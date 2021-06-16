4 thoughts on “Random Pic”

  1. Nice!

    What are the short streaks in the dark blue area above the clouds? Looks like stars in a photo with long exposure/slow shutter speed.

  2. On bridge, or in canoe, or standing in hip waders to take photo from wet and swampy land? Big blue sky cut diagonally by cirrus clouds with streaky extra bits across big blue sky part. Muddy earthy swamp wet bottom part contrast with clear pure distant sky top part. Fringe of dark distant trees at skyline provide a dividing line. About 60/40 division, nicely balanced. Nice.

