Supply Chain and LTL

LTL means “less than load”. For those not in the know, a “load” means a full truck. Full trucks in the USA can be those huge 53 footers, or something smaller.
In industrial distribution for most products, we utilize LTL for the majority of our inventory. It’s a serious disaster right now.
I have been carping for the better part of a couple years about the issue. As with most things, there are several factors at play.
1) No new entries in the truck driving industry – we simply have a driver shortage, and have for a very long time. From what I am reading we are around eighty thousand short and the problem is only getting worse. All trades have this same issue. Kids growing up simply don’t want to do actual work, and would rather spend time making their money in front of screens or doing “soft labor” as I call it. Not that “soft labor” such as cutting hair or being an accountant are necessarily bad in and of themselves, mind you.
2) Nobody gives a f – this is harsh, but there it is. The work that is getting done, when it gets done in LTL is slow and sloppy. We have record amounts of damage and missing freight. It is absolutely maddening when you wait with these extended lead times for a specialized piece of equipment, and it finally arrives with a fork passed through the center.
3) I firmly believe that the cops, Teamsters and insurance companies have teamed up into a strange cabal to “slow roll” driverless vehicles. This is a bit of tinfoil had stuff I will admit but it is a theory I have had for a while. If we had driverless trucks a lot of these problems would be solved almost overnight, however there would be no speeding tickets to write, labor contracts to negotiate or premiums to collect. Well, virtually none anyways. This wouldn’t solve the issue of a lack of mechanics to service the vehicles, but that is grist for another post.
4) Lack of sense of urgency in government. As I have pounded the table on before, we need a “port team” or “transportation team” to get industry experts together, and start solving problems. Flying into LA and waving a magic wand over the ports, like has been done so far, is getting less than nothing done.
So the result is that we have this insane mess across the whole country. I have been trying to figure out ways to pick up freight that is within a reasonable range and trying other ideas such as even partnering with competitors or people outside of my industry to come up with a full truck to get a non stop delivery to the area.
A few anecdotal stories to end this rant.
I have a manufacturer that is 45 minutes from one of my stores. They sent out five pallets of stuff to me last Friday and it still isn’t here. The reason is that the trucking company has it parked at some sort of re-sorting facility as they lack drivers and need to consolidate their shipments. Meanwhile, people are getting cold.
This is an interesting article I spied the other day about a local chocolatier waiting forever for a skid of chocolate. I would bet a large amount of their extended lead time is transportation. It affects everything.
10 thoughts on “Supply Chain and LTL”
Dan: “Nobody gives a f – this is harsh, but there it is.”
It seems that is the more significant problem. As someone once noted — The battle can be lost in the general’s tent, but it can be won only on the front line. No number of additional trucks can compensate for casual handling of freight or careless dispatching.
How to solve that problem? Maybe the answer is to take away the safety nets — government jobs as well as government handouts. We can’t afford them anyway.
As a side comment, the number of big trucks thundering along the freeways today is staggering; I avoid freeways where possible simply because of that traffic. If we had more drivers and more trucks, the inadequacy of the freeway system would become even more apparent. We have enjoyed the benefits of global markets with their long-distance transportation for decades now; perhaps the costs of that system are now becoming more apparent.
“we simply have a driver shortage, and have for a very long time. From what I am reading we are around eighty thousand short and the problem is only getting worse.”…if ‘Biden’ had been awake and interested in solving the problem, then back in July or August the government could have launched a program to promote people going into truck driving, and pressed states and federal bureaucrats to reduce bureaucratic obstacles to getting CDLs and establishing schools for the teaching of the required skills.
I bet there are quite a few people who would give truck driving a try, in preference to their current fast-food or retail jobs, if given some inspiration and some pointers as to how to go about it. I met one kid a couple of years ago who had switched from fast-food to long-haul trucking; he was thrilled with his new career and was trying to persuade his friend to do likewise. Surely there are at least a few tens of thousand potential new drivers?
I would agree with your assessment David and I love the way you use Biden in quote marks. I’m going to start doing that in the future.
Truck driving could be the solution for a lot of inner city kids problems and get them the hell out of there as well.
The biggest problem is this: They’ve sucked all the incentive out of it all. Why work your fingers off to the bone hauling containers out of Long Beach, when the companies running the operation are all out to chisel you out of every single dime they can, keeping you in what amounts to a modern-day sharecropping situation. It’s damn near indentured servitude, and then what do you have at the end of it all…?
Government isn’t any better–The idiots running things have no more idea about the actual effect of their diktat than a flea grasps that it’s transmitting the bubonic plague when it bites you.
