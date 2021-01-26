The Past as a Foreign Country
Posted by Sgt. Mom on January 26th, 2021 (All posts by Sgt. Mom)
I’ve just finished and released into the wild a WWII novel, My Dear Cousin, for which the concept came to me in a dream last July. Since the current year-long plus covidiocy demolished nearly every fall market and holiday event which would otherwise have taken up my time, I set to work and finished it in six months. As much as is possible, I did my research – and the internet makes the kind of information I needed available at my fingertips: a detailed 1930s map of Singapore, a hand-written diary of a woman who escaped Malaya in early 1942, a breakdown of what constituted the tents and facilities for a frontline Army hospital in 1944, and the newspaper archives of the wartime Singapore Straits Times and Brisbane Courier Mail. All that and more went into an account of the war, as seen through the lives of two cousins, on opposite sides of the world. Accuracy is what I strive for – and most times, I think I come very close. The rest of this entry is what I felt obliged to include in the notes at the back of the book.
In the interests of fidelity to history and racial attitudes of the 1940s with regard to the Japanese and to a lesser extent, the Germans, the current social climate requires me to add the following caveat; yes, the general attitudes of American and Australians towards the Japanese were by current standards, viciously and unrepentantly racist. However, this book is, as nearly as I can make it, written with an eye to fidelity to the historical record. I will not cut and tailor my fictional cloth in accordance with current fashion. ‘Presentism’, wherein the accepted fashionable attitudes and conventional opinions of the current day are retrofitted, however unsuited and historically unlikely, onto those characters living in past decades and centuries, is a grim transgression against the art of bringing a past era into life, warts and all. Writing a so-called historical novel merely by placing 21st century characters in different costumes and strange technological shortcomings is a disservice to the past, and a hampering to complete understanding. It’s the past – they did things differently, back then.
As for wartime feelings, Americans, Britons, Australians, Chinese and other participants, even the ‘inadvertent by reason of geography’ had no reason to think well of the Japanese who made bloody, brutal, and imperial war upon them and plenty of excellent reasons to think ill. A brief list of those reasons begins with the war in China, including the ‘rape of Nanking’ and similar atrocities, the attack on Pearl Harbor while diplomatic negotiations were underway, the opening of aggressive hostilities throughout the Pacific theater of operations, extreme brutalities inflicted on those with the misfortune of living in Japanese occupied countries, and the horrific treatment of interned civilians and captured military by the Japanese. The most charitable comment which one can make on this all is that at least they were ecumenical in administering barbaric treatment to all those unlucky to experience the Greater East Asia Co-Prosperity Sphere at first hand.
Americans are, or at least used to be, conversant with the Bataan Death march, but that was just one of the gruesome atrocities against Allied POWs during the war front in the Pacific. Even ghastlier than the Bataan forced march of POWs was the Sandakan Death March, a series of forced marches which took place towards the end of the war on Borneo. Internees and POWs were forced by the retreating Japanese Army to abandon a massive camp at Sandakan airfield and retreat 160 miles through the jungle with them. Of 2,500 British and Australian POWs at the start of those marches, only six men survived by escaping during the confusion. Ritual cannibalism, medical experimentation on living prisoners, mass forced prostitution of women, the deliberate sinking of the AHS Centaur by a Japanese submarine off the coast of Brisbane, massacres of medical personnel and patients at the Queen Alexandra Hospital in Singapore, mass executions of native military there and in Hong Kong, the execution of civilian and military personnel on Bangka Island, the executions of American POWs at Palawan towards the end of the war when all seemed to be lost for the Japanese, the horrific treatment and the death rates of impressed civilian laborers and POWs on the Burma-Siam railway, the wanton destruction of Manila… All of these and even uglier accounts of Japanese brutality were publicized in the last months and weeks of the war, just as the reality of German concentration and extermination camps emerged earlier in 1945. Knowledge of these horrors was why contemporary opinion approved with mild reservations the atomic bombing of Hiroshima and Nagasaki, even if many were startled by the suddenness of the events, baffled by the science, and apprehensive regarding the implications of atomic weapons.
A further element had to do with knowing how fanatical Japanese resistance had been in New Guinea, on Guadalcanal, on Tarawa, Iwo Jima, and Okinawa. An invasion of the Japanese home islands could only be much, much worse. And yet, planning for such an invasion went forward. Part of that planning involved a massive order of 1.5 million Purple Heart medals, in expectation of a huge number of American casualties. That backlog of medals was not drawn down sufficiently for another order until 2008; this after the end of WWII, Korea, Vietnam, Grenada and two wars in Gulf and the many pinprick casualties from random terrorism over the following seven decades. Knowing that the cost in blood and human lives would be almost unbearably high for a ground invasion of Japan, among the invading troops, the defending Japanese and the hapless Japanese civilians, the choice for atomic bombing was a necessary albeit cruel calculation. Japanese cities were being pounded unmercifully by American bombing, with destruction and death by many conventional bombs equal to a single atomic bomb … I’m on the side of those historians who believe that turning segments of Nagasaki and Hiroshima into radioactive glass saved lives. A cruel calculation, but one which saved the lives of Allied soldiers who would otherwise have died in an invasion, the lives of Japanese civilians who would have been thrown into the maelstrom and saved the lives of prisoners and internees all across the Japan-occupied territories who were about two weeks from being killed by starvation or hours and minutes of being murdered outright.
