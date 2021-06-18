So it appears that we are to have a new federal holiday – that day, following on the final defeat of the Confederacy that slaves in Texas were informed by the arriving Union troops that they were now free. I think it’s marvelous, noting the day when the last slaves in a Confederate state were notified by Republicans that they were no longer slaves.
With apologies to Wm. Shakespeare…
He that outlives this war, and comes safe home,
Will stand a tip-toe when the day is named,
And rouse him at the name of Junteenth.
He that shall live this day, and see old age,
Will yearly on the anniversary eve feast his neighbours,
And say ‘To-morrow is Junteenth:’
Then will he strip his sleeve and show his scars.
And say ‘These wounds I had in that great war.’
Old men forget: yet all shall be forgot,
But he’ll remember with advantages
What feats he did at Gettysburg Antietam, Shiloh, and Petersburg:
then shall their names.
Familiar in his mouth as household words
Lincoln the President, Grant and Sherman,
Hancock and Sheridan, Hooker and Chamberlain,
Be in their flowing cups freshly remember’d.
This story shall the good man teach his son;
And Junteenth that day shall ne’er go by,
From this day to the ending of the world,
But those Union warriors in it shall be remember’d!
3 thoughts on “Junteenth”
The actual point of Juneteenth is to avoid or minimize any commemoration of the Union soldiers. Nearly all were white and, therefore, unworthy of remembrance. It also avoids celebrating the preservation of the Union that many of the promoters are committed to ending. Otherwise, there are many more significant dates that would serve better than the date of an obscure, purely local event.
Likely that is what Biden’s handlers were thinking – but I’m all for plugging enthusiastically the reminder that it was Union soldiers and Republicans who made the freeing of black slaves from their Democrat party owners stick.
Veteran’s Day, originally linked with WWI, now explicitly honors veterans of all our wars and the original intent of Memorial day to commemorate those that died in battle has been somewhat diluted into a sort of general memorial. We don’t have any holidays dedicated to any single war.
I agree that the end of slavery deserves commemoration on its own. A far more meaningful date would be January 1, 1863 when the Emancipation Proclamation was published or December 6, 1865 when the 13th Amendment ending slavery everywhere was ratified.
Of course, the really important issue is what would be a good day for federal employees to be paid for not working. Jan. 1, is right out and few work any time in December. They really need some time off in the long slog from Memorial Day to July 4.