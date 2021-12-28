…possibly related
Thinking and Feeling: A study of word usage from 1850 through the present.
Burdened by Books: A professor finds that his students are uncomfortable with the whole reading/writing thing.
Some Chicago Boyz know each other from student days at the University of Chicago. Others are Chicago boys in spirit. The blog name is also intended as a good-humored gesture of admiration for distinguished Chicago School economists and fellow travelers.
…possibly related
Thinking and Feeling: A study of word usage from 1850 through the present.
Burdened by Books: A professor finds that his students are uncomfortable with the whole reading/writing thing.
3 thoughts on “A Couple of Interesting Posts”
Alice was beginning to get very tired of sitting by her sister on the bank, and of having nothing to do: once or twice she had peeped into the book her sister was reading, but it had no pictures or conversations in it, “and what is the use of a book,” thought Alice “without pictures or conversations?”
The peak looks to me like a lagging indicator of the old Progressives who actually believed in progress being ousted by the ‘new’ Left that rejected progress.
Once upon a time there were progressives who actually believed in progress. They died out in the late 1960s and early 1970s with the Apollo program being their last hurrah. Afterwards they were supplanted by a new left with a new party line of “Learn to live with less, you hate-filled greedy bastards!”
Now those actually-for-progress progressives had some major flaws. One was a willingness to bulldoze people’s personal plans in favor of their own Big Plans For Society. Another was to seriously underestimate just how poisonous socialism and government regulation is to an economy. But they still favored a better, brighter, more prosperous future in a way the “Learn to live with less!” leftists did not.
As far as being burdened by books: Why are people that can’t read very well studying French Existentialists in the first place? Why should we be surprised they don’t do it well? The challenge of the instructor becomes finding a rational for not failing them. Of course, they probably can’t read well enough to become electricians or plumbers either. The National Electrical Code (and there will be a test with math) makes Existentialism absolutely riveting by comparison.
How much higher can an education be when you start with people that can’t read? The problem isn’t the internet and screens. It’s the schools that have dispensed with teaching the basics.