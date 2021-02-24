Welcome to Section 22 Week’s Sixth & Concluding Post
“One of the most important discoveries of captured documents was made
by the Japanese Navy from the U.S. submarine Darter, which ran aground
west of Palawan on 23 October. The Japanese recovered many documents
dealing with radar, radio, and communications procedure, as well as
instruction books, engine blueprints, and various ordnance items.
It is difficult to evaluate the intelligence which the Japanese have
obtained from documents, but in those cases here it has been possible
the information has been found to be relatively accurate.“
See my Chicagoboyz post here for a more complete telling of the Darter’s lost classified documents story:
The Grounding of USS Darter — A Case Study of an Operational Security Disaster
October 29th, 2017
https://chicagoboyz.net/archives/56192.html
The Bilgepumps podcast is now posted, see–
Bilgepumps Episode 38: Section 22 – The Forgotten Electronic Warfare Superstars of WWII and the Historians who are changing that
FEBRUARY 24TH, 2021
https://the-bilgepumps.simplecast.com/episodes/bilgepumps-episode-38-section-22-the-forgotten-electronic-warfare-superstars-of-wwii-and-the-historians-who-are-changing-that-uwJDbe8j
Now today’s concluding slides:
To close this series I’d like to thank the Bilgepumps podcast crew:
All of you guys rocked. Your collective work has radically changed the modern retelling of WW2 history in the Pacific.