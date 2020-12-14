Auto Sellers Inventory Question
Posted by Dan from Madison on December 14th, 2020 (All posts by Dan from Madison)
I drive an Acura MDX and the dealership keeps sending me emails begging me to take a 2020 at a super duper deal. I am patiently waiting for the 2021 version to come out as it has many improvements, supposedly. I drive by the dealership on the way home and they have a LOT of 2020’s in their lot. Does anyone reading this know if the dealership actually owns that inventory or if it is consignment? Any way you slice it, that’s a lot of aging, expensive cars sitting around.
December 14th, 2020 at 12:44 pm
Dan, typically new cars are “sold” to dealers by the manufacturers on a system called “Floor Plan” that’s been standard for many years (since the late 60s, at least). The manufacturer’s finance arm loans the money to the dealer to buy the cars, they pay a small amount of interest each month that the car remains unsold , and then can return the car to the manufacturer after X number of months (depending on the plan) if they can’t sell it. Plans vary depending on the model involved. If you’re interested, there’s lots of information about it online.