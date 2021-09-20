Back in the days before “Black Lives Matter” there was a phenomenon called “acting white” that applied to black kids who tried to study and do well in school. Quite a few succeeded in spite of it. It has been replaced by a new theme of “White Supremacy” that attributes certain behavior to “Whiteness.” An example is “Whiteness as a problem.” This is actually a college course.
A class to be taught next semester at the University of Wisconsin Madison called “The Problem of Whiteness” aims to “understand how whiteness is socially constructed and experienced in order to help dismantle white supremacy,” the course description states.
“Whites rarely or never questioned what it is to be white,” Assistant Professor Damon Sajnani, who will teach the course, told The College Fix in a telephone interview last week. “So you go through life taking it for granted without ever questioning or critically interrogating it.”
For Sajnani, one way to solve this is to offer “The Problem of Whiteness,” an analysis of what it means to be white and how to deal with it as a “problem.”
Now, what is the problem of “Whiteness?”
One example is Stanford’s new program of Physics for “people of color.”
Is there a branch of Physics restricted to those “of color?”
How are students of color at a disadvantage in the science classroom in particular?
For one thing, we know that scientific concepts are learned and solidified when students have an opportunity to explain them. The more you talk about something, the more you understand it. But in many schools, especially urban ones, teachers are the ones doing the explaining.
Teaching that math is ‘racist’ will taint the field for everyone, including those who need it most.
Math proficiency is white supremacy, proclaims Deborah Lowenberg Ball, a mathematics professor and former dean of the University of Michigan School of Education.
In the latest episode of the EdFix Podcast, Ball complains that math is a “harbor for whiteness” and “the very nature of the knowledge and who’s produced it, and what has counted as mathematics is itself dominated by whiteness and racism.” She groans that considering math proficiency to be a sign of intelligence is “raced.”
A high school teacher explains
Teacher claims that encouraging students to behave is white supremacy. See for yourself.
The very complaints of blacks about “white privilege” contain two contradictions. First they assume that blacks do not show behavior differences in such areas as school discipline and crime. There are objective measurements of both, including what happens when such differences are ignored. There are several experiments going on at present. One is the “Defund the Police” political movement that has resulted in spikes in violent crime as police withdraw from law enforcement. Another is the decision by certain leftists prosecutors to accept crime that results in lower amounts of loss, such as decriminalizing shoplifting in cities like San Francisco. Then there is the decision by certain school districts to ignore student discipline problems.
St Paul Minnesota tried a new policy
St. Paul’s efforts grew out of a series of problems familiar to many cities. The number of school-age children in St. Paul had been declining. The percentage of those kids who attended traditional public school was dropping, too: Families were choosing private or charter schools instead. Children who did go to public school were needier.
One of the consequences was a growing racial achievement gap. White children consistently scored better on tests and were more likely to make it to graduation than kids of color. Minnesota had one of the worst achievement gaps in the country, and the Twin Cities of Minneapolis and St. Paul had the worst disparities in the state.
A new superintendent decided to change policy.
The number of suspensions and expulsions in St. Paul went down the first year of the new policy; from 4,830 to 4,130 according to the Minnesota Department of Education. Then it started to climb back up: 4,418 in 2012; 5,130 in 2013, 6,269 in 2014.
Violence in school started making headlines. At the beginning of the 2015 school year, sprawling fights were reported at three Saint Paul high schools. In October a loaded gun was found in a student’s backpack at another high school. In December a student choked a teacher who was breaking up a fight during school lunch. In March cell phone video showed two students fighting with a teacher in a hallway. An editorial headline in the Star Tribune from March 2016 read “If Teachers Aren’t Safe, Students aren’t Safe.”
And so it goes with the new “White Supremacy” policies.
21 thoughts on “Acting White”
Here in the Lone Star State the magazine “Texas Monthly” reports, with some dismay, that Tejanos — Hispanic “persons of color” — are identifying as “white” and voting Republican…
https://www.texasmonthly.com/issue/october-2021/
Discussion online here: https://www.texasmonthly.com/news-politics/tejano-plurality-texas/
More on the solution. Lower standards.
This is all a smoke screen. Or maybe it’s laser pointers for cats.
