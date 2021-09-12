Twenty years it’s been, as of yesterday. Twenty years and Afghanistan is down the drain, the Taliban back in charge. At least a comprehensive malignant menace like Bin Laden is dead, with his corpse – supposedly – dropped into the deep ocean, although I suppose that his organization staggers on, zombie-like, and possibly subsidized by Pakistan’s secret service. The dust of the fallen towers is settled, and the American troops are home, more or less. Still under a cone of silence as far as the US media is concerned, as are tales of hairbreadth escapes by American citizens, employees, and American-employed Afghan nationals … perhaps they were all made to sign a binding non-disclosure-agreement, as a condition of getting on that big Freedom Bird. Or our national establishment media is doing their bidding, as obedient handmaidens of the Dem party, and doing their best to disappear this latest disaster. Well, good luck with that. There are too many of us out there, and we have a voice, for at least a little bit longer.
Michael Moore, that dragging blubberous sack of Commie Crud morbidities, says that he is “flabbergasted by the grace and precision and safety” of Biden’s Afghanistan withdrawal. Well, this is a guy who must look in the mirror of a morning and see the body of a trim, fit, athletic god. The rest of us – especially American military veterans – see something else. Booking from Afghanistan without a single word to our allies and other nationals there, especially Britain – is classless, tacky, diplomatically and strategically ill-considered, if it was considered at all, which doesn’t seem to have been considered by our current ruling class elites. It was once said when judging this kind of development that one ought not to attribute to malice that which could be explained by incompetence – but this kind of incompetence goes all the way over the border into deliberate and calculated malice.
This kind of willful, wasteful, blind incompetence which hasn’t been seen since Vietnam, only this is a thousand times worse and more damaging – to our own morale, to that of those who have been allies – Britain and Australia, especially, and those who trusted us regionally to defend their interests – say, Taiwan and Japan. At least, Robert Strange McNamara (was there ever a more fitting middle name?) and JFK didn’t despise ordinary patriotic Americans and casually dispose of their lives as if they were some kind of magic political confetti, in pursuit of power, power for its own sake. This differentiates them from the Biden administration, at the very least. An administration which seems now to have gone all-out in forcing everyone to take the Commie Crud vaxx, most likely as a distraction from the utter dog’s breakfast of the withdrawal from Kabul. (Definition added here, as if there wasn’t enough in this to gross out a sensitive soul. Yeah, the dog scarfing up vomit from drunks from the sidewalk…)
Just as the evening of 9-11, when I got home after a very long and strange day at the office of the concern which once employed me … I am at home, and after a couple of glasses of cheap chardonnay, am looking at a video screen and thinking …
You will pay for this, you …. (explicative deleted). You will pay for this. Discuss as you wish, and give us your thoughts on where we go now.
‘the mouth of the flint river’ has been a real jackass for a long time, going back to the 90s, he went into hysterics over Florida, blaming my people, for it, along with ted rall, said the pipelines were why we going into afghanistan, called the murderers who decapitated nick berg ‘the equivalent of freedom fighters
Yes General Milley and his General austin and his minder Bishop (lne) have much to held accountable, we were concerned about al quaiq (the missile depot in iraq) we’ve given then 1,000 of them, with uniforms, id gear, aircraft enough to attack any target within 500 miles,
“booking without a word to our allies”
I read a story about Sweden and The Netherlands, having told their people to pack and keep the bugout bags ready, then in the middle of the night sent messages not to go to work, go to the airport. All dependents had been cleared out the week before. The others working at their embassies got group emails on arriving at work that basically said “you might want to think about leaving, hugs and kisses, HR.”
This was the day before the Taliban arrived in Kabul. Evidently there are people over there that (a) know how to read a map and (b) know to not listen the US gov.
Sgt Mom — You might want to read Mark Steyn’s take on the current situation. You may be surprised to learn that you are the optimist!
https://www.steynonline.com/11669/defeat-and-dishonesty
There are so many potential failure nodes in the current circumstances that any prediction of what will cause the inevitable coming collapse is likely to be wrong. My current guess is that some CCP trading house will insist that Walmart starts to pay for its imports in Yuan — causing the dollar to collapse, and the Biden* administration (and perhaps the USA) along with it. But that will just be the start of what the Russians called The Times of Trouble.
The image in my mind comes from that old Anthony & Cleopatra movie — on the morning of the deciding battle, Anthony (I mean Biden*) wakes up to find that his entire army (I mean the American people) have deserted him. It makes me smile! We are powerless in front of the steamroller of Political Class arrogance, corruption, & incompetence — so let’s just look forward to the sight of the mighty (in their own minds) being humbled.
