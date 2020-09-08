In the Field
Sometimes, long after first reading a book or watching a movie and enjoying it very much, I have come back to re-reading or watching, and then wondering what I had ever seen in that in the first place. So it was with the original M*A*S*H book and especially with the movie. I originally read the book in college and thought, “Eww, funny but gross and obscene, with their awful practical jokes and nonexistent sexual morals.” Then I re-read after having been in the military myself for a couple of years, and thought, “Yep, my people!”
The movie went through pretty much the same evolution with me, all but one element – and that was when I began honestly wondering why the ostensible heroes had such a hate on for Major Burns and the nurse Major Houlihan. Why did those two deserve such awful, disrespectful treatment? In the movie they seemed competent and agreeable enough initially. In the book it was clear that Major Burns was an incompetent surgeon with delusions of adequacy, and that Major Houlihan was Regular Army; that being the sole reason for the animus. But upon second viewing of the movie, it seemed like Duke Forrest, Hawkeye Pierce and Trapper John McIntyre were just bullying assholes selecting a random target for abuse for the amusement of the audience.
Some of that scathing contempt for the Regular Army, (as opposed to Duke, Trapper John and Hawkeye, who were draftees serving one year tours) also seemed to land on the nurses at the 4077th generally – for they would have been volunteers in the Army Nurse Corps. An episode in the book does not do the three surgeons any credit, when they drunkenly troll the nurses heading to their shower of an evening by comparing them to elephants and saying that they have the clap. That’s an episode – which if it really did happen during Richard Hooker’s tour of duty which inspired the whole cycle of MASH stories – is bound to leave a sour taste in the mouth of any woman who ever served in the military, as a nurse or anything else.
Just this week, in working through a history of the frontline nurses in WWII, I read the chapter on the nurses who landed after the first wave in the Torch landings, in North Africa. All volunteers, some more experienced and well-traveled then others, all were volunteers, just as they would be ten years later, serving in Korea. It’s a fascinating account, of how the first handful of surgeons, corpsmen and nurses got so far in advance of their equipment that they had to set about doing frontline surgery with what they had on them – a couple of surgical scissors, a scalpel, some clamps and a great many bottles of disinfectant alcohol. At one point in that first day, they ran through all available surgical silk, and had to ask the nurses to provide locks of hair, which when rinsed with alcohol, could be used to suture up wounds.
Six weeks later, with supplies having caught up to them, and a well-functioning military hospital established in the town of Arzew (about twenty miles east of Oran) the nurses decided that they must make Christmas a memorable and meaningful one for their patients and other staff. They began making small Christmas stockings out of red cloth and extra white cotton sheets, and the hospital supply officer located enough sugar, milk, chocolate and peanuts to make nearly four hundred pounds of taffy, peanut brittle and fudge. Whenever the nurses were not on duty, they were sewing or making candy. The Red Cross in Oran came up with more candy, cigarettes and small gifts to fill the stockings. The nurses and other staff cut ornaments out of the foil that x-ray plates had been wrapped in and tin from plasma containers to decorate for a tree set up in the entrance lobby of the building serving as their hospital. A patient who had been an art teacher in civilian life folded, cut and painted realistic-looking candles, branches of holly and garlands to decorate the lobby. They brought in pots of plants, and made up a table on the stair landing at the back of the lobby to look like an altar, and stitched purple bougainvillea blossoms to a cardboard cross hung over it – and at midnight on Christmas Eve, the Catholic chaplain held a midnight mass there. On Christmas morning, a surgeon dressed as Santa (again, in a costume that the nurses had sewn from the same materiel as the Christmas stockings) distributed the stockings of gifts to every patient. The men were thrilled – as one of the nurses later wrote, “You would have thought that Santa had brought them the bikes they always wanted – just the right brand and just the right color!”
So – reading and watching M*A*S*H, and see women of that quality (perhaps the same women, or maybe just their close successors in military nursing) being dunked on for cheap laughs – it does rather put a bad taste in my mouth. Your mileage may vary – comment?
Hollywood is an industry that loathes and hates women. The dirty secret about Harvey Weinstein isn’t his behavior, it’s that he was completely representative.
