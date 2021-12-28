Extraordinary Popular Delusions and The Madness of Crowds

“We find that whole communities suddenly fix their minds upon one object, and go mad in its pursuit; that millions of people become simultaneously impressed with one delusion, and run after it, till their attention is caught by some new folly more captivating than the first.”
Oh, that 19th century Scots journalist Charles Mackay were alive and writing in these discouraging days; he would have material enough for a whole additional section in his early treatise on popular follies, investment bubbles and the psychology of large crowds of people. Because a large number of our American and European fellow humans have indeed gone stark raving bonkers over the last few years; witness the antics of the Delta Karen in abusing a fellow passenger on an airline flight – only the most recent and most egregious of such occurrences. Really, the single-layer masks are useless – so why the fury over not wearing them? Another demonstration of Covid-based madness, I guess.
This all affords to the intellectually detached among us a first-hand demonstration of popular delusions and the madness of crowds over the last two years. The blame for this appalling state of public affairs lies at the feet of three institutions, or so I surmise; first, those news organs who willfully and eagerly whipped up hysteria. Panic, fear, hysteria is always good for clicks, links, and breathless coverage. The greater the fear, panic and hysteria the better for news media ratings. It’s their method of operation, ever since the development of mass news media sometime around the early part of the 19th century. The practitioners of mass media return like a dog to their vomit at every opportunity, as Don Henley so memorably pointed out, several decades since.
The second guilty party, or parties, would be those politicians at the federal, state and city level who saw in Covid-19 and variants, also known as the Wuhan Flu or the Chinese Commie Crud an opportunity to let their inner authoritarian out for a prolonged and well-publicized romp; dictating masks, social-distancing, mandatory closures of small businesses, vaccine mandates, flat fiats against gatherings of most social, religious, and familial sorts. It has been noted, again and again, that most of these authoritarians are a little shy about applying their rulings to themselves in their personal conduct, which has certainly led us cynics observing this to conclude that they do not personally fear the Covid reaper at all. And they just might be getting a frisson of unholy joy out of laying down the law on the lesser orders. The various governors and city authorities seem to use the Commie Crud-fighting dictates as a blunt tool to batter the powerless, and remind them again, and again, of what helpless, hopeless, powerless serfs they really are.
The third guilty party is the weaponized CDC, personified by the Weasel of Wuhan, Dr. Flip-flopping Fauci and his cohorts – who, like the above-listed politicians, seems to get off on authority, and never mind the many times that he has reversed himself, or otherwise bungled his exercise of authority.
The bottom line of all this – is that we all are tired. Tired of the flip-flopping, tired of being urged to take useless precautions by authorities who have demonstrated the uselessness of them, and tired of being terrorized. Are we done with the madness, or as Charles Mackay suggested, are the masses about to hare off in pursuit of another object?
Discuss as you wish.
No chance some delusions are on the other side, with the belief that Ivermectin treats covid, or that vaccines kill people, or that this is not a lab accident but an orchestrated attempt by the PRC. Delusion all on one side, is it?
Or the belief that those who disagree must have evil motives, or are cowardly, or stupid? That’s all just fine?
@Assistant Village Idiot,
Occasionally, you post things that make me wonder if you’re merely the assistant or if, perhaps, you’re the Senior Village Idiot…
Here is a quick pro-tip for identifying which side of an argument is probably the wrong one to take: Who is hiding evidence? Who is shutting down discussion, insisting that their side is the right one?
The FDA has locked down the mRNA test information for the next 75 years. Fauci has done his best to discredit anyone dissenting with his views, which is what he’s always done, going back to the AIDS “pandemic”, which he vastly overstated.
If you listen to any of these people surrounding Fauci and the insistence on the “ongoing crisis”, without feeling the slightest sense of “WTF are they hiding?”, you’re dangerously naive, and should probably be assigned a keeper when you go out in public. There is very clearly “something not quite right” with all of this crap that’s been going on since 2019, and if you’ve not noted the odd string of “coincidences” going on with all of this, beginning with all the dissimulations and outright lies by Fauci when testifying in front of Congress? Yeesh.
