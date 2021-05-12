Thinking, Making, Profiting
Posted by David Foster on May 12th, 2021 (All posts by David Foster)
256 years ago this month, James Watt made the conceptual breakthrough that enabled a much more efficient steam engine…an engine that would play a major role in driving the Industrial Revolution. He had been thinking about possibilities for improving the coal-hungry Newcomen engine, then the best available, which lost huge amounts of heat every cycle through the successive heating and cooling of the cylinder walls:
It was in the Green of Glasgow. I had gone to take a walk on a fine Sabbath afternoon…I was thinking upon the engine at the time…when the idea came into my mind, that as steam was an elastic body it would rush into a vacuum, and if a communication was made between the cylinder and an exhausted vessel, it would rush into it, and might be there condensed without cooling the cylinder.
But in addition to the many details involved in reducing this idea to practice, there was another problem inhibiting the creation of reasonably-efficient steam engines. The boring of the cylinders…even when the best tools and the highest skills of the day were applied…was so imprecise that considerable quantities of steam escaped around the piston, greatly lowering the overall efficiency of the engine.
Enter Matthew Boulton, who became Watt’s partner, and John Wilkinson, a Boulton associate and foundry operator who was obsessed with all things cast iron. Boulton and Wilkinson wanted a steam engine to provide the blast for Wilkinson’s foundry, and they wanted an engine with especially-large cylinders…which made the problem of tight cylinder/piston fit even harder to solve.
Wilkinson saw that the technology he had already developed for the very precise boring of cannon could, with some modifications, be adapted to the boring of steam engine cylinders. Amid “searing heat and grinding din,” he achieved a cylinder, four feet in diameter, which “does not err the thickness of an old shilling at any part.” With the combination of Watt’s separate condenser and Wilkinson’s improved boring process, the steam engine was ready for the starring role that it was to hold for the next century and beyond.
Key point: It wasn’t only the design of the improved steam engine that mattered, but also the process for making it.
What if Britain had been offshoring its foundry operations, with their “searing heat and grinding din” to another country? Spain, let’s say. Given the importance of the interaction between the design talent and the manufacturing talent, would the improved steam engine have been developed in the 1770s timeframe at all? And whenever it had been developed, to which individuals and countries would the financial benefits of steam power have accrued?
The present-day parallel is the relationship between microchip designers and microchip manufacturing facilities…foundries, as they are actually called.
More about John Wilkinson, here.
May 12th, 2021 at 11:37 am
I like historical fiction. It is often, in my opinion, an easy way to get started on a subject. I read Mary Renault’s novels about classical and pre-classical Greece, and then began to read Greek history. There is an English author who has written a long series of novels about the Industrial Revolution that has accurate facts and an interesting theme of two poor boys, one of them half caste, who become rich industrialists in 19th century England. I recommend them. The first in the series is “The Privateersman,” which explains how they first get the money to start their careers. The series goes on for 12 novels and multiple generations.
The same author has multiple series and has an interesting history. He taught Economic History for ten years and spent ten years as a policeman in New Guinea. He has another series on the history of New Guinea and the area centered on Rabaul, which became the big Japanese naval base in WW2.
May 12th, 2021 at 11:49 am
Wareham certainly produces a lot of books!
May 12th, 2021 at 1:22 pm
I wish he would hurry up ! I am waiting for the next in two series, “Innocent no More” about the RAF in WWII and “The War to End All Wars.” Both series are excellent.
May 12th, 2021 at 3:45 pm
We have our own James Watt in Elon Musk. He’s said that creating “the machine that makes the machine” (i.e., the factory) is 1000x more difficult than making a prototype car. His Tesla “gigafactories” are loaded with manufacturing innovations such as the world’s largest casting machines that dramatically reduce the number of separate parts that need to be inserted, welded, and wired. One example is a rear-end assembly that dropped from 70 components to two. This saves on labor, time, and supply chain issues. He’s done similar things with SpaceX rocket assembly.
May 12th, 2021 at 4:49 pm
There is an old saying — “Design Follows Manufacturing” — which recognizes the back-and-forth interplay between ideas and capabilities. To flip the steam engine example on its head, if there had been no James Watt needing accurate large diameter cylinders, Wilkinson would have found little interest in his machining technology.
The other side of this issue is the human capital. Once the people who really understand how to make computer chips are mostly in Taiwan, the US might as well be Zambia in terms of having a relevant pool of capable labor.
Someone on another site linked to a very interesting article about how US policy almost seems to have been designed to drive industry out of the country:
https://www.lynalden.com/tax-shift/
“For several decades, there has been a gradual but significant shift in U.S. tax policy that favored strong stock performance on one hand, and the offshoring of many U.S. jobs on the other.”
This trend has persisted regardless of the political make-up of the US government. Seems like the Chinese Communist Party is getting an excellent return on its investments in US politicians, bureaucrats, media, and academics.
May 12th, 2021 at 5:36 pm
Gavin…interesting, as is most of Lyn Alden’s work. One thing I don’t think she mentioned is expensing vs depreciation tax policy for capital equipment and structures. The rules have bounced around from year to year and administration to administration, but in many situations, a manufacturers acquiring (and paying for) an expensive new piece of equipment has not immediately been able to deduct that expense; hence, he is in effect paying taxes on profit (cash profit) that he has not yet made and may never make. Whereas for a software or a services business, asserts such as equipment and structures are generally less important as a % of the whole picture, and they are more able to deduct expenses immediately than can a manufacturer.
Also, for many kinds of manufacturing, the cost of *energy* (including electricity) is an important factor.