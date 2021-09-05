It looks as if with the official departure of the US military from Kabul, a media cone of silence perpetuated by the National Establishment Media has descended over the whole ghastly mess, leaving a good many of us who have been following the chaotic and bloody disaster that it was with unanswered questions. Like – exactly how many Americans were left behind in Afghanistan? American citizens and employees of international and US-sponsored NGOs, or dual nationals home visiting relatives in the “Old Country” over the summer vay-cay? A couple of hundred? Or thousands? Independent military reporter Michael Yon and others across the indy blogosphere reported that American citizens – with their passports in hand – were turned away from entering the Kabul Airport by the US Army, and it is those people who are stranded in Afghanistan now. Well, maybe. Between the proverbial fog of war and the cone of silence – a great many questions remain.
Where, for instance – are the tearful and ecstatic airport reunions with their families, of Americans who did manage to get out of Kabul? You’d think that regional news stations would have a bumper crop of stories about local people who are coming home and have breathless tales of their escape to tell. Of course, according to Peter Grant, who posted a couple of days ago, escape lines are still being run, and a lot of people who got out of Afghanistan alive have damned good reason to keep quiet about who guided, sheltered, and assisted them. There are at least as many stories of American military and diplomatic staff sabotaging such efforts, which certainly would prove embarrassing to them, if names and offices are specifically mentioned.
No coverage of the troops – the Army, Air Force and Marines who deployed to Kabul – returning home, for the joyful reunion with their families and friends? No joyous reunions of spouses and children at the falling-out formation on the flight line or the parade deck. Military media lives for that stuff, as I would know from personal experience. But nothing since the last American aircraft officially departed on the 30th. Gee, that’s … curious. It’s as if they are all returning without any notice being taken at all, officially, or media-wise.
Where are the heart-rending stories of the Afghani refugees themselves – their hairbreadth escapes, their hopes and dreams and reasons for departing? They’re at military bases scattered here and there, including at Fort Mccoy. There are some pictures of the various camps and facilities in local media … but not much else. The cone of silence is well clamped down. It’s as if the Biden Administration just wants the whole debacle to go away.
Of course they do – it’s not as if any of those at the top who bear responsibility for the disaster want to hear another word, especially from interested veterans. The FICUS himself probably got an unavoidable earful from the families of the thirteen killed in the suicide bombing at the Abbey gate. I myself hope that Milley and Sec Def Austin are spat upon so often that they spend the rest of their lives treading water. Discuss as you wish.
9 thoughts on “Cone of Silence”
There was a time when if the Lame Stream Media did not report something, then it might as well never have happened. But the Media sold their souls to the Fascist take-over of the US — and lost the confidence of all except the sheep. The number of people who actually watch CNN or read the NYT is rather small.
US citizens who rightly no longer trust the Democrat Establishment mouthpieces are going to alternatives — UK Daily Mail, Russia Today, Al Jazzera, Asia Times, etc. We know that those are not necessarily reliable sources either, but they are largely exempt from Democrat Establishment censorship and will cover the stories the Deep State wishes would go away. The number of people getting information from non-Democrat-controlled sources is still small, but enough that even if a tree falls in the forest, there is a sound.
This loss of control over information is a problem for the Deep State Democrats. It is interesting to contemplate how they will try to respond.
And there are 6 airplanes with Amcits and green card holders aboard being held in Mazar I Sharif air base. They are being held hostage right now.
We have yet to see a single video of a rescued American Citizen reunited with their family in the United States. No crowds or families greeting the extracted American residents; no human interest stories and local broadcasted news coverage of relieved Americans, husbands, wives, daughters or sons arriving back in their hometown…. nothing.
Five, six or seven thousand Americans reported as saved from the clutches of the Taliban, and not a single human interest story of those Americans arriving home to the waiting arms of their loving family. Not one.
I don’t know much about the whole ridiculous situation but I do know this. Those Afghans up at Fort McCoy are going to need some coats because they have never experienced anything like a Winter in the Upper Midwest.
we have given them a small army and airforce, enough uniforms to infiltrate any of a dozen bases from the gulf to the states, ‘none dare call it treason if treason doth prosper’ I don’t think they would hit al udeid, because that’s qatari turf, but most everywhere else is probably fair game, remember that kerfluffle over one jumbo jet, hold my qat
If you cover the troops coming home, you have to talk to the troops, and you risk talking to guys who ain’t happy with what happened, best not to go there…
Exactly, Brian – exactly.
Talk about a blackout.
Gavin…”US citizens who rightly no longer trust the Democrat Establishment mouthpieces are going to alternatives — UK Daily Mail, Russia Today, Al Jazzera, Asia Times, etc. We know that those are not necessarily reliable sources either, but they are largely exempt from Democrat Establishment censorship and will cover the stories the Deep State wishes would go away.” True, and there are alsomany Internet sources, ranging from Michael Yon on military affairs to Dr Judith Curry on climate.
But on the other hand…a lot of conversations that once (not back in the mists of time, but only 10 years ago) would have been verbal conversations or emails among friends are now mediated by social media companies.
Once they blow their credibility, where do they go to get it back?
I don’t think the idiotarian class really grasps how much damage they’re doing to the commons, and what that means for the future. The old fable about the “Boy who Cried Wolf” comes to mind, and I have to wonder what they think the benefit is going to be, having control of a mass media that nobody bothers to pay attention to or put the slightest amount of belief into?
Although, the credulous are still trusting enough to take it all at face value, but there are fewer and fewer of those, every day. You can only pull off the “Emperor’s New Clothes” so many times before you’re automatically ignored by everyone.