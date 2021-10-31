Parents want to take responsibility, perhaps, but they have (I certainly often did) shirked their responsibility to keep track of the teachers and their good and bad teaching; this new movement is surely restorative, good, appropriate. Our public schools have been examples of the tragedy of the commons – who really was taking care of the children, nurturing their minds? Who respected the students/children enough, the discipline they taught enough, not to give gruel and expect equally watered down responses? For many school boards this Tuesday will be a reckoning – we’ll see how much parents cared, how much others cared.
3 thoughts on “A Note on Votes”
Schools figured out a long time ago that as long as the kids made it to the next grade every year and the ones still there got that diploma at the end, parents were too busy to pay any attention to whether or not the kids actually learned anything. This allowed the schools to become a major source of political patronage, even in places like Texas where people were quick to notice and object to things like bad roads.
Look at the bright side; how likely is it that the schools will be any better at teaching CRT than they are at math or reading?
A public school diploma is quickly becoming the modern equivalent of the begging permits that medieval cities and town gave to mendicants. The school closings that the educrats were so vociferous in demanding may have been their undoing by rubbing parents noses in just how useless the schools have become.
The schools haven’t been doing the job they’re paid to do for generations, now.
If you contrast the high-school transcript that my grandmother matriculated with, back in 1916, with the one my mother managed, and then mine…? It is to track the dissolution of an institution; nine-tenths of the classes my grandmother had to take didn’t exist by the time I went to school, having been superseded by more “pertinent” subjects. She had Latin, Greek, Spanish, French, English, and more math and sciences than I could have gotten down at the local community college, had I had a way to get down there. My mother’s education was about mid-way between the two extremes; by my time, any and all “real education” that I acquired was on my own time and about all the school managed was giving me a place to go during the day. I’d have been better served by going to work, TBH.
Most of the young men and women I worked with and supervised in the military were not stupid; they were, however, woefully maleducated, unable to properly express themselves in the language of their birth, virtually innumerate, and possessed of an entirely immodest view of their own qualifications to do much of anything. Some of those had college degrees, as well as diplomas from some high school.
The “system” has been decaying for generations, now. We’ve allowed the inmates to take over and dumb down the asylum; most “Education Majors” that I’ve dealt with have been utter dolts, unaware of just how ill-educated they themselves are. I’d wager that were you to go into most classrooms across the country, you’d be horrified at the level of competency demonstrated by most “teachers” in things like basic English. When my mom was still teaching, I’d occasionally wind up helping her do stuff like moving her classroom and other things around during the summers. I’d often run into things coming from other teachers that left me in awe of the fact that someone, somewhere, had given that person a degree and a teaching certificate, because many of them lacked even the basics of what I’d regard as literacy. I remember finding one note to my mom, and thinking “Wow, that’s not bad work, for a second-grader…”. Turned out, that note was from a veteran schoolteacher, whose handwriting was utterly atrocious, whose spelling was egregiously bad, and whose diction and grammar were non-existent. That person later went on to become an administrator in the school system…
Yeah, you want an education? Don’t expect it from the average school in America. You’ll be doomed to disappointment.
The long road back will require school choice with “backpack” funding that goes to the school chosen.
Death6