McNamara and his peers were willing to spend 58,000+ American lives to send a message to the Kremlin. Whatever else descended from that November day in Dallas, it let all the Camelot fanboys claim Kennedy would have done better. The problem with following true believers is that however they value their own lives, they value the lives of their followers too cheap to matter.
So it turns out the American Military hasn’t won a war in my life time and seems to have forgotten how. They weren’t outfought, they were just outwaited. George W. said many times he learned to lesson of Vietnam, apparently so well he managed to copy it.
Bush finally cemented his disgrace with that speech. We should have left right after bashing the Taliban in 2001, as Tommy Franks and Rumsfeld wanted to do. The Pakistanis helped bin Laden escape and that should have told any sentient being that it was time to get out. Bush threw in with the neocons like Kristol and the rest and tried to create a nation from 12th century tribes. Then, once his failure is exposed, he compares Americans to the terrorists.
There are going to be more defeats in our future. After Afghanistan, and seeing that our command structure hates America, Americans, and especially the American armed forces; how many enlistees are there going to be? How many officers, the good ones, are going to resign their commissions? How many of those doing the literal grunt work, the hard stuff, are going to want to continue.
We had something happen in the Navy recently that shows that it cannot be depended on.
We have named our first female nuclear aircraft carrier captain. There are requirements for that post. First, you have to be a fixed wing pilot or rarely a Naval Flight Officer. Helicopters do not count. You have to have catapult launches and arrested landings. This woman, while she flew a helicopter for a short while, has neither, nor has she even flown off a carrier in a helicopter.
As a fixed wing pilot or NFO you need multiple tours flying in a squadron. Then if you are good enough, you need at least one tour as a squadron commander. Then if you prove you are good enough you may be considered for a tour as CAG [Carrier Air Group] Commander. If you do well enough at that, you may be considered for a two year tour as XO of a carrier, and then and only then are you in a group where you can be considered for command. In betwixt and between those tours, you have to have all the schools that fit you for higher command [Naval War College, etc.] AND an actual tour commanding some sort of seagoing vessel.
CAPT Amy Bauernschmidt will be the new CO of USS Abe Lincoln, CVN-72. While Amy is a Naval Aviator, she was a helo pilot for a while and never served aboard a carrier. She has 0 catapult shots, 0 arrested landings. And she has spent most of her career as a staff weenie with NO command slots or command responsibility. Her released Navy bio says: “Four years she was J6, ‘which represents the Joint Warfighter in support of the command, control, communications, and computers/cyber (C4) requirements validation and capability development processes while ensuring joint interoperability.’ ” She was a computer person, who did no flying or command duties. She also was “In 2013, she served with the U.S. State Department as the Senior Military Advisor to the Secretary’s Office of Global Women’s Issues, enhancing women’s peace and security through worldwide initiatives. She was then selected for Aviation Nuclear Officer program and upon completion, reported to the USS ABRAHAM LINCOLN (CVN 72) in September 2016 as the ship’s executive officer.”
She is a staff weenie/HR type with no command or real operational experience, dropped into the XO slot and now the captain’s slot without meeting any of the normal requirements.
By the way, I got this info from a friend of a friend who is a retired Navy helicopter pilot.
I remind all of Kara Hultgreen. She was sponsored by then Representative Patricia Schroeder [D-CO-1] to be the first woman F-14 Tomcat pilot. She washed out of flight school repeatedly, and was put back in at Schroeder’s insistence until they passed her to get rid of her. When you finish flight school at Pensacola, you go to a Fleet Replacement Unit on one of the coasts where you are trained on the specific aircraft you will be flying operationally. You HAVE to qualify or you don’t fly. She flunked out several times until Schroeder had the Navy order her qualified without qualifying.
In October 1994 while attempting to land on the ABRAHAM LINCOLN, Hultgreen crashed killing herself after a pilot error causing compressor stall to one engine while landing. Her RIO initiated ejection for both of them, but the automatic system ejects the RIO first. He, luckily, survived.
Now, I am going to be called all sorts of misogynistic names for bringing this up. I note that my first desired career over a half century ago was as a Navy officer. I have absolutely no problem with women in command, as long as they meet the same standards as everyone else. Commanding a carrier has the potential for a lot more deaths and damage than flying an F-14.
If you were in the Naval Aviation community, would you want to stay?
