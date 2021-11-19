For Anyone Who Might Be Interested

We’ve discussed some of the findings and recommendations made by Ryan Petersen of Flexport with regard to the West Coast seaport snarl-ups. I see that the company, which defines itself as a digital freight forwarder, is going to be hiring quite a few people–list of openings at their website:

https://www.flexport.com

The company says that many of the jobs, especially those in sales and software development, do not require specific logistics experience.