The ghost of T Boone Pickens hovers over Texas.
Posted by Michael Kennedy on February 16th, 2021 (All posts by Michael Kennedy)
Texas is suffering severe power outages as the windmills are frozen and natural gas is having trouble with supply.
T Boone Pickens did not live quite long enough to see what his wind farms wrought.
Pickens focused his advocacy on alternative energy such as solar and wind. The Washington Post says that “perhaps the strangest role” Pickens “has fashioned for himself is his current one: the billionaire speculator as energy-wise man, an oil-and-gas magnate as the champion of wind power, and a lifetime Republican who has become a fellow traveler among environmentally-minded Democrats – even though he helped finance the ‘Swift boat’ ads that savaged” Sen. John F. Kerry’s presidential campaign. In an editorial, The New York Times reported Pickens “has decided that drilling for more oil is not the whole answer to the nation’s energy problems.
Pickens’ “Wind Farms” resemble the Tax farmers of Louis XVI in 1789.
The government of France contracted with private citizens to collect taxes and duties.
In the 17th and 18th centuries the fermiers généraux became immensely rich and figure prominently in the history of cultural patronage, as supporters of French music, major collectors of paintings and sculpture, patrons of the marchands-merciers and consumers of the luxury arts in the vanguard of Parisian fashions. In his 1833 novel Ferragus, writer Honoré de Balzac attributes the sad air that hangs about the Île Saint-Louis in central Paris to the many houses there owned by fermiers généraux.
They became rich and were hated by the general public.
Antoine de Lavoisier was probably the greatest chemist in history, but he was also a tax farmer.
It is generally accepted that Lavoisier’s great accomplishments in chemistry stem largely from his changing the science from a qualitative to a quantitative one. Lavoisier is most noted for his discovery of the role oxygen plays in combustion. He recognized and named oxygen (1778) and hydrogen (1783), and opposed the phlogiston theory. Lavoisier helped construct the metric system, wrote the first extensive list of elements, and helped to reform chemical nomenclature. He predicted the existence of silicon (1787)[8] and discovered that, although matter may change its form or shape, its mass always remains the same.
All the same, when arrested, his scientific accomplishments meant little.
According to a (probably apocryphal) story, the appeal to spare his life so that he could continue his experiments was cut short by the judge, Coffinhal: “La République n’a pas besoin de savants ni de chimistes; le cours de la justice ne peut être suspendu.” (“The Republic needs neither scholars nor chemists; the course of justice cannot be delayed.”
I wonder if the modern day tax farmers who build these uneconomic “Green Projects” for the subsidies offered, will ever face retribution? The entire Global Warming/Climate Change hoax is a giant financial scam perpetrated on stupid politicians by soulless corporate titans and greedy scientists who live for grants.
Pickens made millions from his wind farm subsidies and today Texans are paying the price, just as Australians paid the price during their last summer when rolling blackouts occurred as the politicians shipped coal to China.
Karl Denninger has an interesting post on this subject today:
https://market-ticker.org/akcs-www?post=241603
We have a neighbor who had a massive solar installation put in a couple years ago. Doctor (family practice I believe Mike, aren’t they [and Peds] then leftests of the profession?), so between the subsidies and tax credits probably paid for itself for THEM. Taxpayers not so much. Of course they had to rub it in by putting a ‘We Support Green Power’ sign by their driveway. Sigh.
“The entire [insert just about anything the government does today here] is a giant financial scam perpetrated [by] stupid politicians [with] soulless corporate titans and greedy scientists who live for grants.”
FIFY, as the kids say.
Fill in the blanks with: global warming / clean energy, education, medicine, defense, etc., etc., etc.
I’m in Arizona where solar makes more sense than most places. There is a big program going on here and I am going to look into it but it is crazy in any place that snows or, like Germany, is overcast most of the time.
You are right about the politics of most pediatricians. That is probably the lowest paid specialty and is heavily female. There is a cartoon I saw in a medical magazine of a mother and a pediatrician looking at a sick child and the mother is saying “Do you think it is time we called in a specialist?”
Most pediatricians are into well child care and development and most sick kids go to children’s hospitals. All doctors are going to go left politically because we (mostly men) used to be small business men. Signing the front of a paycheck is usually a sign of a conservative.
Obamacare turned most doctors into employees. Politics will follow. I fear quality and enthusiasm will also follow.