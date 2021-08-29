Collectible trading cards, portraying the future, from 1930 Germany.
(via Ace)
Some other predictions about the future…
From France in 1910
From Germany circa 1900
From Seagram’s (!) in the mid-1940s
From Ladies’ Home Journal in 1900
3 thoughts on “The Past of the Future”
What is interesting is that the artist could imagine smaller more compact “cathode ray tubes” but couldn’t imagine slimmer microphones or speakers.
The most interesting thing about the videophone image, I think, is the two women at the same table but talking to other people. A pretty good forecast of the way wireless phones have actually worked out.
The aircraft in the background has an enclosed operator and passenger cabin, yet the two aviatrixes, presumably, have what appear to be goggles pushed back on their heads. Another example of the artists inability to think through the consequences of the technology.