Imagine, if you will; how it would have gone if President Truman had let the invasion of Japan go ahead – with all the casualties; the massive deaths of soldiers, civilians, prisoners, and internees … and then finding out that all that torment could have been avoided by dropping two bombs on Japanese cities (cities already being systematically destroyed by conventional bombing). No, the use of the atomic bombs on Hiroshima and Nagasaki was, as many of these historical choices come down to – the least worst choice of the lot. This is why practically everyone who would have had a real stake in this choice – their lives, the lives of those whom they loved and who would now survive because of it – heaved a sigh of relief at the outcome of a mushroom-shaped cloud over Hiroshima and Nagasaki. A perilous choice and one with regrets attached. Because of that decision, they and the ones whom they loved – would live.
The most amazing thing about writing historical fiction – is that most times, what really happened – is even more incredible and dramatic than anything which I could possibly create out of thin air.
January 26th, 2021 at 5:40 pm
Good for you, Mom. Looking forward to it. My dad (101st Aireborne) was packing up his stuff for reployment to the invasion of Japan when they were dropped. Given what happened to them at Normady, I believe I’m here because they never deployed. Harry Truman made one of the most difficult decisions.
Death6
January 26th, 2021 at 5:43 pm
Ugh. To steal a popular phrase from the SJWs, I am just so tired of this.
Just say “Yes, the general attitudes of American and Australians towards the Japanese were by current standards, viciously and unrepentantly racist. SO WHAT?”
Apologizing for 50 years has just gotten us into our current predicament, with our society in ruins, because no one defends it, one side attacks ruthlessly and the other concedes and apologizes.
There are no more hills to not fight on, there is no more ground to give.
The dementia patient in chief said today that the 1776 Commission was offensive and racist.
Better the racists of 1945 than the trash we have now.
January 26th, 2021 at 5:49 pm
I’m not apologizing, Brian – I’m nailing the flag of historical accuracy to my mast. I’m explaining with gritted teeth to the slow and ahistorical children, just what was at stake in 1945.
January 26th, 2021 at 5:57 pm
Let it not go unspoken that modern ‘Anti-Racism’ is in no way morally superior to 1940s attitudes among the Allies.
Modern ‘Anti-Racism’ is itself racist by any reciprocal standards. And the reciprocal/universal standards are the only sound basis for saying that racism is wrong in the first place.
The allegation that civilized behavior is ‘white’ and ‘toxic’ will have an end result no more pleasant than Japanese colonialism in Korea.
January 26th, 2021 at 5:58 pm
Sgt Mom, please don’t think I was criticizing you. I think your writing was clear and concise and accurate and appropriate. I’m speaking generally about We Conservatives. We’ve let the left wrong-foot us backwards off the cliff, and it’s way past time we stop.
January 26th, 2021 at 6:13 pm
well it’s an interesting notion, I think that truman might have bitten more than he could chew if the invasion had proceded forward, since there was no vice president, perhaps james byrnes, the secretary of state, would have ended up in the catsbird seat, one presumes the war would have continued for the other allies as well, the french and the brits,the former in indochina, the latter in burma and india, would gandhi’s satygha movement have still caught steam if the war continued, Now in Japan proper the soviets had already stolen a march, so perhaps they would have partitioned from the northern islands as with germany in the east,
January 26th, 2021 at 6:37 pm
Bravo for ignoring Political Correctness, Sgt Mom. Apparently, lots of US students are denied the opportunity to read “Huckleberry Finn” in class because Twain used the word “nigger” — even though he used the word in the context of a story about a white boy helping Jim escape from slavery. There have been polls suggesting that 4 out of 5 of us are fed up with Political Correctness. It is time we made our numbers felt.
A suggestion for a future historical fiction project, Sgt Mom. The life story of a Sioux Indian who, as a little 6 year old boy, sat on a rock at Little Big Horn and watched Custer’s forces cut down by bows & arrows and scalped, and as a 75 year old man sat on a hilltop overlooking Nagasaki and watched the city die in a nuclear attack. Filling in the years between those events would be a challenge — he would have been 47 when the US entered WWI, too old for active duty; but maybe he went to Europe in a supporting role? Perhaps he had a daughter who married a Japanese-American, and he joined them in going to Japan in the 1930s to escape the depression?
