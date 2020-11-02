 
    Set Piece

    Posted by Sgt. Mom on November 2nd, 2020 (All posts by )

    I am increasingly convinced – especially over the last few months – that the national news media, with the assistance of a wide swath of academia and those in the business of providing entertainment, are and have been for years constructing a kind of stage set which in their minds represents America. Fake buildings, fake trees with plastic leaves, a painted sky backdrop, concrete boulders and buildings which are either three-fourths actual size or mere painted false fronts with curtains or blinds hung in empty windows. In front of these sets, between the fake trees and the concrete boulders, all sorts of improbable and gruesome things are happening – race riots, fiery car crashes, anti-capitalist social unrest, cartloads of dead from the Commie Covid Virus rolled through the streets, and meanwhile Joe Biden is an honest and upright long-serving member of Senate and former VP who never put a foot wrong, and Hillary Clinton is the most qualified and respected woman ever, Michelle Obama a glamorous and tasteful former First Lady, and meanwhile the whole United States is rancorous with race-hatred, and everyone who has ever attended regular religious services is panting to transform all society into The Handmaid’s Tale.

    And meanwhile, those of us living ordinary humble lives in flyover country (and even those who manage quiet lives in coastal states, perhaps) go through our days not seeing any of this. It isn’t our cities on fire, with regular violent protest by black-clad, masked Commie-Symps pretending a concern about the lives of minorities of color (a concern which doesn’t extend in the least to the unborn of color). We in our world – which we are mostly convinced is the real one, not the fantasy perpetuated by academia and the National Media – we live and work peaceably side by side with neighbors and co-workers of every color and religious sympathy there is.

    So – which one will be reflected late tomorrow, and all the rest of this week? We can only wait. To borrow a phrase from often-commenter Subotai Bahadur, “Only the blue sky and the Tengri Nor know.” Discuss as you wish. Good fortune all.

     

    This entry was posted on Monday, November 2nd, 2020 at 5:36 pm and is filed under Americas, Civil Society, Conservatism, Current Events, The Press, USA.

    4 Responses to “Set Piece”

    1. Assistant Village Idiot Says:
      November 2nd, 2020 at 7:19 pm

      If you are even partly right, it would be an effective treatment for them to spend time in flyover country. In fact, we read articles every year from “set piece” believers who venture out into the dangerous territories and are amazed.

      Maybe we need Fresh air programs for urban adults.

    2. Brian Says:
      November 2nd, 2020 at 7:32 pm

      I’m convinced that a massive fraction of twitter “users” are bots. I have no idea how else to explain the massive numbers of them writing patently untrue things, such as that the Trump truck ran a Biden car off the road, etc.
      And I know people in my real life who honestly think that The Proud Boys are a real life army about to seize power, AND that Trump is about to get crushed in the election and will immediately flee to Russia. The cognitive dissonance is incomprehensible, but they are quite vociferous in their sincerity in holding both beliefs, not just as hyperbole.
      The psychic damage the Dems and MSM have inflicted on the nation is impossible to overestimate.

    3. nrer Says:
      November 2nd, 2020 at 8:46 pm

      cloud people bemoaning dirt people:

      “The Politico reporter wrote, “It was bewildering, in a county that has bounced back and forth between parties for nearly 70 years, to meet not a single voter who regretted their vote from 2016. This was the first trip I’ve taken in which I didn’t encounter people expressing buyer’s remorse with the president. There were a few people, like Dafne Lewis and Juan Ordoñez, who might get off the sidelines, but not a single person who was switching teams.

      “Maybe that means I didn’t talk to enough people. Maybe that means I didn’t go to the right places. But I think it probably means Valencia County, the most exceptional voting jurisdiction in America, a place that has resisted political tribalism for so long, is becoming like the rest of the country — predictable, polarized and loyally partisan.

      “I hope I’m wrong. We need places that swing dramatically from one election to the next. We need voters who move frequently between parties. We need a country where fidelity to shared values trumps allegiance to partisan affiliation.”

      lolgf

      https://donsurber.blogspot.com/2020/11/more-signs-we-are-trumping-left.html#more

    4. Xennady Says:
      November 2nd, 2020 at 9:22 pm

      lolgf

      Exactly. These lying have scum have spent their last four lying years lying about almost everything- and now they want to prattle on about “shared values”?!

      There aren’t going to be any shared values between me and the people who want to send me to a death camp, or at best impoverish me because I’m not a communist.

      What cloud person liar really means is that he’s sorry that all the Trump supporters haven’t been fooled by his endless lies.

      Again, lolgf.

