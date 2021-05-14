Poison
It’s a special kind of poison, the sudden primacy and popularity of CRT – critical race theory – now hanging in the air like a particularly malignant smog in our workplaces, schools, and universities. It wouldn’t be so malignant, damaging, and counter-productive if it was truly the anti-racism awareness training that it pretends to be, or if it were completely even-handed in being critical of racism across all the spectrum of human colors and backgrounds. But it’s not: as CRT is practiced currently and apparently profitably by race-hustlers of all colors on the rest of us has one focus and one focus only – to blame those whose’ ancestors originated in Northern Europe for the woes and considerable shortcomings of everyone else, without the barest hint of acknowledgement that many of those woes and shortcomings in the African-American communities are self-inflicted. (It would be nice if this would be acknowledged by the CRT warriors, but there will be hundreds of pigs flying in tight combat-box formation overhead before that ever happens.)
CRT mandatory training in workplaces – we’re adults, we can endure, I suppose. I’ve been there, done that, although I will say that those mandatory command briefings weren’t quite so awful and pointless when I was last bidden to participate. Sit stone-faced in the mandatory reeducation/struggle sessions, ask embarrassing questions if we feel reckless and are near enough retirement age, sufficiently verbally and rhetorically combative, or have a skill which makes us readily re-employable. Even consult with a lawyer and bring suit claiming that such mandatory struggle sessions create a bitterly hostile workspace environment is not totally out of the question for adults.
As for colleges engaging in CRT malignancy – well, college. Higher miseducation is where all of this was spawned anyway.
But when it comes to willfully and deliberately mangling the self-image of our kids, down to kindergarten-level … now, as the country song used to have it, you’re getting on the fighting side of me. And that is the point where many otherwise passive parents and state legislatures ( like this one) are getting on their hind-legs and connecting with their inner parental wolf, snarling “You do not get to do this to my kid!”
Which is reassuring, on a certain level. Nice to know there are limits to progressive idiocy. The parents at a couple of insanely expensive private academies have led the charge, as related in these stories. This is understandable, in a way. They are very comfortably situated in the higher rungs of the middle class and paying a bomb to have their spawn educated – not to be abused by the latest educational fad. Which is what CRT in the junior public schools is – not a shred of a doubt in my formerly-military-mind. Systematically set about as authority-figures, to destroy the self-confidence, the self-image of a small child? Slander that child in a public forum with a guilt-trip for something that they had no possible part in, condemn them for the color of their skin, accuse them of having benefited from the so-called privilege marked by the color of their skin … basically accuse them of crimes they had never done, merely on account of the color of their skin…
There’s a couple of terms for that when parents and authority-figures do that individually and in private. Like emotional abuse. Or child molestation. Yes, I’ll say that one right out: the teachers, administrators and assorted race hustlers who are pushing CRT on school children are child molesters. They are shamelessly inflicting emotional molestation on the kids of Anglo/North European pallor in their classrooms and doing even worse damage to those kids of color, essentially telling them that nothing they can ever do will lead to success because malignant “whiteness” will sabotage them at every turn. (And don’t even get me started for now on the fraud that is the 1619 project, and the educrats who are pushing it.)
It’s child molestation, straight up – all at the hands of addled teachers and academics leaping onto a malignant fad. No wonder that parents and state legislatures are fighting back, at long last. Comment as you see fit.
I think your point is not at all overstated; child molestation is less evil because of the physical activity itself (I know, I’m not very strong on the Haidt value of the sacred and so saying that may affront – and probably rightly – some readers) than the theft of a child’s innocence, the breaking of the barrier that separates and protects a child’s growing sense of self, of independence, of integrity, of a circle in which they can exercise their will to define themselves.
