Who are the Afghans evacuated ?

The Biden evacuation was botched. We all agree on that but what happened and why ? The Afghans who were interpreters and who worked with the US military were given, or were supposed to be given, special visas. These were called “Special Immigrant Visas” and were for Afghans who worked with the US. We are now reading that The majority of these people were not evacuated.
WASHINGTON—The U.S. estimates it left behind the majority of Afghan interpreters and others who applied for visas to flee Afghanistan, a senior State Department official said on Wednesday, despite frantic efforts to evacuate those at risk of Taliban retribution.
In the early days of the evacuation effort, thousands of Afghans crowded Kabul’s airport seeking a way to flee the country. Some made it through without paperwork, while American citizens and visa applicants were unable to enter and board flights out.
The U.S. still doesn’t have reliable data on who was evacuated, nor for what type of visas they may qualify, the official said, but initial assessments suggested most visa applicants didn’t make it through the crush at the airport.
The Biden administration now boasts that 120,000 Afghans were evacuated. Who are they?
An agency in Virginia has requested interpreters in Dari and Pashto for refugees who do not speak English. If they do not speak English, how could they have been interpreters ?
One Wisconsin Congressman reported that None of the 2,000 refugees in a base in Wisconsin has an SIV visa. Who are they ?
He said that he was shocked when he learned none of the refugees who were stationed in the state had entered the country on a Special Immigration Visa [SIV].
The SIV requires a thorough vetting process that can take as long as two years.
‘They were all there on parole,’ Tiffany said. ‘The parole authority is granted to the secretary of the Department of Homeland Security. He can just wave people in,’ he explained, charging the administration with ‘circumventing the SIV process.’
The congressman said that what concerned him most was the fact that the refugees were allowed to come and go from the base as they pleased.
The Emergency Security Supplemental Appropriations Act, 2021, which was enacted on July 30, 2021, authorized 8,000 additional SIVs for Afghan applicants. This was in addition to the 34,500 visas allocated to Afghans since December 2014.
The act allows Afghan nationals who meet certain criteria to apply for a visa, providing were employed in Afghanistan by or on behalf of the U.S. government, or by the International Security Assistance Force (ISAF), or a successor mission.
That adds up to 42,500 visas. Who are the other 80,000 ?
This, of course, does not include American citizens of whom hundreds were left behind as hostages.
11 thoughts on “Who are the Afghans evacuated ?”
It’s been widely reported in non-US media that the vast majority of the evacuees were taken out by other countries. The US government kept being very cagy and saying how many people had flown out of the airport and implying that we were the only ones taking people out. So the UK, Germans, etc., took tens of thousands of people, both their own citizens and Afghans.
The Afghans are essentially colonists of the Deep State against America.
They don’t care who they are, as any problems resulting from their presence will be blamed upon “white supremacists” and “institutional racism.”
In any case, these “problems”- very likely include terrorist attacks but also rape, murder, and crime of all sorts- will provide a handy excuse for gun control and other oppression aimed at the Deep State’s enemies- that is, Americans.
Plus, once they federalize elections, complete with perpetual vote by mail, ballot harvesting, etc, these foreigners will swing the swing states, whether they actually vote or not, or actually know what elections are. Note also that if you dump enough of them in low population red-states, you can completely change the demographics of the state. Hence, no more GOP senators from those places, ever. I was personally told of a “huge” refugee camp for Syrians years ago, in South Dakota, for example.
Pardon me if I’m only stating the obvious, but I can also add that way back when I was regularly reading commentary on leftist sites, the plan to “fundamentally transform” the US by swamping the population with hostile foreigners was quite openly discussed. I even recall reading one of these leftists grovelling to the “people of color” in the comments, promising to be a good little boy for his new future masters.
Note also that the Gee Ohhh Peeee is nowhere to be seen in all this, no doubt busy plotting the next attempt to repeal the inheritance tax. The only commentary on recent events I’ve seen from Mitch McConnell has been to announce that Biden won’t be impeached for his treason and incompetence.
In other words, it’s all business as usual for the Deep State.
“In other words, it’s all business as usual for the Deep State.”
Yup. Since they got rid of Trump its back to business as usual. I thought that was obvious. Its a bit of a stretch to blame the poor Afghans for being part of their machinations, as they are happy to use anything to maintain their power and influence.
I even recall reading one of these leftists grovelling to the “people of color” in the comments, promising to be a good little boy for his new future masters.
One irony here is that Afghans are as white as Irishmen. Pakistanis are darker skinned, possibly because many resettled from the south of the Indian subcontinent after the British withdrew,.
A couple of days ago, Peter Grant, of Bayou Renaissance Man, linked to another blogger, who had some profane and apt commentary on the Afghan situation – and honestly, what this gentleman speculates pretty well lines up with reports of what has been happening since.
https://bigcountryexpatoriginal.blogspot.com/2021/08/deep-state-war.html
The leak of the phone call to Ghani is a warning shot to those running “Tater Joe.” The IC is drunk with power.
“That adds up to 42,500 visas. Who are the other 80,000 ?”
How about close to 5 Infantry Divisions worth of Jihadi‘s?
Subotai Bahadur
Over at the Conservative Treehouse, they make a good point: Where are all the videos of the refugees here in the US? Where are the videos of family members greeting their returned American-citizen repatriates?
Something is off, here–Anyone else remember the Vietnam-era deal, with the C-5s full of orphans? The Cuban boatlift?
Where’d all these “saved” people go? Why aren’t we seeing them on TV? Is there something they’re hiding about all of this?
Kirk: “Where are the videos of family members greeting their returned American-citizen repatriates?”
Memory-holed. Even what would normally be seen as good stuff, like families reunited. If they don’t report it, then the tree fell in the forest without a sound. And the fascist conglomerate of Institutional Democrats, Big Media, & Big Social Media are cooperating to push the Afghanistan story into the shredder as fast as they can.
One irony here is that Afghans are as white as Irishmen. Pakistanis are darker skinned, possibly because many resettled from the south of the Indian subcontinent after the British withdrew.
Yes, but for the purposes of the left “people of color” means anyone they think likely to be anti-American, and thus above reproach. Similarly, “white supremacist” means anyone they believe to be pro-American.
They don’t even need to be “pro-American”, they just need to be American.
What’s that line about just assuming that any organization that’s failing can be assumed to be run by a cabal of its worst enemies? That’s what we’ve got going on with our “elites”; internally-generated self-hating enemies of the nation. That’s who has been running the country since about Wilson, who never forgave America for winning the Civil War.
Who the hell needs barbarians at the gates? We’ve got the Uniparty and their allies undermining everything from within, completely unable to process that they’re pulling the whole place down around their own ears. They think they’re going to survive, and that the successor state and/or the incoming invaders are going to somehow embrace them as “not the white bastard Americans”. Reality? I think anyone coming into power is going to treat them the same way the Bolsheviks dealt with the Mensheviks: Roughly, with whips, chains, and the usual bullet in the back of the neck. Traitor’s wages, in other words.