Teachers and academics all know what the data says – kids from traditional, married, 2-parent families do well and kids from “alternative” families do poorly. The mechanics of the outcome are simple. You can’t produce the same quality product with half the labor and half the resources.
The focus on race is a diversion so we never talk about traditional families because that would imply traditional sexual morality. All of this pretzel-logic is nothing more than an effort to protect our degeneracy.
The SJW’s are saying that freedom is slavery and that ignorance is strength. Just need one more for free brimstone.
The sad thing is, Africans used to be tops at math:
“An example is “Whiteness as a problem.” This is actually a college course.”
The mechanics of this class puzzle me. Would getting an A be an example of “white” behavior, which therefore merits an F?
Any student who runs up college debt paying for this class has a real problem. And that problem would not be “whiteness”, it would be stupidity.
The real problem is that academia itself has lost its fscking mind, across the board. And, most of that comes from having begun the process by internally delegitimizing itself in its own mind… Witness the various English departments that have now determined that grammer and other such fripperies are unnecessary and “colonizing”, whatever the hell that means.
I once had respect for a college degree. I come from an educated background–Most of my immediate family were teachers, nearly all had college and university diplomas. However, comma… They all got them back when that actually meant something, like prior to WWII. My parents both had degrees, but I’m here to tell you, my grandparent’s generation were both better educated and far more “grounded” in Western Civ than they were. I first experienced “modern” academia as a small child, while serving as my Mom’s subject for her child psychology classes. She wasn’t really that influenced by the idiocy, remaining fairly common-sensical, but dear God… The witless wonders of that professorate, who left me profoundly suspicious of anyone terming themselves an “expert”. I was a precocious little snot, and I warn anyone against taking such a child into that environment, because they’re going to learn things through the experience that you’re not going to like them knowing, in later life.
Interesting point, here: The specific credentialed and esteemed dolt that I’m thinking of, here? The “expert” on child psychology? Middle-aged male, childless by choice, and who never, ever spent any period of his life exposed to children on a 24/7 basis. That’s who the academics acclaimed as “the best of the best”, and who was teaching future teachers about children and their behaviors…
Now that I think about it, that’s probably where I started developing my suspicion and disdain for the credentialed.
It’s really no surprise that the people who have no respect for Western Civ, who don’t even really know it that well, who find it too challenging and entirely too difficult to understand… Well, it’s no surprise to find them as the wreckers, tearing it down first in their own institution, and then in society in general. What they don’t understand makes them feel inferior, so they have to tear it down in order to make themselves feel better about their inferiority.
The funny thing is, much of what they feel inferior about is stuff that they themselves (or, others of their ilk…) first made overly complex and impossible to understand through sheer idiocies like deconstruction and all the rest. When you set out to make everything mean anything, of course the point of it all eludes you. The real problem is this: It’s actually pretty damn simple. The rules for success are not that hard, they just require, y’know… Work. They don’t like work, and they don’t like successful people who do work, so they instead honor the scammers, the sycophants, and the manipulative. Which is no basis for a civilization–At least, one that’s successful.
The one thing I’ve noticed is that there are no successful “Marxists” out there, outside academia. That should tell you two things: One, that Marxism is bullshit in the real world, and that academia itself is mostly bullshit, because it allows that BS theory to flourish, never subjecting it to actual use. Of course, a lot of the peripheral stuff around Marxism has been implemented, and of course, we’re watching the effects, namely an implosion of academia and its works.
I think the whole problem we’ve got, as a civilization, is that we got the bright idea of letting the academics loose to run it, after they gave us a spiel about how much better they’d be at doing it. Reality? Look at the performance, from Wilson up until now. Has there been an academic-class leader that hasn’t screwed it up by the numbers? I can’t think of one. They’re all products of the same system, one which I’ve grown increasingly contemptuous of, the more I see of its works.
I don’t think you should be allowed to teach or take up a position inside academia unless you’ve got real-world experience actually doing the things you’re supposed to be instructing upon. Yet, that’s all you’ve got–Generations of ed-school taught teachers taught by pure theorists who’ve never set foot in a real classroom with real students, or who’ve been held to an objective standard for success at that task. If you can’t teach a kid to read, write, and do basic arithmetic, you should not be a professor at a “School of Education”, and that’s exactly who those institutions signally do not have running them.
