at all, and ask ourselves why. It is quite possible that the rural regions of China are not much affected and even large areas not so dangerous, even as there are historical cities that are so easily devastated that there is not much even draconian measures can accomplish.
I have an apples-to-apples take on the American responses and projections which I may get to this week. (I am working the murderers unit this week where lots of people are concerned with the tiniest shades of disrespect to their rights, making even simple tasks difficult. I haven’t got much left when I get home.) But for the moment, consider what is happening in Laos and similar places.
August 19th, 2020 at 5:34 pm
If we considered a disease like Ebola — it symptoms were so dramatic and different from other diseases that there was no problem in identifying deaths from Ebola. Covid-19? Not so much.
We know we have “over-reporting” in the developed world. Cancer deaths and motorcycle accidents where the deceased test positive are counted as Covid. It is a reasonable guess that in places where testing is expensive or not available, those deaths would be counted as cancer & accident. There could well be an element of under-reporting in certain less developed countries.
We always have to keep a sense of perspective. Even in the West, the increase in weekly deaths has been fairly small — only marginally beyond statistical variation. To take one example, on any normal day in China, about 25,000 people die. There is no data suggesting that number has ever jumped to 50,000 or 75,000 people in a day — as might be expected if Covid-19 had been a genuine pandemic.
Historians are going to look back on this episode and focus on the huge societal damage done by the inappropriate Lock Down response, not on the flu-scale disease. They will undoubtedly file our response under the “Madness of Crowds”, next to tulip bulbs.
August 19th, 2020 at 6:54 pm
“It is quite possible that the rural regions of China are not much affected and even large areas not so dangerous, even as there are historical cities that are so easily devastated that there is not much even draconian measures can accomplish.”
The Chinese are opening up the country after fighting a war with Covid 19, that they have basically won. Draconian measures are what allowed them to win that war so fast.
You are losing that war rather badly. You are adding our Canadian total number every 3 days, give or take, to your numbers at this point. We have fought a less draconian war in Canada and have done not as well as China, but have the commie flu, from Venice, somewhat under control.
Perhaps working on the problem might be more useful than finding excuses. You should probably have a look at this: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bQcS-UWBq4Q&t=948s
August 19th, 2020 at 6:55 pm
August 19th, 2020 at 7:57 pm
Tyler Cowen was writing about the lack of impacts in SE Asia months ago. No real answer has been put forward that I’m aware of. It’s a pity that everything having to do with this has been buried under domestic partisanship, nothing more extremely than hydroxychloroquinine I think.
August 19th, 2020 at 8:36 pm
Remember the polio model. No one knew about the near 100% exposure in the Mexico City slums until the antibody test became available.
The NHS doctors who died of the virus were all “South Asians” meaning Indian. Maybe genetic susceptibility is cancelled by long exposure. The AB test seems unreliable so far.
American blacks seem to have a genetic susceptibility due to ACE2 receptor but I don’t know how it is going in Africa.
August 19th, 2020 at 8:55 pm
Here is some interesting data about the effectiveness of shutdowns.
