    • «

    To Disappear in Dreams

    Posted by David Foster on March 6th, 2021 (All posts by )

    An article in Wired says: The future of virtual reality is far more than just video games. Silicon Valley sees the creation of virtual worlds as the ultimate free-market solution to a political problem. In a world of increasing wealth inequality, environmental disaster, and political instability, why not sell everyone a device that whisks them away to a virtual world free of pain and suffering?

    and quotes John Carmack,  Doom co-creator and the former CTO of Oculus:

    People react negatively to any talk of economics, but it is resource allocation. You have to make decisions about where things go. Economically, you can deliver a lot more value to a lot of people in the virtual sense.

    Actually, I doubt that there is any kind of tech-industry-wide conspiracy to cool the people out and keep them from revolting by enmeshing them into virtual worlds…mostly, this is just about making money and doing cool technical stuff…on the supply side that is.  On the demand site, it should be of more than a little concern that escapism is so important to so many.

    I’m reminded of some of the reactions when the movie Avatar came out.  CNN reported at the time:

    James Cameron’s completely immersive spectacle “Avatar” may have been a little too real for some fans who say they have experienced depression and suicidal thoughts after seeing the film because they long to enjoy the beauty of the alien world Pandora.

    According to the article, there were more than 1000 posts to a forum for people trying to cope from the depression they experienced after seeing this film..and not being able to stay within it permanantly.

    Neptunus Lex responded: “Some folks don’t get the point. You have to come home when it’s over.”

    But we seem to have an increasing number of people who don’t want to come home when it’s over…who don’t want it to ever be over…but want to stay in that virtual world permanently.

    And, relatedly, there is also pharmaceutical-based escapism, legal or illegal.  Various forms of addiction, already at concerning levels, have risen considerably over the last year.  And, apparently, it has long been true that considerable numbers of people find an ordinary trip on an ordinary commercial airliner to be so stressful that they medicate themselves beforehand.

    In my 2010 post on the Avatar reactions, I said:

    I immediately thought of the old Chinese opium dens…which were largely inhabited by people whose lives were so miserable that their desire to disappear in dreams was entirely understandable.

    But what misery or bleakness are the would-be permanant habitués of the Avatar den seeking to escape?

    And this question can be extended to other types of addiction-dens, as well.

    The title of this post was inspired by a line in Tom Russell’s song Ambrose Larsen and another song on the same album, The Dreamin’.

     

    This entry was posted on Saturday, March 6th, 2021 at 12:10 pm and is filed under Deep Thoughts, Human Behavior, Media, Society, Tech.

    4 Responses to “To Disappear in Dreams”

    1. Brian Says:
      March 6th, 2021 at 12:38 pm

      Bill Gates appears to have Aspergers or mild autism, Zuckerberg has an obviously severe case, and a world built and shaped by people with such strange social dysfunctions is not going to be one designed for the average person to thrive.
      Drugs of all sorts are being legalized, prostitution is about to be, and complete social collapse appears inevitable because this Brave New World is entirely unsustainable.

    2. fiona Says:
      March 6th, 2021 at 12:39 pm

      Or the number of people who can’t bear to see the end of Covid because it gives their lives meaning (and drama) that those lives don’t have in a normal world.

    3. James the lesser Says:
      March 6th, 2021 at 1:25 pm

      Fiona has it, I think. I never saw Avatar, but I gather that it was immersive, but more than that, it had a narrative and a meaning. Some people’s lives don’t. I can think of a handful. I suspect there are many more.

    4. Ginny Says:
      March 6th, 2021 at 1:30 pm

      The world we live in is easy but it isn’t uplifting.
      We worry that in the near future it is not likely to be easy, and that is sensible. We can’t support 1.9 trillion dollars of pork and expect all to stay stable and productive.
      But in the present, our schools are hardly generative – we’ve spent generations emphasizing much that diminishes and little that enlarges us. Why, for instance, would the rather charming and empowering story of Clarence Thomas be banned? Why were the charming, idiosyncratic, and empowering tales from Walk Away taken down? Both of these emphasized that we are not primarily nameless pawns in identity power battles but are individuals with interesting and complex pasts and futures, choices and wills, passions and reasons.