This justification for fighting white supremacy just guarantees a generation of poor minorities that they are going to be functionally unemployable. White math is what makes bridges stand up and airplanes fly. And enables cashiers to make correct change. Maybe you can be a school teacher or a college professor, but much of the rest of the economy is off limits if you cannot add and subtract accurately using White math.
It’s bad enough that a generation of esp Blacks is being taught that acting White is bad, when the traits being denigrated are precisely those required for many jobs. You very often can’t successfully run a business when your employees show up sporadically, dress slovenly, insult the customers, etc. These White values aren’t just because White people like them, but more because they work. This is cultural relativism at its worse. Not all cultures are equally effective. Many are dysfunctional, in trying to deal with the modern world. White Jude-Christian culture is dominant because it deals best, so far, with our complex culture. White math is superior because it is the basis for our technology (and business).
}}} The mechanics of the outcome are simple. You can’t produce the same quality product with half the labor and half the resources.
I think you can, but it’s tougher, and requires the parent (unfortunately, usually the female, who is, by nature, often less likely to be able to do it) to supply adequate discipline to the child being raised.
}}} like deconstruction and all the rest…
aka, “PostModernism”
}}} …When you set out to make everything mean anything…
…You make everything mean nothing.
As I have asserted in other posts.
PostModernism is a social cancer. It attacks everything that make Wester Civilization work, and work well.
Until people Get This, and realize it’s destroying our civilization, we’re doomed.
It might be too late, already. :-/
}}} These White values aren’t just because White people like them, but more because they work. This is cultural relativism at its worse. Not all cultures are equally effective. Many are dysfunctional, in trying to deal with the modern world. White Jude-Christian culture is dominant because it deals best, so far, with our complex culture. White math is superior because it is the basis for our technology (and business).
Exactly. This isn’t actually about race. It’s about destroying the foundations for Western Civ.
“Whiteness” in this overall context has nothing to do with “race”. It is merely time tested techniques which have made whites, above all others, successful, repeatedly and consistently. They are race-independent, because they can be adopted and used by anyone, regardless of race, and they will make that individual, that group, consistently far far more successful than other known techniques. Yes, “whites” may have/gain more benefits early on, because whites as a group gain benefits, and we are a very large group using these techniques, but the fact that “asians” — e.g., those from “The Orient” as well as from India — aka “white adjacent” (YEESH!) — actually succeed even better than “whites” using these “white” techniques more than amply demonstrates that they are not about race, and have nothing to do with race at all.
“It’s bad enough that a generation of esp Blacks is being taught that acting White is bad,”
More like 3 or 4 generations by now. Doing well in school was “acting white” was an old cliche in the 80s.
“requires the parent (unfortunately, usually the female, who is, by nature, often less likely to be able to do it) to supply adequate discipline to the child being raised.”
I have a family member who taught in “alternative school” (i.e., where you go when you’re kicked out of regular school) in TX, and of course nearly every kid there had a single mother, and when the kid acted up enough there that they had to call in the parents, either the mother was clearly terrified of her own kid, or was aggressively defensive of them.
I don’t know what the answers are, but urban schools should be considered a national disgrace. There’s no way any rational observer can say anything other than that their embarrassing state serves the purposes of the Democrat party. Honestly what’s needed is something like a non-government organization of black men that become teachers, and that forces black men to marry women they impregnate. And I mean force, like with violence.
I yield to no one in my disdain for Ed Schools, but demanding that professors have experience in the subject they teach is going to be hard on historians.
@Cousin Eddie,
Well, I’ll say this much about historians: Most of what I read that is written by those who aren’t actually at least vaguely familiar with the reality of it all within the span of their writing…? Useless. Bloody useless.