January 26th, 2021 at 6:55 pm
True, that.
Rest assured that the Japanese had attitudes just as racist, if not more so, towards their opponents.
As Sgt. Mom points out, attitudes towards the Japanese hardened as the Japanese repeatedly made it clear they intended to fight to the last man.Having racist views of the Japs helped one get into the mindset that because very few had the inclination to surrender, one had to kill as many as possible. Given that the “kill to the last man” mindset was needed to be successful in that conflict, it is interesting how fast it disappeared during the occupation of Japan.
January 26th, 2021 at 7:01 pm
I’m explaining with gritted teeth to the slow and ahistorical children, just what was at stake in 1945.
I appreciate what you’re attempting to do, but in my opinion you’re being much nicer and more respectful than they deserve.
After my experience interacting with these folks, I’d simply tell them that they’re pig-ignorant savages who should go read a book and stop brainlessly chanting the lies their murderer-loving communist professors told them.
I’ve concluded that one big honking reason why these scum are as successful as they are is because normal people aren’t willing to be as nasty to them as they are to everyone else.
Bottom line: They’re scum. Let them know.
Again, just my opinion, and I certainly have no right to tell you how to conduct your online or in person interactions with anyone.
January 26th, 2021 at 7:16 pm
Having racist views of the Japs helped one get into the mindset that because very few had the inclination to surrender, one had to kill as many as possible. Given that the “kill to the last man” mindset was needed to be successful in that conflict, it is interesting how fast it disappeared during the occupation of Japan.
My recollection is that often Japanese soldiers would pretend to surrender, then kill soldiers who let down their guard. That lesson is taught quickly- do not believe attempts to surrender. Also, the Japanese nickname for Guadalcanal was a pun that meant “Starvation Island,” leading to cannibalism of you-know-who. I don’t think it’s racist to not like people who do that.
And then it went away postwar because the Japanese regime had been discredited for bringing ruin upon their nation and also because the occupying Americans brought food and weren’t the murderous killers the failed regime claimed they would be.
January 26th, 2021 at 9:00 pm
One tiny quibble. You hint at the extent of the Japanese atrocities without doing then true justice. A more economical approach would be to list the areas under their control where they didn’t commit systematic murderous brutality. This list is empty. Another case where, like in Germany, the need to forestall the Soviets trumped more than a cursory accounting.
My father was required to watch the extensive footage that the Japanese made of the Bataan Death March as part of the process of declassifying them. The decision was reached then to release only a very small, carefully edited part. As far as I know, little if any of the rest has seen light of day.
A more deserved aspect of the racist shame of the West was the willful blindness toward the Japanese atrocities in China for the decade before Pearl Harbor.
In one of her books several years ago, Michelle Malkin made the assertion that among the Japanese internees were thousands of would be Japanese agents.
Reconciling the picture of Japan from around 1930-1945, a very dark and bloody picture indeed, with the image of modern Japan is beyond my ability. It’s probably for the best that nearly all from that era are beyond earthly accounting.
January 26th, 2021 at 9:31 pm
“Reconciling the picture of Japan from around 1930-1945, a very dark and bloody picture indeed, with the image of modern Japan is beyond my ability”
I think it is very hard for contemporary Americans to wrap their heads around how viciously tribal/racist most of the world is, and how much worse it was in the past.
We might think Japan today is “just like us” but they really, really aren’t. Go ahead and try to emigrate there, haha. And it’s no coincidence that the two losing countries of WWII have been seen bizarre sexual perversions become commonplace, and complete demographic collapse of the natives.
January 26th, 2021 at 9:52 pm
MCS…”A more deserved aspect of the racist shame of the West was the willful blindness toward the Japanese atrocities in China for the decade before Pearl Harbor.”
My impression was that there was actually a lot of sympathy toward China in America, partly as a result of the American missionaries who had worked in China and developed a feeling of connection with the country and its people. Was this wrong?
January 26th, 2021 at 10:26 pm
David,
You’re not wrong and I’m a long way from being an expert on the reporting then. I may be too harsh, especially when you recall all the stories from more recent history. Think Saddam’s shredder, Bosnia, the list goes on. Just deploring them did little good.
What I’ve seen of the coverage from the ’30s seems much more detached than it would have been for Europeans. Most of the outrage seems to have been reserved for Europeans and Americans caught up in the various incidents.
The news reels and articles still leave me with the feeling that for most people, Asia might as well of been another planet where the agitations among the natives was sort of a quaint custom, like basket making. Then there is the question of whether the depredations of the Japanese differed in any way except degree, if that, from those of the war between the Nationalists and Communists.
What if anything we could have done to change anything is even more questionable. Again from recent history, nothing short of a full scale ejection of Japan from China would have stopped it. We couldn’t stop Saddam with ten years of BS.