Extraordinary Popular Delusions and The Madness of Crowds

“We find that whole communities suddenly fix their minds upon one object, and go mad in its pursuit; that millions of people become simultaneously impressed with one delusion, and run after it, till their attention is caught by some new folly more captivating than the first.”

Oh, that 19th century Scots journalist Charles Mackay were alive and writing in these discouraging days; he would have material enough for a whole additional section in his early treatise on popular follies, investment bubbles and the psychology of large crowds of people. Because a large number of our American and European fellow humans have indeed gone stark raving bonkers over the last few years; witness the antics of the Delta Karen in abusing a fellow passenger on an airline flight – only the most recent and most egregious of such occurrences. Really, the single-layer masks are useless – so why the fury over not wearing them? Another demonstration of Covid-based madness, I guess.

This all affords to the intellectually detached among us a first-hand demonstration of popular delusions and the madness of crowds over the last two years. The blame for this appalling state of public affairs lies at the feet of three institutions, or so I surmise; first, those news organs who willfully and eagerly whipped up hysteria. Panic, fear, hysteria is always good for clicks, links, and breathless coverage. The greater the fear, panic and hysteria the better for news media ratings. It’s their method of operation, ever since the development of mass news media sometime around the early part of the 19th century. The practitioners of mass media return like a dog to their vomit at every opportunity, as Don Henley so memorably pointed out, several decades since.

The second guilty party, or parties, would be those politicians at the federal, state and city level who saw in Covid-19 and variants, also known as the Wuhan Flu or the Chinese Commie Crud an opportunity to let their inner authoritarian out for a prolonged and well-publicized romp; dictating masks, social-distancing, mandatory closures of small businesses, vaccine mandates, flat fiats against gatherings of most social, religious, and familial sorts. It has been noted, again and again, that most of these authoritarians are a little shy about applying their rulings to themselves in their personal conduct, which has certainly led us cynics observing this to conclude that they do not personally fear the Covid reaper at all. And they just might be getting a frisson of unholy joy out of laying down the law on the lesser orders. The various governors and city authorities seem to use the Commie Crud-fighting dictates as a blunt tool to batter the powerless, and remind them again, and again, of what helpless, hopeless, powerless serfs they really are.

The third guilty party is the weaponized CDC, personified by the Weasel of Wuhan, Dr. Flip-flopping Fauci and his cohorts – who, like the above-listed politicians, seems to get off on authority, and never mind the many times that he has reversed himself, or otherwise bungled his exercise of authority.

The bottom line of all this – is that we all are tired. Tired of the flip-flopping, tired of being urged to take useless precautions by authorities who have demonstrated the uselessness of them, and tired of being terrorized. Are we done with the madness, or as Charles Mackay suggested, are the masses about to hare off in pursuit of another object?

Discuss as you wish.