So it appears that we are to have a new federal holiday – that day, following on the final defeat of the Confederacy that slaves in Texas were informed by the arriving Union troops that they were now free. I think it’s marvelous, noting the day when the last slaves in a Confederate state were notified by Republicans that they were no longer slaves.

With apologies to Wm. Shakespeare…

He that outlives this war, and comes safe home,

Will stand a tip-toe when the day is named,

And rouse him at the name of Junteenth.

He that shall live this day, and see old age,

Will yearly on the anniversary eve feast his neighbours,

And say ‘To-morrow is Junteenth:’

Then will he strip his sleeve and show his scars.

And say ‘These wounds I had in that great war.’

Old men forget: yet all shall be forgot,

But he’ll remember with advantages

What feats he did at Gettysburg Antietam, Shiloh, and Petersburg:

then shall their names.

Familiar in his mouth as household words

Lincoln the President, Grant and Sherman,

Hancock and Sheridan, Hooker and Chamberlain,

Be in their flowing cups freshly remember’d.

This story shall the good man teach his son;

And Junteenth that day shall ne’er go by,

From this day to the ending of the world,

But those Union warriors in it shall be remember’d!