Subotai Bahadur
Kurt Schlicter is advising non-enlistment and bailing at the end of current tours of duty in our newly-woke military. Still others are recommending staying and fighting the good fight, from a position underground … but how can a simple, focused human being endure the years of grinding obedience to insane obedience to political correctitude which that would involve?
No idea. Comment on.
If you remain in the now un-American armed forces, you are taking the risk that you will be put in the position where you will be ordered to and forced to commit an atrocity on Americans. Are you willing, to use an example from the past, burn American women and children to death for political reasons? Do you think you could forgive yourself for that?
My children are for various reasons outside the draft pool, although I note that in the “reconciliation bill” sponsored by the Democrats, women will be subject to the draft. I do have a nephew who did over 20 ending as a Marine E-8. He spent most of his career in places where we were officially not, and doing things that did not officially happen. I am really, really glad that he is retired. I would advise that parents discourage their kids from enlisting, and that those in get out as soon as possible.
YMMV
Subotai Bahadur
@Subotai – I would have one minor nit with this in that I still very strongly feel that the services are the best option for most inner city kids who don’t happen to have any other chance to succeed in life or even have one that is barely productive. I would rather see anyone in the services than dealing drugs or gang banging. Yes there is that chance that they could have an issue as you described if they enlist, but it has to be far, far less than the chances of an eventual poor outcome gang banging.
why the taliban is not a natural part of afghanistan
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2Du47JgEEKM&t=4s
the same forces turned chechnya into hell, for the last 20 years, and tried to the same to bangladesh, this is the pattern chris blackburn was on to with mifsud
“I would rather see anyone in the services than dealing drugs or gang banging.”
The problem is that the military does serve as that outlet for many people, but that in recent times that sort of social benefit has overtaken the actual mission, which as someone once said is to kill people and break things.
A powerful military where an egalitarian, meritocratic ethos is a means to that end–very good.
A “woke” military where actual military results are secondary–very, very, very, very (a million more very’s) bad.
Is there any indication that Milley Vanilley or any other DoD brass are one tenth as worried about incompetency in Afghanistan as they are that some private somewhere has a Gadsden flag, or that half of SEALs aren’t women?
Taiwan is next. I invited my friend and his wife, Taipei residents, to come live in a rental property I have until the dust settles from the PRC invasion but he has grandchildren there so he said he’s just going to keep his head down, saying that it’s just ROC government and military folks who will be persecuted.
After The PRC’s subjugation of Hong Kong, it’s inevitable.
If Taiwan is taken over by China, then with it goes what is arguably the world’s most important semiconductor manufacturing company. TSMC does have plants in other countries…building a very large new one in Arizona…but I don’t know what the geographical distribution of their expertise is.
Like I’ve said, I am very skeptical about China invading Taiwan, since it’s been talked about as “China’s next move” for decades now.
That being said, if you were wargaming it from inside China, what’s the drawback? No one is going to come to Taiwan’s defense, and no one is going to put sanctions on China, or do anything at all.
If no one who matters in the world is willing to say that it’s overwhelmingly likely that covid came from the Wuhan lab, whether accidentally or intentionally, and no one cares that they just ripped Hong Kong to pieces, what possible action are they going to take if they seize Taiwan?
We’ve been sold out.
meanwhile
https://www.frontpagemag.com/point/2021/09/iran-allow-nuke-inspectors-install-new-cameras-daniel-greenfield/
hong kong is like bahrain to the kingdom, it’s not like they could realistically resist
According to a commentator at Zero Hedge (I know! I know!) Taiwan exports 15.7% of global chips. If we assume that most of the exports ascribed to Hong Kong are merely pass-throughs from China, then China exports 34.5% of global chips — twice as much as Taiwan. The issue is probably that no-one else in the world apart from Taiwan can make the most advanced chips. But between them, Taiwan & China are exporting half the chips supplied to world markets — which gives the CCP a very big lever if they ever decide to use it.
https://www.zerohedge.com/markets/china-trying-control-rising-semi-prices-fining-auto-chip-manufacturers
“Integrated Circuits Export by country 2021
Hong Kong: US$153.9 billion (19.6% of exported electronic circuit components)
Taiwan: $122.9 billion (15.7%)
China: $117.1 billion (14.9%)
Singapore: $86.3 billion (11%)
South Korea: $82.9 billion (10.6%)
Malaysia: $49.3 billion (6.3%)
United States: $44.2 billion (5.6%)
Japan: $28.9 billion (3.7%)
Philippines: $20.2 billion (2.6%)
Vietnam: $14 billion (1.8%)
Germany: $12.7 billion (1.6%)
Netherlands: $11.6 billion (1.5%)
Ireland: $8.2 billion (1%)
Thailand: $7.1 billion (0.9%)
France: $6.5 billion (0.8%)”
Subotai: “CAPT Amy Bauernschmidt will be the new CO of USS Abe Lincoln, CVN-72.”