There’s an elephant’s worth of stuff in your essay to think about. But you touch one part of that beast’s anatomy without, I believe, sufficient analysis. The nurses were all volunteers. The surgeons were all draftees.
For a Hollywood production made during the Vietnam war era, that’s as big a difference as men vs women, or Ivy League versus Midwestern State U. (Which divides also distributed themselves into the mix.)
I’ve wondered about the age differences among the doctors.
Blake and Burns were portrayed to be about a decade or more older than Pierce and McIntyre. Also, the senior officer medical guys seemed to be G.P.’s pressed into surgery, over their heads, while the captains were surgeons by inclination and training. A ten year difference in 1950 is the difference between Korea and Germany, Inchon and Iwo Jima.
Pierce and McIntyre were of the cohort of young men — starting as high school boys — greatly over-indulged by slightly older women from 1942 on-wards who’d been left behind. So many young men — college aged young men, young men starting careers — gone to fight WWII, while their young women danced and smoked and flirted with nervous 17 year-old-boys. Say Pierce is HS class of ’43 and so spoiled. He swings a draft deferment. Then he gets to college, and within a couple years the girls turn their attention to the returning, conquering, GI Bill heroes. Pierce thinks the girls are shallow and fickle. He thinks soldiers are phonies and glory-hogs. He makes his way through the Ivy League playing football and getting his MD, looking forward to a lucrative surgical career — and THEN he gets drafted. Very resentful of the military and the government and war-in-general.
Blake and Burns were, I suppose, Reservists and G.P.s who conducted state-side induction physicals, inspections on rations, and supervised therapy on returning wounded vets all through WWII, accumulating a little rank … and who were greatly surprised to be pressed into active service at all, let alone sent overseas. (Unlike Potter-come-lately). They know the system, deal with paperwork and supply chains and chains-of-command and hierarchy … Ranks isn’t much compensation for being yanked out of home and family and an established career, but it’s all that’s been offered. Of COURSE Burns demands his due. Blake, on the other hand, was lucky enough to latch onto Radar and dump much of the military headache on “staff” — so to focus on medicine. Such focus leads him to be more tolerant of young Pierce and McI — and Spearchukker and Painless Pole and all — than mid-rank, mid-wit, middle-aged Burns. Burns grabs hard onto what he believes he’s been promised, starting with respect. He reacts to the breach … very badly.
TV’s Winchester doesn’t fit into real world history AT ALL! A great comic character, but I see no way a person of his portrayed age and background doesn’t have more perspective on WWII than shown. C’mon — it was, in story, just half a decade ago! Pierce possibly be forgiven; immaturity and ignorance. Winchester — no. This is particularly egregious in comparison with Potter. The Colonel slides into the fictional storyline from completely outside the original book — just like Winchester — but with deep character roots in real world history.
Major Doctor specialist Winchester is in the ensemble as a foil for Klinger, and does a great job at it. Otherwise, he’s just annoying.
Your (coming back at you, Sarge) experience with the military chaplain at Christmas seems to parallel the M*A*S*H portrayal of Mulcahy quite well. In a more creative world Hollywood would do a mini-series about the problems brought to the desk, confessional, and altar of a young chaplain of any US branch of service in any era. If I’m not completely mistaken, chaplains — like your nurses — were and are all volunteers.
The TV show ran more years than WWII and Korean War together. The characters, particularly Pierce, got emotionally frozen. It’s a TV problem. Real people and good fictional characters have flaws and grow either into those flaws or out of them. Seeing a 35 year old still making the jokes and mistakes of a 25 year old does make that character seem a complete jerk at BOTH ages portrayed. So, to preserve any affection for the character of Hawkeye, try to stay with the movie.
Or, the book sequels. In particular _M*A*S*H goes to Maine_ is surprisingly worthwhile and shows a (slowly) maturing Hawkeye growing into his career, the community, marriage, and the science of medicine.
Nice analysis, Pouncer – and yes, ten years in age made all the difference for males in that cohort at the time. IIRC, Blake was Regular Army, and if so, Korea would have been his second war, even if he had spent WWII stateside. Colonel Potter was a character who came out of real life, and brought the right perspective to the series. But honestly, Pierce just got harder and harder to take. You’re right about in the TV show, frozen into mid-twenties stupidity.