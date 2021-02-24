Welcome to the sixth and final Chicagoboyz post (Feb 24, 2021) in the “Section 22 Week” count down to the 24 Feb 2021 premiere of the Bilge Pumps podcast with the Section 22 Special Interest Group e-mail list. Today’s post will include slides 72 through 82 of 82 of the Section 22 Powerpoint information packet.

.

These “back up slides” slides cover Section 22’s interactions with the US Navy over IFF and the utter disaster of the capture of the submarine USS Darter’s technical library by the Imperial Japanese Navy in October 1944.

.

You won’t find that disaster in any US Navy institutional history, classified or unclassified, on what the US Navy lost that day. That is not how institutional histories work. Institutional histories are all about glorifying the institution and its leaders while naming scapegoats and throwing shade at other institutions, with the classified histories detailing the “shade.” That is why you have to go to the declassified US Army ULTRA history “SRH-254 THE JAPANESE INTELLIGENCE SYSTEM MIS/WDGS 4 September 1945”, to find any details on the Japanese haul of intelligence from the grounded US Navy submarine USS Darter . . Page 53 (62) “One of the most important discoveries of captured documents was made

by the Japanese Navy from the U.S. submarine Darter, which ran aground

west of Palawan on 23 October. The Japanese recovered many documents

dealing with radar, radio, and communications procedure, as well as

instruction books, engine blueprints, and various ordnance items. It is difficult to evaluate the intelligence which the Japanese have

obtained from documents, but in those cases here it has been possible

the information has been found to be relatively accurate.“ . . See my Chicagoboyz post here for a more complete telling of the Darter’s lost classified documents story: . The Grounding of USS Darter — A Case Study of an Operational Security Disaster

October 29th, 2017

https://chicagoboyz.net/archives/56192.html

.

The Bilgepumps podcast is now posted, see–

.

Bilgepumps Episode 38: Section 22 – The Forgotten Electronic Warfare Superstars of WWII and the Historians who are changing that

FEBRUARY 24TH, 2021

https://the-bilgepumps.simplecast.com/episodes/bilgepumps-episode-38-section-22-the-forgotten-electronic-warfare-superstars-of-wwii-and-the-historians-who-are-changing-that-uwJDbe8j . Now today’s concluding slides:

To close this series I’d like to thank the Bilgepumps podcast crew:

Alex (@AC_NavalHistory), Drach (@Drachinifel), and Jamie (@Armouredcarrier).

…and especially the other 16 guys on the international Section 22 Special Interest Group e-mail list who helped make this social media event possible with their contributions since March 2015

Australia:

Craig Bellamy Kevin Davies David Dufty Peter Dunn Darryl Ford Robert Livingstone

Japan

Tadashi Yoda

New Zealand

Charles Darby Peter Money Peter Johnston Ian Russell David Glerean

USA

William Cahill Ryan Crierie Gene Hellickson Robert McArthur

All of you guys rocked. Your collective work has radically changed the modern retelling of WW2 history in the Pacific. Take a bow. All of you have earned it.