President Xi smiles. Now all he has to do is arrange for an island-sized Filipino cargo ship to cross the path of the Abe Lincoln and history will repeat itself with the female-manned USN smacking straight into it — just like before.
Where are the women protesting this kind of inappropriately-accelerated promotion?
This kind of action is extremely demeaning to women. It says that the men in charge of the US Navy believe women are not capable of meeting the same standards as men, and need to have the bar lowered to match women’s lesser competence. Real feminists would be demanding that women be held to exactly the same standards as their male compatriots.
“hong kong is like bahrain to the kingdom, it’s not like they could realistically resist”
Of course, but that’s always been true…the interesting thing to note is that it wasn’t until now that China decided to move on them…
“Real feminists would be demanding that women be held to exactly the same standards as their male compatriots.”
Come on, now, let’s not waste our time. That’s like saying “Real liberals would be demanding that their ideas get debated in an open forum and are treated with exactly the same standards as their conservative counterparts.” We need to face the world as it is, and not waste a moment wishing otherwise.
“Real feminists would be demanding that women be held to exactly the same standards as their male compatriots.”
Come on, now, let’s not waste our time
We see the “White Privilege” of lowering standards for POCs at their demand. If shame had been invented by white supremacists, it has been vanquished by the victim class. Standards are symbols of the “Whiteness” those running our military, our colleges and one, at least, political party are determined to eliminate. “White Supremacy” seems to be the aim of the POC movement to prove objectively. Women, of course, are honorary POCs.
… it turns out the American Military hasn’t won a war in my life time and seems to have forgotten how.
It turns out, too, that American’s Congress hasn’t DECLARED a war in my lifetime and seems to have forgotten how. Truman sent MacArthur and US forces and UN tokens over the borders and into Korea without any declaration of war. Johnson sent land forces into Viet Nam before obtaining the Gulf of Tonkin Resolution which even then only authorized him to ““take all necessary measures to repel any armed attack against the forces of the United States”. Clinton put “boots on the ground” in Kosovo without consulting Congress.
Even more or less successful operations less than war typically began, lately, without Congressional participation. Grenada, Panama, Somalia, Desert Storm …
Compare to the first reaction of an American president (Jefferson) to Muslim extremist terrorist criminal pirate kidnappers such as Pasha Yusuf Karamanli. Even under sharp criticism by political rivals such as our newly-anointed Saint Alexander Hamilton, TJ held back on responses until gaining Congressional approval. Too bad a Broadway musical about that chapter of our history has not yet been staged.
In October 1994 while attempting to land on the ABRAHAM LINCOLN, Hultgreen crashed killing herself after a pilot error causing compressor stall to one engine while landing.
It’s actually worse. Someone had to risk prison by leaking the classified report to make it known that pilot error was involved at all, otherwise the navy would have continued to blame banal “engine failure.” For that matter, perhaps the navy still does.
Anyway, I was assigned to one of the first ships to have women onboard, late in the last century, and a few years before the Hultgreen incident. It was blindingly obvious that the navy brass were determined to force women upon the navy, and they didn’t care how well that worked in practice or how many problems it caused.
Thus, I’m not surprised that we now have a female CVN captain who did essentially none of the usual things required to qualify for that job. It reminds me of something a Google executive reportedly said when faced with complaints about their never-ending diversity initiatives- basically, good code is a given, but diversity takes work.
Paraphrasing, successful carrier operations and naval supremacy are assured, but getting a female carrier commander takes real work.
I’m sure nothing will go wrong, nothing at all.
Right?
“Paraphrasing, successful carrier operations and naval supremacy are assured, but getting a female carrier commander takes real work.”
Recall what George Casey (I won’t honor him with his title, he’s a disgrace to it) said after the Fort Hood massacre:
“As horrific as this tragedy was, if our diversity becomes a casualty, I think that’s worse.”
they fail upwards don’t they, he’s probably working for some sinecure like general kelly did with caliburn, or general mattis does for brookings, (representing turkey, iran, qatar, who knows) mark steyn had some words about the Kennebunk medicis
https://www.steynonline.com/11690/bush-re-enters-the-room
Is there a parallel between the situation with China and Taiwan and that between Germany and Switzerland in WWII?
