Unpacking the Port Part Two

Ginny provided an excellent link to a discussion about the port mess on the West Coast. I read the entire (long) thing and the comments and had a few things to add here.
I doubt that some guy (although he is a logistics company CEO) could rent a boat, put out a few tweets and change a municipal rule. It isn’t like the guy has millions upon millions of followers. I suppose it could have happened but sounds doubtful (8 hours is what it took). And while it is great that they can stack containers higher, that isn’t going to solve the overall problem.
As many others (including me) have pointed out the problem didn’t happen overnight and won’t be fixed overnight. The problem needs a team of people to come up with a game plan that is realistic, and a bunch of rules will need to be changed if the issue is going to be fixed. Mayor Pete is clearly underqualified and probably doesn’t care, as evidenced by his extended time off to play mom. While taking time off to take care of a child in and of itself isn’t a bad thing, taking off so long is, of course, ridiculous and a bad look. Full disclosure – when my wife bore my two children I think I took off one or two days for each.
I have said before that there needs to be a Port Team, or something on the federal level and they need to get with the state and local governments as well as the unions and fix the archaic rules that everyone is playing under, and come up with some out of the box solutions. I figure this would take the team around a month to come up with, and I would involve everyone, including the army logistics people, or anyone else I could think of to help.
This will not happen.
So, back to reality. In the world of industrial distribution, things are somewhat like they have been for the past year and a half. Anything imported is completely crazy and unpredictable as to when it will arrive. Everyone is more accepting of substitutes, as sometimes there is no choice – and many times the substitutes are much more expensive. But if the choice is “heat” or “no heat”, it makes things easier. Winter will have no mercy on facilities or homes that don’t have parts or units that work to keep them thawed. I get very little time off, but I have no choice right now as we need stuff and I have to do whatever it takes to get it.
There are some holes in the inventory but nothing too tragic, with the notable exception of imported finished goods such as ductless mini split systems, all of which are made “over there”. That industry is pretty much tanked. Domestically made products are doing much better, although the continuing labor shortages and problems with getting certain raw materials such as plastics and foam (we really didn’t need that Texas freeze on top of all of this) hurt lead times.
It is still pretty wild with some things, but overall, it isn’t the end of the world unless you are relying on imported stuff. LTL continues to be a major issue and I expect problems with food chain eventually. We need autonomous trucks and fast.
Article on recruiting new drivers:
https://www.ttnews.com/articles/florida-trucking-jobs-high-demand
David, I looked at the article to see if it included owner-drivers and it does. That seems to be a significant factor in the POLA and POLB backups. California passed AB 5 a couple of years ago which banned independent workers, like “gig workers.” The intent was make everyone into a union member and an employee. My understanding is that owner-drivers are not allowed into port facilities to pick up containers. I have spent a lot of time around the harbors of LA and Long Beach and have seen containers stacked higher than two. Maybe that is a new rule.
Congress repealing the Jones Act would be an enormous help as well, as shipping traffic is severely restricted by the domestic ownership requirements. Eliminating those kinds of restrictions would go a long way to add needed flexibility into the total logistics space.
There are better sources than the following, but this gives a quick primer on the issues:
https://www.grassrootinstitute.org/2016/03/what-is-the-jones-act/?gclid=EAIaIQobChMItq6e-Pj08wIVaUpyCh3OrwZ-EAAYASAAEgKAGvD_BwE
Apparently there is a rail line from PoLB to Utah, run by Union Pacific, that is under used. It has port capacity and customs, etc. The two port directors came up with this. Containers could be loaded directly onto the rail lines and processed OUTSIDE of California as required. Adjusting the schedule and increasing the number of available cars for the purpose would relieve congestion and process the contents of the containers. I am sure that the current administration will be able to find a security issue to ensure this doesn’t happen.
Apparently they have been building a mega-container port in Mexico since… 2012?
https://gcaptain.com/mexicos-900-million-mega-container/
Cheers
A crisis that has been years in the making:
“How Government Stands in the Way of Infrastructure Improvements” By Dominic Pino | October 28, 2021
https://www.nationalreview.com/2021/10/how-government-stands-in-the-way-of-infrastructure-improvements/amp/
“Since 2005, BNSF has been willing to spend millions to make port operations at Los Angeles/Long Beach more efficient. It’s been stuck in a regulatory quagmire.”
“his extended time off to play mom”
Taxpayer underwritten parental leave is part of the Democratic plan. Perhaps the Biden people thought Junior’s summer vacation would play well politically with female swing voters.
I challenge everyone here to name one crisis in the last 60 years that wasn’t caused by government and then compounded by government.
Hurricane Katrina was not caused by government but local corruption contributed a lot as money for levees was spent on parking lots for casinos mounted on barges. MRGO was a contributing factor, as well.
Mississippi River Gulf Outlet.
The promised economic development along the 76 mile channel in poverty-stricken St. Bernard Parish has yet to materialize. What the MRGO has delivered is an $8-plus million yearly maintenance plan for commercial and recreational waterborne traffic. The nearly $1 billion price tag for the less than two large container ships a day that use the channel is baffling, especially considering that the channel only shaved 37 miles off the original route.[7]
Prior to Hurricane Katrina, environmentalists and others, including voters in St. Bernard Parish whom the canal was intended to help, called for its closure.[8]
Criticism intensified following the hurricane, when engineers implicated the MRGO in the failure of levees and flood-walls protecting large parts of Greater New Orleans. MRGO was derisively termed a “Hurricane Highway” in Katrina’s wake, due to its apparent role in amplifying the impacts of storm surges.
Surely after the justice department and the FBI got done bringing the various miscreants to justice, such a thing could never happen again.
Never mind, wait til next time, maybe we’ll be lucky enough that it will happen in a Republican governed area. Then you’ll see.
The 2-level stacking limit seems to be a real restriction but one imposed only by a city government on truck yards apart from the main port arena. Yes, lifting the restriction helped. No, it’s not THE magic bullet. But, it’s an example of bottlenecks to be overcome by leadership and carefully temporary executive fiat.
Restrictions on rebuilt truck-tractors or “Gliders” are (by definition) restricting the resources available. Imposed to improve air quality, the rule might be temporarily waived.
Over-the-road drivers are, usually and properly, licensed differently than “yard dogs” who drive tractors to move containers-on-chassis from one parking spot to another parking spot within a confined area. During this period of extreme congestion it might be useful to temporarily allow yard dogs to drive farther and between “parking lots”, especially in getting empty containers back to the correct owners.
Since there is a glut of empties at port, we might temporarily indemnify receivers (away from the port) from detention charges on those empties. Let ’em stack up in lots of little lots, inland.
I’m sure there are lots of better ideas targeted at other minor regulations, any of which at are present bottlenecking the pipeline. We should all discuss.
There needs to be a Port Team lead by a qualified experienced leader. Mayor Pete doesn’t even come close to that description and worse he would have no idea how to identify and recruit that individual, even though the US candidate pool is probably in the thousands.
The Biden administration is impotent.
Fiona…looks like this is actually being done: Expanded rail capacity Long Beach >> intermodal railyard in Salt Lake City:
https://www.railwayage.com/intermodal/polbupuiparapid-relief/
…not clear why this wasn’t being done previously; I would have thought UPRR would have been selling this service very aggressively.