Particularly military history. You rarely find a guy who knows the nuts and bolts writing about it all, so what you wind up with is a whole lot of drivel talking about the things that were written about by the people who were there and yet who did not know how things were actually managed. The guys who knew, for example, whether or not the Roman legions marched in step, how they kept in step, and all the rest of that “unimportant” information? Nobody ever talked to them, which was why the erudite elites like Vegetius are utterly silent on the issue. He either knew and did not think it of import to relate to us, or he didn’t know, and blithely assumed that a lot of what he was describing in the way of maneuver just happened by way of magic. Or, something…
The more I read of history, and compare it to the things I have observed over the course of my life, the less and less I trust it. The root problem is that the usual historian is coming to the history from an entirely theoretical background. Nobody with an academic background in military history is troubled by that “little” detail about whether or not the Romans marched in step, but the raw fact is, anybody who has actually, y’know… Done massed formations of men out on the parade ground? We can’t casually dismiss that issue; a practitioner can see no way of maneuvering men the way they did without such a thing, but… The records and histories are silent.
So… Yeah, it’d cut down on the historical work, demanding that they actually did something in their chosen field of study, but it’d also cut down on the bullshit and ensure that they at least asked the right questions.
Hell, even within the last century or so, we’ve lost a lot because the idiots doing the work never did it in real life, so they never asked the questions in the first place, let alone the right ones–I can trace out a thread for you from the Eastern Front rear area issues with partisans and mining through Korea, Vietnam, and the various colonial wars in Africa, directly to what we dealt with in Iraq and Afghanistan. Yet, there’s not a fscking word on that anywhere to be found, outside of Soviet and now Russian hoarded documentation. Nobody here in the West is even cognizant that there was a doctrine, let alone how it was used and taught, yet the techniques are there to be observed, the continuity inescapable. A military historian that had the background of actually being one of the poor schmucks tasked with dealing with that? He might well have, y’know… Noticed. So far, none of the academically-trained have, and here we are.
Something resembling the ‘acting white’ accusation, in the form of ‘getting above your station’, or ‘thinking you’re better than the rest of us’, is by no means unknown among white people.
When my father was young, he worked for a while as a ranch hand–I guess you could say he was an actual cowboy. He said a lot of the other guys were giving him a hard time about his intention to go to college (this was back when going to college and graduating meant a lot more than it does today.) But an older cowboy took him aside and said, “Kid, don’t pay any attention to those people, they just don’t want anybody to rise any higher than they have.”
@David Foster,
Yeah, I think that a lot of what’s been going on in academia can be interpreted as the product of second- and third-class minds confronted with things that they recognize are beyond them, so they’ve done their best to tear it all down in order to feel superior. A lot of it is ego, ego that has been challenged by things that they can’t hack, know they can’t hack, and so they turn to things that they can do. Like, gnaw away at the roots of everything…
That whole “English rules of grammar” thing strikes me as a bunch of actual morons educated far past their intelligence, and who are turning on the institution that fostered them in order to address deeply felt anxieties and feelings of inferiority. If they can discredit the “old rules” and old thinkers, then they’ll be effectively raising themselves up.
Spread that syndrome out across academia, and here we are. I have grown dubious of the proposition that channeling everyone into college and university has been a good thing, overall. It has led to a lot of inferior minds taking up positions within academia, grade inflation, and a whole host of scholarly vices. I think we’d have been better off focusing on improving and fixing general education below college, and then letting people learn necessary skills on the job. After dealing with a lot of these academically-trained yuckleheads, I think that “education” is vastly over-rated, and that we’d be better off doing what would amount to apprenticeships in the professions and executive offices. You’d certainly cut down on the number of young architects who think that providing for a building’s mechanicals are exercises for the contractor doing the construction, so long as he doesn’t interfere with the “vision” he’s worked out with the client…
Don’t ask. Just… Don’t ask.
To David Foster’s comment, pretty much the entire history of Europe from about 900 AD to 1945 AD is one group of white people coming up with reasons to kill another group of people that look pretty much exactly like them as measured by the BIPOC spectrum.
@Christopher B,
It is also of value to note specifically which groups of “whites” were the ones getting killed, and why.
Many of the wars were on non-conformists, specifically the ones who weren’t toeing the line with the Church. Ask the Cathars, the Bohemians, or the Huguenots all about that, and then contemplate the reasons they all wound up on the various losing sides of the conflicts. Also, what lessons were learned, along the way–Europe was both a charnel house and an institution of learning, one that was unleashed on the rest of the world during the Age of Exploration. European adaptability and skill-at-arms were only ever really countered effectively in one or two locales… Japan comes to mind, where they developed infantry drill and musket tactics independently and without the earlier example of the Roman legions, which the Dutch mined without remorse to bring about the “Revolution in Military Affairs” that they wrought, the one that destroyed the Spanish Tercio, which was still “good enough” to go out and wipe the floor with just about anything else around the world.