The Swiss have been net importers of food since about 1700, and by mid-1940 were completely surrounded by Axis territories. Hitler and the Swiss generals were both closely monitoring Guderian’s progress as he closed up to the French-Swiss border; the Swiss had no guarantees from any other power nor any allies.
What was the key? Apparently, the Swiss were the world’s best (only?) producers of jeweled microbearings, which they sold to both sides in a series of ad-hoc deals whose aim as far as the Swiss leadership was concerned was to keep their people and the numerous refugees they harbored fed. Leaving aside the potentially formidable Swiss Army, the Germans knew well that the Swiss had rigged all their important transportation sites for destruction in the event of invasion.
Do we have any reason not to suspect the Taiwanese of similar precautions?
Is Taiwan too valuable as things are for the Reds to risk destruction of a golden goose?
Cousin Eddie…very interesting precedent. One difference is that I don’t think the German regime had the same kind of emotional obsession with Switzerland that the Chinese regime has with Taiwan.
David Foster–clearly the cases are not identical, and you’ve pinpointed the biggest difference.
But few historical analogies are perfect, and this one I hope can stir some discussion.
Couple of points… One, it is not necessarily the “women in the services” that are the problem, here. The root problem is that the people in charge of it all refuse to recognize and deal with reality, and demand that reality change to meet their desired end-state, which is total equity of outcome for the women.
No matter what you do, you’re going to run into the issue of pregnancy and motherhood, unless you plan on making the military a freakin’ nunnery filled with celibates dedicated to perfecting their arts of war–And, that ain’t happening.
The refusal to acknowledge that when you put boys and girls together, they’re gonna fuck, and that some of those girls are gonna get preggers? That’s the damn problem. Nobody wants to deal with the consequences, they just want to be able to say “We’ve opened up opportunities for women… Yay, us!”.
Reality of it all is what I lived as a Support Platoon Platoon Sergeant whose fuel section was supposed to be supervised and run by an actual E-5 Sergeant fuel handler. Who I never had, ‘cos they’d just opened us up to women in the HHC, and one of the first ones they sent us was that specific MOS. And, when she arrived? Pregnant. No contact with fuels, no working around them. Period. Stayed that way the entire two years I was in that job, because once she got done nursing, she got pregnant again. I never passed a goddamn fuel section inspection the entire time I had that platoon, because I had nobody who knew the goddamn job, and the person who was supposed to be doing it and training all the lower enlisted was working in the Admin Center for the Sergeant Major. Where she did excellent work, BTW–Outstanding NCO, really. But, she never did a day’s work in her position, and that left me screwed, blued, and tattooed.
I went to the CSM, and I said “Hey–SGT Fuel Handler is preggers again… Could we maybe transfer her ass over to the Support Battalion she’s supposed to be working in, let her do admin over there, and get me someone who can actually… Y’know… DO THE FUCKING JOB?”.
Went over like a lead balloon, one each. CSM did not want to ruffle any feathers, see, and if he requested a transfer, that was anti-woman or some such bullshit. He never treated any of the females we got in as soldiers, either–They were like his daughters or something, who could do no wrong.
I’ve got no brief against women in the military. I welcome the good ones, but… Jesus H. Criminey… Ya gotta cope with the differences, and when you say “120lb female who’s never done sports in her life is gonna do the same physical job as a 180lb male who played football in high school…”, you’re out of your goddamned mind. I had the first four junior enlisted females assigned to a Wheeled Combat Engineer HHC under me. Of those four, not one of them managed to last out their full terms without significant physical damage from trying to keep up with the guys. They spent more time broken after about the first year than they did without physical restrictions on their duties, and I can’t say that any of them were goldbricking–We legit broke them. Overuse injuries, stress fractures, broken bones, you name it. Long-term, I don’t know what the consequences were, but I ran into one of them, who’d been a soccer star in high school. She needed both knees and a hip reconstructed, and thanks to shitty leadership after she left my supervision, she got pushed out of the Army without proper medical documentation, so she pretty much got screwed out of anyone taking care of it for her. She was in outstanding condition when we got her, but you don’t put 80lbs of gear onto a chick that weighs maybe 110lbs soaking wet, march her cross-country 10 miles every quarter, and then expect things to just “work out”. They don’t.
I worry more for the long-term health effects on the lower enlisted than anything else. The brass? They can quit any time they like, and their jobs are nowhere near as physically demanding. Female enlisted, though? LOL… Yeah, tell me all about how I get time to heal from injuries as an enlisted leader, or the sort of long breaks from the troops that the officers get. Doesn’t work that way, and I guarantee you that if you go look at the actual numbers, the females pushed into combat arms are going to break long before they hit their twenty, and long before their male peers succumb to the damage. Which is only going to make it worse for the males, because those few jobs where you can get away from the ruck and run are going to be filled with females, likely on a permanent basis, just so the bosses can say “Yeah? We got ’em…”.
