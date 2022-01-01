Some Chicago Boyz know each other from student days at the University of Chicago. Others are Chicago boys in spirit. The blog name is also intended as a good-humored gesture of admiration for distinguished Chicago School economists and fellow travelers.
7 thoughts on “2022”
Happy New Year to all!
Fear not!
We are going to win.
I love it!
And a Happy New Year to y’all!
The cool photo brought two things to mind:
> The tune of War’s “Low Rider” popped into my head.
> It also reminded me of the first (and last) time I was in NYC on a Halloween night, and as I was trying to find my way off Manhattan, a white GTO convertible, of approximately the same vintage and similarly restored and rimmed, pulled up beside me, top down … with the Burger King in full costume sitting on the top of the rear backrest, like he’s in a parade … and “Jack” of Jack-in-the-Box, in full costume including the ping-pong-ball head, driving!
Happy New Year to all of you ChicagoBoyz (and honorary ones) who have kept civility in their little corner of the Net…
Happy New Year! (anything worth doing is worth overdoing)
The spoilsport engineer in me can’t help seeing those wheels and tires as a triumph of form over function. The automotive equivalent of Chinese Foot Binding. The pain will come from paying to replace the tires and wheels destroyed by even good roads.
I’ll take this opportunity to make a prediction or two about the coming year.
First: Anyone that invested in a Chinese company, whether by way of a listed stock or bonds will discover that they have made a nonrefundable contribution to some entity in China.
Second: The above investors will discover the financial statements they used in evaluating the above investments weren’t worth the pixels they were rendered in.
Third: The confluence of the above will hit the big name accounting firms like an avalanche of Enrons.
MCS: “Anyone that invested in a Chinese company …”
The fine print says that that includes almost any of us who have a pension plan. It is really discouraging to be on the losing end of things! Why can’t we get our act together?
On the other hand, Evergrande has apparently paid up on some of its overseas dollar-denominated bonds — which was quite a surprise to those of us who expected foreign investors to be at the very back of the bus. The Chinese Communist Party seems to be playing a long game. As always, one of the keys to success will be guessing correctly about when to get off the bus and sell.
That’s was not what I’d read so I did a quick search and found an articles from October about an $83 million money transfer but all the recent ones were about default.
https://www.cnn.com/2021/12/09/investing/evergrande-default-fitch-intl-hnk/index.html
In any case, it’s just one bond payment. There will be another and another and so on.