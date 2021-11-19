We’ve discussed some of the findings and recommendations made by Ryan Petersen of Flexport with regard to the West Coast seaport snarl-ups. I see that the company, which defines itself as a digital freight forwarder, is going to be hiring quite a few people–list of openings at their website:
https://www.flexport.com
The company says that many of the jobs, especially those in sales and software development, do not require specific logistics experience.
2 thoughts on “For Anyone Who Might Be Interested”
Interesting that these jobs…at least, the sample I looked at…don’t have the remote-work option that is now a pretty popular option.
That’s a pretty long list. 325 openings would make a fair sized company by itself. The great majority that I looked at were for software developers variously described.