You could manage women in the military, even in combat arms. But, you would have to have a sane and rational set of leaders that weren’t delusional about all the details. Which, I am afraid, ain’t the US military.
“
Brian
September 13, 2021 at 12:51 pm
Like I’ve said, I am very skeptical about China invading Taiwan, since it’s been talked about as “China’s next move” for decades now.
That being said, if you were wargaming it from inside China, what’s the drawback? No one is going to come to Taiwan’s defense, and no one is going to put sanctions on China, or do anything at all.”
Is anyone going to put sanctions on China? Not the US for sure.
Now, y’all can believe this or not. I started out in writing some decades ago, under my own name, for various professional military journals. Some of my articles were paid for and printed, . . . and some were paid for and kept. Some of those I later found out were used by the service involved.
I got used to doing research most people did not, all unclassified of course. One of those things I researched in the 1980’s was the possibility that the ROC had nuclear weapons against the will of the US [they were caught by us a couple of times trying]. Won’t go into all the pages it took, but as of the 1980’s I believed that they did have nuclear weapons and means of delivery. One key thing to look at is their delivery means and the CEP’s. It makes no sense to go into mass production of a delivery means whose CEP is worthless with conventional warheads. However, if the country has a counter-value nuke it does make sense. And Taiwan has the nuclear industry to have such. As does Japan and ROK by the way. Taiwan and the ROK have cruise missiles capable of carrying small counter-value nukes in production and deployment. Japan’s space program is advanced enough that they could drop a warhead in Xi Jinping’s codpiece from the other side of the globe.
Whether they choose to use a deterrent force is open to question. South Africa dismantled their nukes before surrendering [Hmm. by the way, Taiwan worked with the South Africans in their nuke development program.]. But the capability is there, I believe. I can think of a collection of a half-dozen or fewer counter-value targets, the loss of which would break the PRC as a nation.
Speaking as someone of Chinese ancestry, I would be saddened, but would rather they get hit than us or any other free people.
Subotai Bahadur
Taiwan may indeed have nuclear weapons — and they would be fools if they do not already have explosives planted under those state-of-the-art chip making plants.
But the CCP would also be fools if they went beyond sabre-rattling at Taiwan. Indeed, the whole point of the CCP’s threats against Taiwan may simply be to remind the Taiwanese that they are isolated, on their own. No English aircraft carrier or German fighter squadron is going to show up and fight for them. No Lincoln Brigade of volunteers fighting alongside the Taiwanese. And absolutely no help from CCP-owned Resident Biden* and the bought-and-paid-for Democrat Deep State.
The most likely scenario leading to Taiwan’s reincorporation into China remains economic rapprochement — many Taiwan businesses have factories on the mainland — leading to bribery & subornment of Taiwanese politicians. Hell! It worked for the CCP with the US!
Vis-a-vis China and Taiwan… I think the Chinese are going to come to regret the whole idea of what they did in Hong Kong and may well try in Taiwan.
You may manage to suppress the ideas for a generation or two, but when you spread out all those people across China in the various re-education camps, and all the rest of their little brain-washing empire, the effects may not be what the oligarchy thinks they will get.
My guess is that the Uyghur “thing” is going to turn around and bite China in the ass, along with all the other things they’ve done to the various and sundry ethnic minorities. They may all look at the whole of it, and decide that they either go down fighting the Han, or they die. The fact that the oligarchy is pushing them into a corner may well result in a whole lot of desperate rats turning on them.
I don’t think there’s really ever been a case in history where you can pull off something like what the Chinese oligarchy is attempting, which is a degree of control unprecedented in human historical behavior. Something has got to give, and I suspect it’ll wind up about how the Ming did–There’ll still be a CCP Chairman, but he’ll be hidden away in a palace somewhere, being fed a line of bullshit a mile wide by his underlings, whilst the rest of China goes about the business of being China. His writ may not extend past the door of his throne room, or whatever they wind up calling it.
You look over the span of Chinese history, and there’s an awful lot of “management” conducted by the Chinese mid-grade types, wherein they tell the boss whatever he wants to hear, and just keep on keeping on with their little fiddles, without him ever finding out. They’ve got this down to a science, by now–They managed the Mongol invaders into becoming more Chinese than the actual Chinese, and then managed them right into an ineffectuality that still defies belief when you read about it.