I’ve no idea what has been going on, but I do not take anything these “health care professionals” tell me on blind trust. These are the people who brought you Thalidomide, DES, and the Swine Flu vaccine, if you haven’t forgotten. All of those were approved and recommended by all the best medical authorities of the time, and the people who said “Hey, wait a minute…” were all decried as horrible people, too…
Frankly, I get way too many vibes off this whole thing that remind me of the Swine Flu fiasco, only much more severe. The fact that the “vaccine” is still experimental, and you have to sign a release to get it?
That’s a clue, buddy.
Just like the 75-year delay on the FOIA requests for the underlying studies and approvals. No doubt, by the time any of this comes out and lawsuits could happen, the victims will all be dead and there won’t be anyone left with standing to sue. 75 years is not accidental or arbitrary…
The WuFlu panic-demic is a prime example of how social technocracy (mal)functions:
> Put elites on pedestals of worship and trust … poster weasel: Anthony Fauci. Poster tyrants: Cuomo, Whitmer, Newsom, Pritzker and many others … all admired by Karens and Cartmans everywhere.
> Trust “non-profit” entities over those who admit they’re out to make a HONEST buck … the above elites, as well as “healthcare heroes” (but only those who are marching in lock-step with the above elites), dancing teachers and their union
hacksleaders – at the expense of businesses and jobs.
> Replace thoughtful consideration with more and more “rules”. Such as forcing everyone to get stuck – and get stuck with the consequences, good or bad – with a rushed through “vaccine”, without regard to the relatively-low threat WuFlu poses to the vast majority of us. Such as mandating mask use, even for kids, when there is no reliable evidence that they are effective in a non-clinical environment beyond the assumption that they will be effective outside the clinical environment.
> Subordinate individual rights to “the common good”, as defined by the Pedestaled. From closed businesses, arbitrarily-created obstructions to get what each of us needs, and the disruption of our kids’ educations, to the mask and vaccine mandates.
> Consider the proximity-informed insight of ordinary people unqualified to challenge the above … and therefore expect nothing more from them than to … OBEY. And do so as the Pedestaled Elite flaunts the rules for themselves – as in, parading before the cameras unmasked, as the service workers dutifully stand by in masked submission. (The pictures of the masked “help” standing to the side at the recent MET gala, as the unmasked elites like AOC and Carolyn Maloney strut in unmasked “glory”, are particularly insulting.)
Malice and conspiracy may be behind some of this … but the enabling attitudes for the above are hubris, and the entitlement that is derived from it by our Pedestaled Elite and those who hang on their every utterance.
The three most dangerous words that come from government: WE KNOW BETTER … especially when our neighbors submit to them, in blind faith.
Where there is risk, there must be choice.
As for the origins of WuFlu itself …
It is an axiom of warfare that a wounded soldier poses more of a burden upon the ongoing operations of an adversary than a KIA … for it requires resources and attention from other soldiers to meet the needs of the wounded.
If one wanted to distract their adversary (an adversary already prone to distraction, though a tendency to over-react), such that they are less capable of responding in a timely and/or effective manner to offensive action on one’s part … and wanted to do so in a way that maintains plausible deniability until the offensive action becomes a fait accompli … WuFlu would be a reasonable choice to do so. An agent that does more physical harm erodes plausible deniability and could provoke a forceful response earlier in the conflict.
If I’m right, whoever designed this bug deserves the title of “magnificent bastard” that the cinematic Patton conferred upon his adversary Rommel.
But that being said, I think that the release of WuFlu into the “wild” was accidental … because it would have made more sense, if it is a bioweapon, to release it on the cusp of an overt move on Taiwan, and from what I see the PRC was/is not yet ready to make that move. WuFlu got out too early, to be maximally effective as the distraction it could be.