And I can’t imagine anything worse than an early indoctrination in a remarkably unhealthy tribalism, as well as the implicit sense that it is not individual responsibility that is being nurtured and growing into a person with integrity but rather a willful vision that the responsibility for one’s own problems lies in another’s hands. These are the same idiots that (tribalism) think that a child responds to characteristics it quickly associates with loving caregivers has been infected with racism. To some extent tribalism is going to be inherent and to some extent it is a not unhealthy sense of identity with family, group. This takes the worst and wants to destroy the best of that human tendency. I appreciate your clear description; I really hate these people and want them nowhere near anyone I love, anyone I want to grow up, anyone I want to have a sense of identity, of responsibility, of integrity, of, well, maturity.
Both sorts of child molestation are equally evil, Ginny – and that is, I think why parents are getting so furious about it all. That awful Weingarten woman … well, words fail. CRT is another one of those educational fads, as I see it – only a thousand more times damaging to children than whole-word reading, new math and commie (oops, sorry!) common core. It’s educational sickies on a power trip, enthusiastically setting about destroying children, emotionally and perhaps intellectually, and enjoying a self-righteous thrill as they do so. No wonder that parents are enraged, especially when it appears that teachers doing this are colluding in trying to hide it from parents. I’m not surprised that at least three state legislatures are considering banning it – the representatives must have had their phone lines melt down, once parents got a load of what the CRT fanatics were doing to their children.
only a thousand more times damaging to children than whole-word reading, new math..
I would agree that the whole-word method of teaching reading is damaging. Connecting words and sounds by phonics is much more efficient, and contrary to Ed School honchos, children like the drills to learn the word-sound combinations. “Drill and kill” doesn’t mean the same thing to a 6 year old as it does to an adult. A 6 year old would say, “You mean I can chant ‘drill and kill’ for several minutes? Great!”
However, “new math” is a mixed bag. I learned high school math by UICSM (University of Illinois Committee on Secondary Math), a.k.a. Illinois math, a.k.a. new math. From what I have read, UICSM was the pioneer in new math.
I very much liked the UICSM new math approach. From the beginning, we learned proofs, which made math much more interesting for me. Decades later, when I took a Linear Algebra course that emphasized proofs- most of the class got below a C- my UICSM practice came in handy.
While I liked it, I also knew that UICSM new math was not for everyone. It was for the top 5-10% or so, but for the rest, the proofs were too much. Max Beberman developed UICSM while teaching at the University of Illinois lab school. UICSM worked very well there, but faculty brats hardly constitute a representative sample of the population. My junior class President, a solid B student back when grades actually meant something, wrote “No more math misery” in my yearbook.
Your stating that the CRT nonsense pushed on schoolchildren can be very damaging is a point very well taken. I wonder how many parents are actually going to take up the gauntlet and fight back against the CRT folk.
Early on I knew that CRT was a scam. I refer to a doctoral dissertation about applying CRT to black female middle school principals. The dissertation’s author was a black female middle school principal.
Her school district did not renew her initial contract because there was ample proof she was not a competent administrator. As proof of that: within three months of her becoming principal at that middle school, nearly half the teaching staff signed a grievance petition against her.
As she had previously been an assistant principal at the school, one couldn’t claim that the grievance came from her not being familiar with the school.
While some might consider the grievance petition an example of racism against her, many black teachers signed the petition against her- including a teacher who had won a commendation from the school board for writing science curriculum. In addition, the previous principal, promoted to a supervisory role at district HQ, was several shades darker and also had the support of her staff.
A black female middle school administrator who had a track record as an incompetent administrator wrote a dissertation to claim that CRT explained the problems of black female middle school administrators. It’s not incompetence, it’s racism!
Ironically this failed school administrator has focused her university career on training school administrators. Which reminds me of the old crack, “those who can’t, teach.” Those who can’t administer, train administrators.
There is no better example of the left’s conviction that blacks have inadequate IQ to prosper than CRT.
CRT is not a movement of or for black Americans. It is completely and totally a project of very liberal white women, to attempt to silence and humiliate other whites who they view as their inferiors, and who must be put in their place. Blacks are just a tool to them in that mission.
I agree with Brian. Remember the Symbionese Liberation Army was begun by leftist white women teaching black prisoners to read. The same theme.