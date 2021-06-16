Some Chicago Boyz know each other from student days at the University of Chicago. Others are Chicago boys in spirit. The blog name is also intended as a good-humored gesture of admiration for distinguished Chicago School economists and fellow travelers.
4 thoughts on “Random Pic”
Nice!
What are the short streaks in the dark blue area above the clouds? Looks like stars in a photo with long exposure/slow shutter speed.
On bridge, or in canoe, or standing in hip waders to take photo from wet and swampy land? Big blue sky cut diagonally by cirrus clouds with streaky extra bits across big blue sky part. Muddy earthy swamp wet bottom part contrast with clear pure distant sky top part. Fringe of dark distant trees at skyline provide a dividing line. About 60/40 division, nicely balanced. Nice.
Everglades, night, stars.
Very nice … one can almost slap the hovering mosquitos…