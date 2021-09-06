ChicagoBoyz Waiting Room Series: 36 – With Bonus Covid Observation

Uh oh, we all know what that is…
I took a walk with the “pups” through one of our fields today as I so often do. Mind you, the “pups” are 130 pounds each. We just have always called them that. Anyways on this walk that I have taken the pups on probably a hundred times or so before I chose today to be the day to find an unseen hole in the field. Said hole proved to be quite the hazard as I naturally shoved my foot in it and the result of that was an audible “pop”. That wasn’t good enough, however so I decided to stumble ahead approximately three strides and then firmly plant the other leg into the ground, creating quite the bit of road rash. While on the ground assessing my not so good situation, the pups came over and licked me profusely, which was a much better result than them running away. After I got my poop in group, I limped back to the homestead, observed my ankle swelling up to approximately the size of a baseball, and made the decision to head over to the ER.
We have heard many stories in the media about the crowded hosptials as of late with the resurgence of covid. I observed no such thing. I was admitted quickly, saw several doctors and received an x ray. The whole shebang cost me around two and a half hours, which is pretty standard for an emergency room visit. The X ray shows no breakage, which is a relief. It’s a sprain on the pretty severe side. The ER was amazingly quiet this day at UW Madison. I even managed a short nap in my
holding cell room while I was waiting for radiology to get me the results of the x ray.
So the media in Madison at least can’t really yell and scream too much about the bodies piled up in the corridors due to covid.
For those interested, they promote “active recovery” with the ankle sprain. The doctor told me that they used to tell people with back problems to stay motionless as possible, but that the data show that you are supposed to do as much activity as you can as long as there is no pain and that this is the best way to heal. So I can sort of shuffle around pretty well (the ace bandage helps) but might have to wear a flip flop to work tomorrow. They estimate a two to four week recovery. Which stinks, but I’m glad there isn’t a break as I have a lot more running to do this year before the cold weather sets in.
‘
9 thoughts on “ChicagoBoyz Waiting Room Series: 36 – With Bonus Covid Observation”
I was in an ER here in South Austin last summer. The place was very quiet. There was no urgency in the air. No buzz. Nothing, except another quiet day in the ER.
Good that it isn’t broken. An Ace Bandage is a lot better than a cast and itches a lot less.
That’s pretty good as ER visits go. I hope you recover quickly.
there must be a back room where they keep all the ivermectin overdoses…
Nah! The Covid cases go straight to the morgue. :)
Take care during the recuperation, Dan. Don’t try too hard!
I am glad they didn’t grab a shovel, take you out behind the barn, and whack you with it!
We went through the emergency room at Baptist – Stone Oak late in May, in search of the pediatric clinic where Wee Jamie was to get a screening, and the place was near to empty. If the Commie Crud is an epidemic, it’s one of the lamest ones ever.
@Jonathan – yes I was pleased at the loss of only 2.5 hours.
@everyone else, thanks for the well wishes – still pretty swollen today, but I can get around gingerly without crutches. I’m guessing a two to four week recovery on this one.
Dogs probably thought – to the extent they think at all about anything non edible – “Dude, Best Walk Ev-ah”!
ER congestion or lack thereof is rather variable. Weather, bar closing hours, time of day. I remember something of an uptick when it was getting towards the end of the month and assorted prescriptions were running low….
T