No, not a damn thing is going to change until people look at jobs in trucking and say “Yeah, I could make a good living doing that…”. Right now, they’re doing the cost-benefit analysis, and the simple fact is, there’s no real incentive to make someone want to drive a truck or swing a hammer, rather than cut hair or draw welfare.
As well, the idiots cut “child labor” out of the market, such that we’ve trained entire generations that “manual labor” is, and I quote: “Mexican’s work”. Guess what, vato? Your kids are ‘effing useless on the job site, most of them. It’s really astonishing how few can actually work, and the ones who can stand out like freakin’ sore thumbs because they’re the exception to the rule.
It’s weird to be “that guy”, but I’m here to tell you, most of the things I’m noting about the “next generations” are sadly true. I think a lot of it has to do with the way parents have raised their kids by remote control, and never exposed them to any reality about the working world. I was running gas-powered chainsaws, lawn mowers, snowblowers, and all the rest when I was around 15. I’ve encountered manlets who’re 25, and who’ve never, ever had to operate any of that stuff, ‘cos Mommy and Daddy hired them some cheap labor down at Home Depot to do all that stuff whilst little Johnny and Sally played video games…
Chickens come home to roost, darlin’s… You’ll pay the price. Literally.
No one in the media knows anything about logistics. No elected officials know anything about it. We have Mayor Pete put into a position he is completely unqualified for (which admittedly, would be pretty much anything), and taking a multi-month vacation.
I don’t believe for a second that there’s any conspiracy to stop driverless cars. All the hype from five or six years ago was total SV BS. The concept is straightforward, and getting it ~90% “right” is easy, but you have to have a 100% solution before you can deploy, and that (as I said at the time) is basically impossible.
Driverless anything is not going to happen for a good, long time–Not out in the wild, on open roads. The liability lawsuits will see to that. The other problem is this–Who will be the responsible party, when there’s an accident? The programmer? The manufacturer? The people who service the cars and trucks? The owners?
Yeah, until and unless that shakes out with an economic solution, it won’t happen. All it will take is a major accident and someone like Hertz or Tesla being sued into penury for that lesson to be learned, and then people are going to go back to the status quo.
Right now, the situation is that if you’re a bad driver? The car company, the maintenance guys, and all the rest are essentially immune from all but the most egregious misconduct. Add in software and systems to drive with? LOL… It’ll be epic. For the lawyers.
Obviously the answer is that Pfizer needs to build an electric car, and call it a vaccine against automobile accidents, and boom, they’ll have complete liability protection…
I was an automation engineer in a previous career. Self-driving is incredibly difficult. We can’t even fully automate trains, and they run on tracks. Removing pilots from commercial aviation would be easier. When self-driving vehicles are fully implemented in a captive environment, like a large retirement village or spotting trailers at a large factory, we will be getting closer.
Economics holds the solution to a truck driver shortage. Pay them more or treat them better. Does anyone object to a truck driver making $600 per day? Yes, the college educated mid-level bureaucrat who makes $80 K per year can’t believe some lunkhead with a CDL can make more.
We should expect a federal Department of Transportation that is actually effective. Unfortunately, the California ports are in crazy town. I hate to say it, but perhaps the state of California can’t have full authority over a national security asset like the Ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach.
First: Driving a truck, just like any job, isn’t for everyone. Depending on the particular job, it can be very physically demanding. How many here could get a couple of hundred pounds of tarp to the top of a flatbed load and spread it out 13′ off the ground in bad weather? Do you really like spending 12-14 hours a day driving with just the radio for company? Etc.
Second: Do you have a clean MVR. No more than two moving violations in the last three years, no serious (DUI,DWI, Reckless) in the last 5 years?
Third: do you have a clean criminal record? No felonies or only long past. Even misdemeanors are a problem. Especially drugs and booze. You will be drug tested often.
Fourth: Are you willing to spend a few years doing the crap hauls? The good deals are already taken by drivers that have spent ten or twenty years learning the ropes. They get their choice, you won’t.
Driving a truck is one of those very weird jobs where a lot of the drivers would pay to do it and believe me, a lot do, one way or another. Flying an airplane and cowboying are the same way.
Twenty years ago, I had just enough experience driving, waiting for the truck to find a new way to break down and avoiding all the suicidal idiots to make me sure that I’m not one to do it.
A lot of the big trucking companies will hire to train, they have their own schools and training drivers (another job I had a taste of, no thanks).
How many inner city youths can cut it, I have no idea. Lack of self motivation and impulse control is likely to be a problem.
“I have a manufacturer that is 45 minutes from one of my stores.”
Knowing the problems with LTL shipping, why did you not go with a truck and take delivery at the factory?