Absent all those whites killing other whites, world history would look a lot different. It was only because the rest of the world was militarily incompetent that things like India and the Spanish Empire got built…
When my father was young, he worked for a while as a ranch hand–I guess you could say he was an actual cowboy. He said a lot of the other guys were giving him a hard time about his intention to go to college
My bunkmate in basic training was a farm worker from a wheat farm in Idaho. He told me that he knew that college was no good because college boys that worked on the ranch in summer did not even know how to stack hay bales.
He also smelled and did not bathe until one night after lights out a bunch of us dragged him to the showers and scrubbed him with brushes. We all took turns making his bunk and shining his boots. Think of the most stupid guy in old war movies and he exceeded it.
@Mike K,
I’ve got a host of stories like that, but from the other side of the coin.
If you remember how the military breaks down the results from the ASVAB, there’s CAT I, II, IIIa, IIIb, and then IV. CAT I being those in the 93rd percentile and up, and CAT IIIa being those above 50.
We took only CAT IIIa types for most of my time on active duty, with occasional dips into IIIb territory.
Most of my problem children? Almost all were CAT I-II types, and the kind of crap they’d come up with? Mind-boggling. We had a few real dummies, on the test, but surprisingly, they were not usually disciplinary problems, and you could always count on them being there, just plugging away at the job they were given. You grew to appreciate that, whenever you had to deal with the results of some jackass that thought they were smarter than their boss, and did something outrageously different than they were instructed, ‘cos “…that was a better idea…”.
I come by my suspicion of tested “smart people” very naturally. I’m one myself, and I can identify a lot of the pathologies because I once exhibited and typified them. I think, too, that there’s a very strong cultural thread encouraging all this crap with these kids, because all they’re ever taught is that they’re the smartest ones in the room, and that rules don’t apply to the smart. They grow up getting away with murder in our schools and other institutions because of how well they do on tests, and how they perform in the classrooms that are tailored to their specific sort of “intelligence”. Never mind that they really aren’t all that “smart” in a lot of key and essential ways, they think they are, and because of that…? They’re abysmal team players, and divisive beyond belief, because they’ve been taught and have internalized the idea that anyone who isn’t as “smart” as they are is automatically not a legitimate authority.
The whole thing is part and parcel of what I’ve been saying for years–The IQ test really doesn’t measure what we think it does, and the uses and misuses that the ideas behind that concept have been put to are entirely inimical to our civilization. Instead of trying for some form of level playing field, what we’ve actually tried to set up is some sort of aristocracy-by-test, never paying attention to the effect it has on people who “don’t test well”, or to the actual results produced by this class of autistic savants. Most of which are, looking around us, ruinous.
Not to say that IQ testing is invalid or inherently bad, either–The uses we’ve put it to, however? Insanely out of sync with what those tests are actually measuring, which most assuredly is not the quality of “wisdom”.
That’s quite a broadside against egghead historians, Kirk, but maybe you don’t know about Romans marching in step, and calling cadence, because you haven’t looked in the right places, or read the right historians.
US Army veteran and noted historian William McNeill wrote “Keeping Together in Time: Dance and Drill in Human History” which investigates what he dubs “muscular bonding” found in all human societies–coordinated and disciplined efforts used by workers , soldiers, and sailors to accomplish their tasks.
If the Romans didn’t actually march in step, then Maurice’s reforms were a happy misunderstanding, one that made European and European-style armies the best in the world at pitched battle.
For myself, I spent two years in high school JROTC learning (among other things) manual of arms and drill in a 400-man cadet battalion, and also some larger combined meets. It has helped me understand the military history I read.
OTOH I have no experience with ships; or for that matter with commanding and maneuvering large masses of horsemen, which is a definite liability when studying pre-modern warfare.
I can’t speak to your assertions about the partisans and mining, etc.
We have no choice but to read historians, if we want to know anything at all about the past.