Honestly, I think the bigger worry with China is what happens when the demographic time bomb goes off, and the whole house of cards collapses. We’ll probably go first, of course, but the worry I really have is that the Chinese collapse is going to come right about the time we’re trying to recover. As a one-two blow to the world economy, that may be more than it can handle.
Which, truly, might be for the good of us all. Coming Ice Age, and all…
Even without nucs, Taiwan would be a costly undertaking for China. Imagine D-Day if the Germans had anti ship missiles with hundreds of mile ranges and radar and satellites to tell them where to aim them.
If you look at a map of Formosa, you’ll see that at least two thirds of the island is empty and rather rough mountains. Some of these mountains have been hollowed out to form air bases and missile bases. The ROC Air Force is well equipped, trained and well regarded by our Air Force. They have subs capable of mining Chinese harbors.
If China was willing to pay the very high price of a direct attack, they would almost certainly prevail eventually. What they’d end up with wouldn’t be worth much. What they could achieve by treachery is another question. American Generals are probably very cheap on the market right now, I don’t know what the situation is in Taiwan.
Kirk…old Chinese saying: ‘The mountains are high, and the Emperor is far away’
Although instant communications and fast communications do change this dynamic somewhat.
}}} My current guess is that some CCP trading house will insist that Walmart starts to pay for its imports in Yuan — causing the dollar to collapse
The question, Gavin, is whether China can afford to lose the USA as a market. A collapse of our economy will send the world economy into a tailspin, with theirs to follow shortly after.
If they move against Taiwan it wouldn’t look like D Day. They’d have agents and traitors in place to neutralize all defenses and booby traps, and would have troops hidden in commercial vessels, and convince Taiwan and the world that fighting would cause unacceptable harm to the world economy and they should just give up. Do you really doubt that the US regime wouldn’t do so?
Brian, you may be right, but there’s no reason to think the Reds are more wily than the Taiwanese about Taiwanese security.
On the economic and trade issues, the basic facts are that they supply a lot of our high-tech, consumer products, and plastic junk. From us they don’t get just $US, but a lot of their pork bellies and soybeans.
That doesn’t prove a mutual dependence that guarantees no conflict, but it does suggest that the costs to them and us may dampen any military ventures.
Or maybe not.
“Or maybe not”
Kipling was hopeful back in 1903: The Peace of Dives Economic ties turned out to be less durable than they looked.
OBloodyHell: “The question, Gavin, is whether China can afford to lose the USA as a market.”
That is indeed a serious question — one which we should assume the Chinese Communist Party has spent much effort investigating. For what it is worth, in 2020 China exported $2,494 Billion worth to the world, of which only about $435 Billion went to the US. More than 80% of China’s exports are to countries other than the US, which gives the CCP a bit of a buffer.
You might find a recent book by Thomas Orlik to be interesting: “China – The Bubble That Never Pops”. To my taste, Orlik focuses too much on the financial end of China’s progress since the death of Mao. He glosses over the process by which China moved from a manufacturing also-ran to the World’s #1 in electronics, steel, shipbuilding, automobiles, pharmaceuticals, etc. However, he does address how China dealt with a previous downturn in exports.
The Lehman Brothers collapse in 2008 resulted in a global economic contraction — and a significant reduction in China’s exports. The CCP responded by redirecting much activity into construction of infrastructure, which created millions of jobs for workers displaced from export industries. As a result, the visitor to today’s China is impressed not only by the state-of-the-art airports, the magnificent superhighways, the stunning High Speed Rail network, massive bridges, huge ports, and the endless malls — there are also amazing numbers of tourist facilities for internal Chinese tourism; museums, amusement parks, aquariums, zoos, parks. Faced with an external crisis, China developed durable assets for its population — whereas the US Political Class faced with Covid stopped people from working and instead dropped helicopter money so non-working US residents could buy more stuff from China.
Could the CCP do something analogous to 2008 if there were a major disruption to exports to the US? They have the infrastructure now, but they could certainly greatly expand things like their space program, research facilities, their navy. Orlik’s view could perhaps be summarized — Don’t count China out! It pains me greatly to say that it is easier to imagine the CCP responding effectively to a trade disruption than it is to imagine the DC Swamp responding constructively.
“The question, Gavin, is whether China can afford to lose the USA as a market.”
Again, what reason could anyone possibly have to think that our politicians, or the leaders of our major corporations, would ever even think about cutting ourselves off from China? It’s a pitifully empty threat, everyone knows it, and don’t think that there aren’t hardliners in China who are pushing for extreme actions based on that.
