Additional CoVid Factors
I am still not seeing as much as I would like about ventilation. One of main things we have learned about the virus is that indoor air exchange is the A-1 vector for transmission. I think of this at work when I go down to the cafeteria and a young woman with gloves has to pick up a sugar packet, a coffee stirrer, and a coffee cover and hand it to me. Then I go back to an isolated office for phone and online meetings while all the air in the building is pumped directly onto me.
This is significant for nursing homes. No everyone is there for the comorbidities we are so attentive to these days. For some, it is dementia, or mobility and balance issues, or Parkinson’s symptoms that prevent independent living. But there they are, now stuck in close quarters with a lot of people with C-Pap machines aerosolising everything. I have an ugly suspicion that it goes less-noticed because it is not easily weaponised by either camp in the national debate. If a governor had said early on that businesses like restaurants could stay open with a few restrictions, so long as they had ventilation systems that met a certain standard – particularly in areas outside of the Northeast cities that were so heavily affected – it would be hard to gin up anger either way. Dan from Madison raised the caution flag that a lot of these systems are now so far back-ordered that no one is getting delivery in months. I’m betting that stuff is harder to switch production to than individual ventilators. So who can capitalise on that one at the Conventions?
I have also not heard much about viral load, which I suggested early on would be important. Next-most-affected after older people are those taking care of them. It can’t be a non-factor, but whether it large or merely worth noting as a possibility would seem of some interest. If I were to guess, the importance of superspreader events would suggest that crowds indoors are an enormous risk.
Bsking just mentioned in the Apples to Apples comments (at Assistant Village Idiot) that America’s high obesity rate as a factor is also neglected. That matters at a couple of levels. Median age has also been mentioned WRT Laos in specific and SE Asia in general. It likely matters.
The advance notice for the Apples to Apples II post is that the regional approach within countries does look like the best way to look at this, and whatever lessons we might extract across countries are often going to come from this.
As some background, I spent 27 years working for a filtration company as a design engineer prior to retiring. My expertise is not in filtration efficiency or airborne particle mechanics, but I couldn’t help picking up some of the information along the way.
The most recent ASHRAE Journal had a small article on the viral efficiencies of higher-than-standard efficiency filters for HVAC systems. It was interesting, but left out huge numbers of things, the primary of which was the test setup’s filter face velocity, which was startlingly low for any commercial HVAC system. Their conclusions were that higher-efficiency filters could remove a substantive number of aerosols (up to 98% – 99%)) which tend to carry the viral particles. What the article didn’t emphasize was that the difference in static pressure between standard-efficiency and higher-efficiency filter elements was very, very large.
This increase in static pressure at nominal operational filter face velocities (as opposed to those in the test setup) means that most HVAC blowers would be unable to move sufficient amounts of air through them to maintain reasonable delta-T across things like A/C coils. To get the same air conditioning effect, the coil-side delta-T would have to go up, and this in turn causes all kinds of problems. “Dan from Madison” can probably address these issues, including mold growth due to lower LAT’s off the coils and other issues.
(As a side note, all of the filter elements tested were also statically charged, which means the first time they encounter air with high RH (near the dew point) they completely lose the charge on the filter media, and drop their efficiency like a rock. I’ve seen this first-hand when testing charged media; as soon as they’re run under real-world conditions, their theoretical efficiencies plummet.)
About the only way to really keep HVAC systems in places like nursing homes relatively biologically “clean” is through sanitization (note that this is not the same as “sterilization”, which is basically impossible). Meticulously cleaning the air ducts of dust build-up, and then sanitizing things like A/C coils and heating coils or elements with high-wavelength UV is one of the few ways to do it. Hospitals (modern ones) do it with dedicated outside air makeup systems, but this is not practical to retrofit to existing buildings in most circumstances.
Sorry about the length of this comment, but this only begins to point out just one of the multitude of potential issues in congregate living centers.
Or we could simply look at the current morbidity statistics and decide that Covid-19 has now become Much Ado About Not Much.
Let’s address more significant health concerns– like protecting people from being hit by lightning. Require everyone to carry her personal lightning conductor at all times?
This is obviously a major issue and we have been discussing it. I mentioned that my HVAC contractor wanted to sell me a UV system last spring for $700. and I chose not to do it as we live here with few visitors. I was also a bit put off by the hard sell which included two other items for $1400 and high estimates for other services. I will be using a different contractor next time.
Because of the way that “obesity” is defined for those studies– via a screening system that is supposed to catch 99-95% of those who are obese, with the associated massively high false positive– it would be much more shocking if it didn’t show up.
It’s as if someone looked at “white hair” in association with mortality.
The recent push for MERV 13 filters has unintended consequences indeed. While they will filter out (I prefer the word trap) the virus, as Blackwing1 rightly states the static pressure is dramatically increased, especially when the filters load up. So even when they are new, you have new stresses on the equipment, and this is multiplied when they load, and the stresses are even worse on older equipment. Lead times on MERV 13 filters are anywhere from 12-24 weeks right now. If someone wants them, we recommend a full years order at once. Oh, by the way, they are about three times as expensive as standard pleats, and you have to change them more often due to the factors mentioned above. That isn’t a big deal for a homeowner with one filter, but it is a very big deal indeed for someone with a commercial facility that requires a full truckload of filters for one change.
We don’t recommend them. If someone wants to do something to put commercial tenants at rest, we highly recommend either a UV or an ionizer solution (we have had health clubs and hotels run the marketing loops of installed ionizers in their lobbies and it really puts people at ease). Availability has improved a bit on these products. We also recommend to commercial clients that they make sure their economizers are working properly to bring in fresh air.
I don’t have a lot of letters behind my name, but I have 30 years of practical, real world experience with HVAC systems of various sizes. I am having a hard time believing that the virus is easily spread by this route.
Very interesting information here thus far. Thanks.
1. I’m curious what sort of air filtration systems planes have, because I would have thought they’d be perfect transmission sites but that doesn’t seem to be the case.
2. It seems clear now that outside events are very low risk, so I don’t see any reason why outdoor sports events for all ages shouldn’t be completely on.
What percent of air is recirculated (vs. fresh) in your typical office HVAC system?
What Blackwing1 said.
Jay Manifold made a presentation on what his church was doing in terms of ventilation:
https://chicagoboyz.net/archives/63951.html
It seemed to me to be well thought out and not ruinously expensive. It’s probably near the limit of what can be accomplished by retrofitting an already good system.
What nobody knows is if it improves things enough to make a difference. I’m not confidant that there’s even a good way to test it.
You can get an idea of the difference between a good system and one that’s proven to contain airborne bio-contaminants by thinking back to the Ebola outbreak. This is where we learned that out of all the hospital rooms in the country, there were only a hand full that were considered capable of containing it.
The $64 question is what would it take to make a difference? My opinion, reinforced by Blackwing’s information, is that just changing filter type and adding this or that accessory isn’t going to do it. He talked about disinfecting the duct work. There are so many small nooks and crannies in a standard system that I don’t see how you would do it short of heat sterilization. High level clean room systems are built in a very deliberate way to eliminate accumulation of contaminants and are very expensive to match.
The air handling systems in most large buildings already take up a goodly amount of volume. They limit the amount of outside air exchange in the pursuit of energy efficiency to the lowest tolerable minimum. The ducts and machinery are laid out as carefully as a moon rocket because space is money. It’s hard to see how they could be radically changed or much added to make them comply with standards that they were never intended to meet. I fully expect that it will prove impossible to retrofit existing nursing homes with effective systems. Especially as most are cash strapped as it is.