The Rolling Kristallnacht
Posted by Sgt. Mom on August 19th, 2020 (All posts by Sgt. Mom)
The rolling Kristallnacht of “mostly peaceful” protests organized and sponsored by the unholy union of Antifa and BLM continues unabated in those mostly progressive Democrat party municipalities such as Chicago, Minneapolis, Portland, and New York. Give the protesters, rioters and looters credit for stamina; they’ve kept it up for nearly two months now, and look to be going strong, still. They haven’t much dared venture out and away from those progressive sanctuaries, although half a dozen did make a trip to Sturgis to provoke the bikers rallying there, which futile bit of resistance theater they did from behind a screen of local police. Which brings to mind Insty the Blogfaddah’s oft-repeated observation that the police – which the Antifaites and BLM protesters wish to abolish – are there to protect accused criminals from the rest of us. Frankly, it would have been laugh-out-loud comic if the bikers in Sturgis had been allowed to pants the Antifaites and run them out of town naked, but there you are. Obviously the Antifaites and BLMmers are hoping to provoke an over-the-top violent reaction and a blooming new crop of martyr Horst Wessels; they must be quite annoyed that so far, the rest of us have kept our temper. Although there was that incident in Austin late in July, wherein a protester learned too late that brandishing a weapon in a threatening manner towards a driver who is a licensed concealed-carry holder and an active-duty soldier moonlighting as an Uber driver … might just have an adverse outcome.
But one has to wonder – what are the civic authorities in Portland, Minneapolis, etc. – getting out of all this destructive unrest. The sane, productive and enterprising – or just those with no toleration for civic degradation of the place where they live and work – are fleeing in job lots, taking their votes (one might hope) their taxes, and in the case of businesses, their jobs for workers with them. What’s the gain in this for mayors and city councils? Is it that they are a bunch of time-serving progressives incapable of looking at a likely long-term outcome, like Detroit? I will not rule out abject stupidity on the part of prog politicians, but there must be a reason for deliberately pursuing policies that drive out the productive and cater to the terminally resentful. One thought comes to mind – the Curley Effect: securing long-time political hegemony for one’s own ilk, at the long-term expense of the municipality. Or is there some kind of real estate scheme in effect – a 21st century civic variant of ‘block busting’: frighten desperate home and business owners, forcing them to sell or abandon formerly high-value urban real estate at a minimal value, so that they might be scooped up for later redevelopment? Discuss as you wish.
PS – I still believe that Election Day in November will not bring a stop to anything. Instead, it will intensify.
August 19th, 2020 at 5:29 pm
If you have been convinced that those who share the territory you live in with you, share neither politics or culture or morals with you; then to you they are NOT your countrymen. As differences grow, they can and will eventually be considered to be your mortal enemies. We have at least two, and it can be argued many more “nations” within our borders and it has been generations since there was an attempt to make them consider themselves to be countrymen. Usually there is only one way to resolve the problem of multiple nations inside one set of borders.
Especially when at least one considers the other(s) not to be fully human.
Be ready, no matter who wins in November . . . if we have elections in November . . . if the votes are legitimate . . . and counted accurately . . . and reported accurately . . . and honored.
Subotai Bahadur
August 19th, 2020 at 6:14 pm
SB makes a good point. I was thinking about this recently when reading about the National Popular Vote crowd – what makes them think we still have a nation?
August 19th, 2020 at 6:25 pm
There was a time when I thought that Kurt Schlicter’s “People’s Republic” series was a bit of grim dystopic speculation, and now in my despairing moments, it seems to be turning into a documentary.
I still wonder, though – what are the powers that be in these dysfunctional Dem-ruled cities getting out of it? Votes – yeah, likely. Ill-gotten gains through chicanery? Also likely.
There was a very cynic and realistic thought I spotted a few days ago: in a disaster of some sort – how can you make money out of it? I spoke briefly to a small local contractor in my neighborhood the other day – he’s building an elevated deck and a screened porch on the back of a neighbors’ house. A brief talk to an employee of the local Lowe’s – everyone is doing home improvement stuff to their houses and gardens. Renovating a spare bedroom as an office and school-room. Doing a backyard oasis. The local groceries were hiring shelf-stockers, and Amazon was hiring delivery drivers so fast that they could barely give them training. (This I heard from a driver who was totally baffled at finding my front door…)
So I do wonder – what’s the economic benefit to trashing the city that you have authority over and driving out the productive citizens?
