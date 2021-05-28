Dr. Peter McCullough on the Response to Covid

The best thing I’ve encountered on the medical and governmental responses to Covid: An interview by John Leake with Dr. Peter McCullough.
Interview: https://vimeo.com/553060860 — leaves no doubt about what was known and when.
Dr. McCullough’s background: https://www.cardiometabolichealth.org/peter-mccullough.html
Interviewer, John Leake: https://www.coldalongtime.com/pages/about-us
McCullough is good on integrative medicine, as well as conventional.
A response by the interviewer to a question about motives for hiding effective treatments from the public:
“Dr. McCullough was careful to avoid speculation about motive. He encouraged investigative authors like me to try to figure out why extraordinary occurrences like the fake Lancet report occurred. What he has witnessed has led him to believe that there has been a coordinated effort to suppress early outpatient therapies like Hydroxychloroquine and Ivermectin, even though they have long been FDA approved for treating other conditions. In an effort to ascertain motive, it is useful to consider the record of Pfizer, which pled guilty to US criminal charges and 2009 and has a long rap sheet of civil judgements against it for harmfully misrepresenting its products. The company booked $3.5 billion in revenue from its Emergency Authorization Use vaccine in the first quarter of this year. Following standard investigative practice, a logical inference can be drawn from these facts — namely, that inexpensive outpatient therapies were suppressed in order to pave the way for mandatory mass vaccination. To prove that this was indeed the case will require further investigation.”
I have to say that “HCQ is literally poison” is high on the list of the most deranged lunacy of the covid era. It’s up there with “Speculating that the virus is associated with the wuhan lab is baseless racism.” Both are examples of the collective insanity of Trump Derangement Syndrome that marks our time.
To accuse Pfizer executives of purposely killing hundreds of thousands of people (on a worldwide basis), in order to get the additional revenue/profit due to the vaccine, is a pretty serious accusation. I think plain old Trump Derangement Syndrome is the explanation for Hydroxychloroquine hostility which the most consistent with Occam’s Razor.
I don’t believe this is by any means the only Lancet article in recent years which has been highly questionable, to put it mildly.
David: Another example of the craziness of our times is how the same people who a year ago said that Big Pharma was like really, really, really bad, and would in fact probably intentionally kill hundreds of thousands of people to make a buck, are now absolutely hostile to any doubts about the mRNA vaccines, which it is undeniable would be completely rejected by any regulatory agency in the world in “normal” times.
(And of course we can be 100% certain that if Trump were still president, they’d be absolutely refusing to get poked, and saying Big Pharma is like really, really, really bad and is probably intentionally killing people just to make a buck…)