Santa Arriving, Texas-Style
Posted by Sgt. Mom on December 6th, 2020 (All posts by Sgt. Mom)
(Yesterday, at noon, at Christmas on the Square, in Goliad. A wonderful time was had by all, even the very tame longhorn.)
|
|
|Books by Celia Hayes
|
VeryWellSaid.com
Best-Selling Books by Topic
|Military History
|(Top Rated)
|British History
|(Top Rated)
| Middle East
History
|(Top Rated)
|Land Battles
|(Top Rated)
|Naval Warfare
|(Top Rated)
|Air Warfare
|(Top Rated)
|9/11
|(Top Rated)
|Terrorism
|(Top Rated)
|Legal History
|(Top Rated)
|IP Law
|(Top Rated)
|Guns
|(Top Rated)
Posted by Sgt. Mom on December 6th, 2020 (All posts by Sgt. Mom)
(Yesterday, at noon, at Christmas on the Square, in Goliad. A wonderful time was had by all, even the very tame longhorn.)
December 6th, 2020 at 4:23 pm
That beast makes “where’s the beef” take on a different shade of meaning. Tame, indeed.
I cannot see the name Goliad without reflecting on a debt to Sgt Mom for having written about the town and for leading me to learn a lot more about Texas history than I would have otherwise.