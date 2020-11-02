I like Bing because of the photos, and I think they are marginally better on privacy than Google. I use DuckDuckGo most of the time. Yet i have been annoyed at the bias of the Bing newsfeed, those clickable stories along the bottom of the page. At the moment it is a refutation of the video claiming that Biden misidentified the state he was talking to. I’m on conservative media pretty regularly, and I hadn’t seen that one. I’ve seen links to lots of other videos with Biden gaffes but not that. You see the effect? By telling you the one that is discredited, without reference to how commonly viewed it is, it casts doubts on all those other, accurate Biden videos.

Next is that Lady Gaga “hits back” at Trump, with headlines that the Trump campaign has “chosen a celebrity target,” as if the poor girl was hunted down and selected out of nowhere to be criticised by the Trump campaign. She chose herself. Maybe it’s terrible optics for Trump to even acknowledge it, but now a whole slew of folks claim Trump is drowning who have thrown themselves into the deep end quite on their own.

And the GOP “can’t stop count” in Nevada county, as if the Republicans didn’t want votes from that county from being counted, rather than an objection to the way this is proceeding.

Multiply this by a thousand days and ten thousand stories, creating an impression based on selective reporting. I think I read something somewhere recently about the indoctrinated believing they have come up with their opinions entirely on their own. That is not only ironic, it is part of getting them to believe their misapprehensions forever. They consider arguments carefully. They weigh pros and cons. They check on alternate opinions (or more usually, what their usual sources tell them are the opinions of those stupid people over there). And then, with furrowed brow and a quiet nod of the head, they conclude that their tribe is the most intelligent, the arguments of the people who control their social destiny are superior, and none of their authorities need Air Wick.