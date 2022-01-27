People Farming

It was a comment on this blog which struck me immediately upon reading it. The subsequent discussion in the comment thread was how antisocial behavior on the part of massive numbers of homeless people setting up massive, festering camps in the downtown areas of certain cities was making those cities less and less inviting for ordinary people. In the final analysis, no one really wants to come to work in a place where they have to step around feces on the sidewalk, dodge the aggressive panhandler outside a downtown restaurant, or run from the homicidal crazy looking to shove someone off the subway platform in front of an oncoming train. Downtown retailers can’t keep on in business long when the merchandise walks out the door, assisted by undocumented shoppers; so, eventually the normals – that is, those of us with jobs, property, and a liking for clean, non-threatening surroundings – decamp the urban jungle for something a little less edgy, usually taking our dollars, investments, responsible civic behavior, and tax base with us.
Why on earth do certain cities – San Francisco and Los Angeles being the two which spring to mind almost at once – allow this to continue? What benefit does it give to see gracious, scenic, and culturally-attractive cities descend into a condition which repels longtime residents and new visitors alike? What’s in it for the civic managers of such urban centers … and as it was pointed out, there’s money in it.
There’s money in it, administering programs which succor the homeless … which, if the homeless were ever successfully homed … would mean an end to that mission and money stream. So the civic powers that be have a vested interest in keeping those programs going, and even expanding them to minister to ever-increasing numbers of homeless. Which makes the powers-that-be feel all noble, responsive, responsible and unselfish-like … but which one commenter on the linked thread pointed out … for all intents and purposes they are farming people for a money crop.
And that was where I had that blinding flash of the obvious insight … yes, indeed; they are farming people for the money crop. Civic powers in certain locations are tending a segment of their population most assiduously, for the money crop to be harvested from them. Once possessed of this frame, I began to wonder what other collection of bodies are being farmed for the profitable money crop to be harvested by the controlling powers. Public schools came to my mind almost at once: students in a public school setting are the crop, and oh, they must be a profitable crop indeed for the teacher union farmers who make a gesture of teaching, but which are essentially farming students. What are the various impulses towards a national and universal health-care scheme, but another people-farming project on the part of various powers that be? Discuss as you wish.
8 thoughts on “People Farming”
In places like Madison, even more important than the money, is the feeling if virtue, and moral superiority engendered by allowing such conditions to exist. ” Unlike you haters, we understand that these people have a different reality, and we are capable of understanding that. All people are welcome here, not just people that serve a useful purpose in society. ”
To a certain extent, I think that they are looked upon , by the social and governmental elites as exhibits in a human zoo, to be watched, from inside their Tahoes and Escaldes. They give not a hoot about any of those people, other than letting them run loose allows the elites to hug themselves, and bask in their feelings of supreme Goodness.
Someone someday needs to explain George Soros, and why he’s tolerated.
There’s a strong incentive for blue state Dems to destroy their regions–drive away the conservatives and make the remaining people more demanding of government services, and you win coming and going…I don’t know how to overcome the perverse incentives.
Consider all the TV advertisers promoting electric go-karts, back braces, non-invasive body scans … “If you’re on Medicare, these tests and therapies are available at little-to-no cost TO YOU.” The card-holding patient is merely a cow to be milked.
Pouncer: “The card-holding patient is merely a cow to be milked.”
Seems like that cow is being very expensively fed — and not producing much saleable milk.
One of the undeniable results of farming is that certain species of crop are selected for, and others selected against. It is an evolutionary pressure. A society that penalizes those who do something productive and care for themselves will find itself running short of them. A society that promotes and cultivates those who are unproductive and counterproductive as their base state, will find itself with a surplus of them.
Eventually you reach a critical point where either you have too many of those you have encouraged, or too few of those you have penalized. And then things fall apart.
I suspect that we will either fall apart or the forces of productivity will have to besiege those urban areas.
Subotai Bahadur
The Peoples Farmers: George Soros, Bill Gates , et al.
I can’t argue with the summation or the theory.
The problem is that we’ve allowed perverse incentive to grow and grow, and as the parasite class has managed to weaponize compassion and care for their fellow man in the class of normies that they have colonized, well… Here we are.
It’s quite obvious that the system is not responding to input from those that pay the bills. The vast “humanitarian” left is off in the vague distance, “doing good” with an ineffectual insouciance that tolerates no criticism.
We never set these assholes any objective standards, nor do we ever evaluate them on actual performance. They merely state the end-goal they want, work to it, and then ignore all the attendant problems that accrue from their various and sundry idiocies.
Illegal aliens!