August 19th, 2020 at 6:41 pm
I’m somewhere in the middle, on all this.
Right now, the precious little flowers of the left have it all going their way; the “authorities” are on their side, and nobody is really resisting their little games because the “rest of us” haven’t been pushed far enough or seen that there are enough people on our side to make pushback worthwhile. Easier to just abandon the shitty cities to their fates, than put up a fight that the “authorities” are going to censure and prosecute.
The real question is going to be what happens when the normies get their backs up and start pushing back on both the “authorities” and the leftoid goons. One of two things will happen–Either it’ll be like Kent State, where there was a sudden realization that “Hey, we could get hurt doing these things…” on the part of the left, and they’ll go crawling back to Mom’s basement, or… The fight will be on. Then, it all depends on who has the will, and what goes from there.
Right now, a bunch of people are just writing off the cities. When the owners of all those buildings wake up to the lost value and equity, there will be hell to pay with regards to the tolerance they’ve shown for the leftoids and the idiot politicians they blithely supported in the “before times”. At some point, these interests and entities are going to say “Enough…” and then there will be different people running things. I think Oregon is going to be majority-Republican outside the central urban corridor within a generation, and that urban corridor may well be entirely disenfranchised wasteland without real political power, just like Detroit is today in Michigan.
Shooting starts, and remains sustained? No idea where that’s gonna end. But, I don’t think that the 13% black population is going to come out anywhere near on top, and the Democrat coalition of minorities will survive, either. The blacks are already going after the trannies and the queers, and the Mexicans are eyeing the blacks and thinking how easy it would be to just get rid of the lazy bastards…
Not that I hold with any of that bullshit, but that’s what I observe happening and expect to continue happening. End of the day, I think that the US is going to be a mostly blended spectrum of white-hispanic with some Asian admixture. You’ll have some blacks, but they’ll be like the crypto-Jews of the Spanish Reconquista, hidden and secret, passing for darker brown white-hispanics.
Funniest thing about it, in a purely historical sense? The Democrats are almost certainly going to be the prime movers in the coming pogroms, ‘cos they’re going to seamlessly become the “Hispanic Party” as soon as they need to, once all the blacks are gone or neutralized.
August 19th, 2020 at 6:50 pm
@ Sgt. Mom,
Whenever you see politicians acting against self-interest, look for the money. In this case, they’re getting paid off by the Tides Foundation and the likes of George Soros.
Why are they letting that happen? Shortsightedness and human folly; they’re too stupid to realize what their actual jobs are, or what sustains the cities they run, so when Satan proffers his cash, they grab it with both hands.
What I can’t quite figure out is how/why the Trump administration hasn’t taken the tools they have for financial monitoring and tracked down the money pipelines for all these Black Bloc and Antifa organizations. The fairy tale that they’re sustained by donations cannot possibly be true–The money comes from somewhere, and that means it should be vulnerable to RICO prosecutions.
All of these left-wing foundations like the Ford Foundation, Tides, and all the rest? In my view, they’re just like the old monasteries that bedeviled the politics of the late Middle Ages, and at some point, the government is going to have to do something about them. God knows there is a ton of money in them, and that a lot of them are doing things inimical to the best interests of these United States. I think that’s going to be something that needs attention, in the coming years. I’m also pretty sure that they’re going to be financially looted, at some point, ‘cos “…that’s where the money is…”.
August 19th, 2020 at 9:04 pm
It’s pretty simple. Those who would take over the United States (Soros, et al) discovered that pouring money into the election of a president is insufficient to achieve the goal. So a multi-pronged attack was conceived. One, ruin the public schools by removing the teaching of history and critical thinking. Two, take over the secretary of state and prosecutor positions by pouring money into elections which few people care about. Three, release the devils of anarchy and tell your wholly-owned prosecutors to free the devils when caught. Four, make a dog’s breakfast of national elections with things like mail-in voting by using your secretaries of state. Six and final, use a low-impact viral disease to panic the public.
When all of these are complete, the people will beg for any leader who promises a way out. Hitler gained power because he used the economic crisis caused by the onerous reparations demanded by the Western allies to scare the population into believing he was the cure. But that never ends well. No dictator ever ultimately acts in the interests of his people. Ever. The democrats are no different.