And thus by the expansion of media and communication, did The Silly Season become permanent.
“WuFlu got out too early, to be maximally effective as the distraction it could be.”
That’s one of the things that I think argues against “intentional bioweapon”, to my way of thinking. In a real war, an agent that had COVID-19’s characteristics would be a nuisance, not a game changer–Look at how effectively all sides during WWI shut down information about the supposed “Spanish Influenza”, and how much more lethal was that?
The only way COVID-19 makes any sense as a bioweapon is if you postulate that the people releasing it were incredibly skilled and incredibly Machiavellian. Either that, or it’s a first-stage agent, and there’s a second “something” out there that’s going to be released that will work with either the COVID-19 agent itself, or do like is supposed with the Spanish Flu, where they think that many of the fatalities came from people who’d been infected by the earlier 1890s Russian pandemic. Either of those scenarios postulate things fairly far in advance of what we know to be the “state of the art”.
Personally, I think it was more than likely an accidental release, incompetence, and opportunism. That’s the simplest explanation, and the one I’m going to go with until I see evidence showing otherwise.
Biowarfare is one of those things that I just don’t think anyone besides a lone nutjob or small group of said nutjobs are going to partake in, because of the inherent unpredictability. Sure, looks good–Release the hounds! But, then, what do you do if your agent mutates on you, or your vaccine doesn’t work…? Way too much risk, there. I can’t see anyone but some idiot like Hitler in a bunker doing a release, and even then…? I doubt that there will be minions willing to take the risk.
One of the things that I think militates away from a planned release is how the Chinese researchers have all gone missing, and the general unpreparedness surrounding what went on in Wuhan. If it had been a “planned release”, I think it would have been, y’know… Better planned.
What we need to worry about are the after-effects, because I’m pretty sure that when the actual side-effects from the mRNA “vaccines” become apparent, the damage done to the credibility of the public health organizations is going to be immense. I can’t see how the hell there can be a benign explanation for them essentially whacking the control groups and then locking down the data and research for 75 years–The whole thing smacks of a cash grab by Big Pharma, which we know for a fact that these bastards will do–Just look at the Oxycontin mess. Also, look at how many of the same key players are involved–I haven’t seen the paperwork personally to prove it, but an acquaintance in the medical field swears on a stack of bibles that Fauci had more than peripheral involvement in the Oxycontin mess. Not sure how that could be, but said acquaintance has made other, equally outrageous statements about the whole affair that proved to be true. She was telling me for years, back in the early 2000s, that there was something hinky with the whole “Oxycontin isn’t addictive” line of BS, and that she was pretty sure that what they were doing would eventually put people in jail in the pharma industry. At the time, I was like “Yeah, but the FDA wouldn’t let them do that… That stuff has to be legit…”.
Little did I know. At this point, having read up on everything surrounding the opioid “epidemic”, there’s not a lot I’d put past the industry. Up to and including getting approval on a very risky new technology “vaccine” opportunistically.
There’s something off with all this crap. The rash of “heart conditions” showing up in European athletes, alone? Something ain’t right with this whole thing. I did a casual search the other day, satisfying curiosity–I can’t find more than one or two mentions a year of some soccer player succumbing to a “heart condition” in the news before this last year or two. Now? There’s a couple every week since they started the vaccinations with this mRNA stuff, and oddly, that’s precisely one of the issues they identified with the animal testing of this technology going as far back as the 1990s. It’s been one of the major hang-ups getting this crap approved for human use.
Would not surprise me a bit if it turns out that there’s documentation showing just how many corners were cut during the approval process. I can’t see any other reason for that 75-year lockdown.
And, as usual, what the idiot class doesn’t understand is that by obfuscating all this, they’re providing more grist for the conspiracy theorists and destroying public trust they can’t get back. Proving yet again that they can’t do proper information management in crisis… You don’t want people believing outrageous conspiracy theories? Then quit doing things that feed the credibility thereof.