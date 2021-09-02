Who are the Afghans evacuated ?

The Biden evacuation was botched. We all agree on that but what happened and why ? The Afghans who were interpreters and who worked with the US military were given, or were supposed to be given, special visas. These were called “Special Immigrant Visas” and were for Afghans who worked with the US. We are now reading that The majority of these people were not evacuated.

WASHINGTON—The U.S. estimates it left behind the majority of Afghan interpreters and others who applied for visas to flee Afghanistan, a senior State Department official said on Wednesday, despite frantic efforts to evacuate those at risk of Taliban retribution.

In the early days of the evacuation effort, thousands of Afghans crowded Kabul’s airport seeking a way to flee the country. Some made it through without paperwork, while American citizens and visa applicants were unable to enter and board flights out.

The U.S. still doesn’t have reliable data on who was evacuated, nor for what type of visas they may qualify, the official said, but initial assessments suggested most visa applicants didn’t make it through the crush at the airport.

The Biden administration now boasts that 120,000 Afghans were evacuated. Who are they?

An agency in Virginia has requested interpreters in Dari and Pashto for refugees who do not speak English. If they do not speak English, how could they have been interpreters ?

One Wisconsin Congressman reported that None of the 2,000 refugees in a base in Wisconsin has an SIV visa. Who are they ?

He said that he was shocked when he learned none of the refugees who were stationed in the state had entered the country on a Special Immigration Visa [SIV].

The SIV requires a thorough vetting process that can take as long as two years.

‘They were all there on parole,’ Tiffany said. ‘The parole authority is granted to the secretary of the Department of Homeland Security. He can just wave people in,’ he explained, charging the administration with ‘circumventing the SIV process.’

The congressman said that what concerned him most was the fact that the refugees were allowed to come and go from the base as they pleased.

The Emergency Security Supplemental Appropriations Act, 2021, which was enacted on July 30, 2021, authorized 8,000 additional SIVs for Afghan applicants. This was in addition to the 34,500 visas allocated to Afghans since December 2014.

The act allows Afghan nationals who meet certain criteria to apply for a visa, providing were employed in Afghanistan by or on behalf of the U.S. government, or by the International Security Assistance Force (ISAF), or a successor mission.

That adds up to 42,500 visas. Who are the other 80,000 ?

This, of course, does not include American citizens of whom hundreds were left behind as hostages.