It’s impossible to say what should happen to Milley Vanilley without risking getting banned, and put on an FBI watch list. “Pour encourager les autres” is the phrase that comes to mind…
https://twitter.com/JerryDunleavy/status/1437816948633579532
“In a pair of secret phone calls, Gen. Mark A. Milley, the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, assured his Chinese counterpart, Gen. Li Zuocheng of the PLA, that the U.S. would not strike, according to a new book by Bob Woodward & Robert Costa.”
James, good one.
I’m not predicting anything based on calculations of economic interest–in 1914 IIRC the two biggest trading partners in Europe were Germany and France.
(Although let’s be honest, this story today is probably the way that the Deep State is going to make Milley Vanilley the fall guy for Afghanistan, and let’s be honest, it couldn’t happen to a more deserving guy, that loathsome fat toad).
Yeah — definitely time Milley Vanilley was replaced by a woman. Nothing would so frighten the bad guys in this world as the sight of the Chief of the US General Staff in high heels. And all the gold braid would look better on a woman too.
Kirk, you are quite right to worry about the health effects on the enlisted, especially on female troops. (Leaving aside pregnancy – yep, I had to work around that as a supervisor of female troops – fortunately, in a field where an uncomplicated pregnancy wasn’t all that much of a temporary disability, and bless them — the women who worked for me were adamant about carrying on and doing their damned jobs.) But the demands that hard physical services places on bodies is not something that can be carried on for too many years, even for fit and healthy males. I knew guys in specialties which involved jumping out of perfectly usable AC – blown-out knees, repeated breaks and sprains. My daughter, the two-hitch Marine was no hundred-and-ten pound waif, but she collided at a full run with another Marine in a training exercise. He was one of those six-foot somethings, probably three hundred pounds in full gear – and she fractured a couple of bones. We met another female veteran in Kingsland at the local VFW post a couple of months ago – and she also was sidelined by bone breaks in a training scenario. I think it involved pulling a HUMMV, with brute muscle. She was medicaled out, because of the injuries – and she was keen and loved her job. I had read a memoir by a female Marine officer veteran who did her best to keep up in the field with her troops … and in the end, she was just a physical wreck. Stress fractures, repetitive strain injuries … the works. I’m not saying that there aren’t tough women who can keep level with their male counterparts – but they are really, really rare.
Sgt Mom: “I’m not saying that there aren’t tough women who can keep level with their male counterparts – but they are really, really rare.”
Let’s be blunt. There are not many men who can keep level with an active marine. Those guys are definitely at the top end of the distribution. They deserve our respect & admiration.
Imagine this: Chinese generals and politicians are having a(nother) meeting about whether it’s worth it to invade Taiwan. Same old arguments they’ve had for decades, but commies love to have meeting, you know? An aide comes in and whispers to the senior general that Milley Vanilley is on the phone and wants to speak to him about an urgent matter. General gets up and leaves, comes back a few minutes later. Everyone looks at him. “Gentlemen, my mind has changed–proceed with invasion planning immediately…”
If Thoroughly Modern Milley was prepared to disobey an order from President Trump, can he at least assure us that he will ignore any order to launch nukes from geriatric confused Resident Biden* ?
Thinking things over, the real cowards/traitors in Milley’s tale are his subordinates who accepted his order about President Trump. They should have arrested Milley there & then — or shot him before he potentially seized power. The entire top ranks of the US military need to be shipped to Guantanamo Bay — inside the fence — and then handed over to the Taliban after they have publicly performed Chinese-style self-criticism. Send Congress too, while we are at it.
The military was designed to accomplish things. It is not a “reform school” for inner city defectives or a place for a computer weenie to show her stuff and play with the “big boys” on the way to a desk in Arlington. Look at the useless Democratic urban agencies to see what is coming. The violence in Chicago, Detroit, Saint Louis, Baltimore, etc is what is coming world-wide. And the new machine will not hesitate to grind up “Whitey” in “‘Murica”.
“the real cowards/traitors in Milley’s tale are his subordinates who accepted his order about President Trump. They should have arrested Milley there & then — or shot him before he potentially seized power”
They’re products of the system that let Milley Vanilley rise to the top. They are the same worthless trash as him.
It’s good to have things out in the open. No more pretending. Clarity is better than self-deception.
https://twitter.com/disclosetv/status/1438190911842930699
NOW – Psaki: “The President has complete confidence in [Gen. Milley’s] leadership, his patriotism, and his fidelity to our Constitution.”