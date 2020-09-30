Paint it Black
Posted by Sgt. Mom on September 30th, 2020 (All posts by Sgt. Mom)
Well, if this isn’t a good reason for a grad student passionately interested in English literature – meaning the study of classic literature written in English (starting with Beowulf and running all the way to Tom Stoppard) to avoid the U of Chicago and embrace a program of self-education then I don’t know what is. It’s akin to being invited to a grand, lavish multi-course banquet and then only allowed a single tiny plate of hors d oeuvres. Which you must consume, and praise lavishly, and not even consider looking over at the main course. Or for another comparison – be fascinated by American pop music all through the 20th century, and then only be permitted to specialize in Motown. Because … reasons. Anyone fascinated by Chaucer or Tin Pan Alley is just plain out of luck, because of systemic racism, and overwhelming whiteness of the culture and the stain of slavery, et cetera, which is usually the reason given. Frankly, I think it’s just momentarily fashionable to Paint everything Black.
I also wonder if this, along with the Wuhan Flu, will spell the end of the “everybody goes to college!” madness. Spending a bomb for four (or five, or six) years of political and social indoctrination for a relatively useless degree in interpretive underwater puppetry and racking up student debt which will never be paid off on a Starbucks barista or a Soros agitator salary while you live in your old room at your parents’ house for the next two or three decades must, at this late date, seem like a bad idea. Of course, if you are genuinely fascinated by interpretive underwater puppetry, realize that the jobs out there for credentialed artists in that field are probably pretty slim, and perhaps a minor in something useful like HVAC technology or welding would allow you to get a good job, an apartment and a car of your own (even a boat and a lakeside cabin!) while you indulge your love of interpretive underwater puppetry on weekends. Not everyone belongs in college, and on observing the progressive snake-pit that higher academia has become, perhaps even the intelligent don’t belong there either.
As for me, my own degree was in English, but I really do wish that I had learned to weld or do fine carpentry. Any skill that someone will pay you a good wage to exercise is worth the trouble of acquiring. I did take an industrial drafting course once, for what that is worth. At least I came out of my degree program fairly well read, able to spell, use correct grammar and punctuation, which has not been the case for some years. (I also came out with enough money ahead that I could spend summer after graduation traveling in Great Britain. Also not the case of late.)
As for the fashion of painting everything Black, I wonder how long that will last. That’s the thing about fads – when everyone gets sick and tired of the fad, or become aware of the specious intellectual underpinning, it all comes crashing down. Look what happened to violent revolution in the 60s, disco in the 70s, or the recovered memory and associated Satanic abuse in day-care centers in the 80s. The inherent ridiculousness of it all became apparent, or ordinary people get tired of violence and lies for profit … and bye-bye, fad. I’m seeing the start of ordinary people of all colors and backgrounds get sick to death of being lectured about race by grifters. Discuss as you wish.
September 30th, 2020 at 2:08 pm
Putting people who hate their own culture and who have been indoctrinated to feel guilty about their own identities in charge of perpetuating and caretaking over that culture’s institutions is a recipe for disaster. Yet, that is precisely what we have done, and are now surprised to see that these “elites” disparage that which gave them birth and nurtured them.
They’re not elite, and they’re not that bright. As I observed back in the days when International Socialism/Communism seemed ascendant in the popular culture, these idiots seem to think that by identifying with and supporting the commies and their fellow-travelers, that they will somehow be immune from the fate they plan for the inconvenient “rest of us”. Instead, the people that take over will be recruiting prison guards from among the reliable class, co-opting them to herd the race- and culture-traitors into the camps where they will suffer the fate traditionally granted traitors by the winning side. The opposition is not as foolish as the Nazis were, to permit any such thing as Quislings to prosper, knowing full well that once a traitor, always a traitor.
Lenin didn’t go looking for his NKVD rank-and-file from among the ranks of the true-believer idealists. He went straight for the former Tsarist Cheka types, who knew very well how to run a police state, and who also realized that in a police state, it’s best to be one of the guards on the towers than to be an inmate.
You just have to read the histories. Which these people refuse to do.
September 30th, 2020 at 2:59 pm
“I also wonder if this, along with the Wuhan Flu”
That’s unlikely as the C19 virus was found in the sewers of Venice in Dec of last year.
September 30th, 2020 at 5:51 pm
Thanks for the HVAC shout out! HVAC technicians can live anywhere they want and always will have a well paying job. My average customers age (I own an HVAC distributor) is probably in the late forties to early fifties and getting older. As an added bonus, with some experience in the field, you can make the move to the inside and work for me and sell to your tech friends – no more rooftops in the rain and cold!
September 30th, 2020 at 6:04 pm
You’re welcome, Dan! We are in Texas and under the care of a local company which has absolutely awesome techs – and yes, the job means sweating it out in rooftops and seemingly long hours, but just about all the Jon Wayne techs that have visited us to take care of the various HVAC, plumbing and electrical woes have been youngish, thirty-ish. In Texas, HVAC people get paid very well. It’s a necessity here and very well appreciated.
September 30th, 2020 at 6:08 pm
“That’s the thing about fads – when everyone gets sick and tired of the fad, or become aware of the specious intellectual underpinning, it all comes crashing down.”
Excellent point. Which leaves us pondering the question of what fad will come next?
A tentative suggestion, in these days in which Joe Biden (as a mere private citizen) cannot phone the Democrats running such hell-holes as Portland & Seattle with a suggestion to stop supporting violent black-shirted & masked Anti-Fascists — the coming fad could be Gun Culture.
Case in point — the woman running for re-election to Congress in my part of the world is (sadly) an extreme Leftist who even voted for Nancy Pelosi’s proposed gun control bills. Yet her election ads mainly feature her in camouflage gear shooting at God’s wild creatures with everything from pistols to shotguns to rifles. Clearly, internal Democrat polling is telling her something very different from what the Swamp wants us to think.
Maybe the business opportunity in Biden’s “Covid Everlasting” world will be converting some of the abandoned shopping centers into woman-friendly indoor shooting ranges? Shoot off a few rounds, buy a new shotgun, spend 45 minutes in the gym, get your nails done, and have a latte while someone washes & details your car. This business concept could be dynamite! All we need is a good name for the franchise.
September 30th, 2020 at 6:48 pm
AAAAand once again, Pengun bloviates cluelessly.
A French hospital had already identified some patients misdiagnosed with flu in December, too.
This means that the virus was loose sooner than originally realized — Oct. or November — not that it did not come from Wuhan.