The Proper Frame for the Narrative

I am watching matters develop with regards to the trucker strike, with appreciative interest, seeing that is really another variant of a grass-roots spontaneous civic spontaneity, much like the Tea Party was, some years ago. The Canadian trucker protest has that in common with the Tea Party protesters – but the difference might be that the independent trucker community is a smaller, a more cohesive and even more media-savvy and self-disciplined party. The various Tea Party protests were more general, cut across class lines (at least the urban-focused one that I was involved in was, no matter what the establishment national media might insist) and focused more upon voting in various political races then upcoming, and protesting the general monetary incompetence of the Obama Administration.
This excited a great deal of mostly temporary interest on the part of several different parties. The established GOP locally were initially thrilled to bits, seeing this as a brand-new pony for them to ride, already saddled and bridled; votes for the usual useless GOP establishment creatures, and a bounteous source of volunteers and funds. The establishment media outlets were initially intrigued and then horrified, upon seeing ordinary people who had never gone out for politics at any level … suddenly become intensely interested to the point of participating in massive street gatherings. Upon discovering that Tea Partiers were generally conservative in outlook, and placed a high value on leading balanced, family-oriented and fiscally-responsible lives in well-run communities … well, that would never do! It would be bad for ratings, and because Obama was the inspiration for generating such protests, was obviously raaaaacist.
Also, as far as the establishment media seemed to be concerned, a lack of civic dysfunction, quiet order and economic self-sufficiency would be bad for ratings and would upset the various apple carts and overturn the iron rice bowls of all those credentialed expert on speed-dial to such media commentators as NPR. As the media rep for the local Tea Party at the time, I was rather boggled at how little interest our activities excited among the established media. Any of us on the board could have explained ourselves very coherently to any media rep who would have called up and asked. Instead, they seemed to prefer going to the experts enshrined in their golden Rolodex under the divider of ‘domestic political movements.’
In contrast to all that, the trucker protest is one which, if they put their minds into it – might have certain urban localities and industries by the throat – a capability which the establishment media doesn’t quite seem to grasp, so deeply embedded are they in a class-oriented structure. There are those who can and do work at home on their laptops and know all the right people because they have gone to the right universities … and then, there are those beneath their notice, like grocery clerks, supermarket shelf-stockers, delivery drivers, plumbers, electricians … and truck drivers. (Also air traffic controllers, nurses when they aren’t doing TikTok videos, the janitors who clean public spaces, the housekeepers at hotel chains, taxi and Uber drivers, farmers and mechanics … all of them people who have to actually show up at the work site and put in hours actually being there and doing physical work …)
Suppose the truckers begin to refuse in a large way, to make deliveries, refuse to take contracts to convey goods between one point and the next. Suppose that some truck drivers are sidelined, by their own choice, or by the decisions of high-handed political bureaucrats … Stopped at the borders, or the bridges, or at the ring-roads around various cities? The distribution network is already stressed almost to the breaking point … and what if even more truckers in North America decided to ground their tools, park their trucks and go honk their horns and set up bouncy castles for the kids to play in?
What then, oh wolves?
Deliveries wouldn’t be made, of course. And Peppermint Psaki, the blandly-evasive spokes-liar for the present administration, upon being asked for a reaction to that development at a White House news conference, would likely make some snarky comment about the tragedy of the delayed treadmill. Not a word regarding the delayed – or non-delivery of groceries, infant formula, necessary spare parts, and whole boatloads of essentials.
What then? Discuss as you have insight and local knowledge.
I keep waiting to see if Trudeau and the idiot Ford in Ottawa really intend to attack the truckers. There is a lot of scare stuff going on with threats of $100,000 fines, etc. Is this real? Russia seems to be doing something similar in Ukraine. Whose nerve will be first to fail?
Apparently they do, Michael. Police moved in today in Ottawa arresting people and threatening to tow trucks.
Otoh it looks like lots of people walking into Ottawa today to take part in the strike.
I can’t find the video now but earlier today I saw drone footage of thousands, perhaps tens of thousands of people on foot.
Also massive demos in Australia, France and elsrwhey.
Aussi demo https://t.co/VrugHFG3Sm
The system is based on conservatives behaving themselves, and deferring to the state because it’s the legitimate authority. Once that’s gone, all bets are off…
And that’s gone.
They can arrest these truckers, and fine them, but they’ve showed they can raise millions, so so what? They’re not going to jail nice peaceful truckers or their supporters, there’s way too much footage out there to show the truth, and the truckers have been incredibly disciplined and effective so far.
Basically Fidel Jr and his ilk need an exit strategy, because they’ve lost already.
Bystander At the Switch
The Moral Case Against Mandatory Public Health Measures
https://theideasinstitute.org/2022/02/04/bystander-at-the-switch-the-moral-case-against-mandatory-public-health-measures/
Should we start a pool on when Trudeau steps down as pm?
I want next Saturday. But it may be sooner
I’ve seen people at FB claiming the truckers’ protest…well, more specifically, the proposed US version of same…is motivated by ‘foreign influence’, by which I think they mean **Russians**. The basic assumption seems to the that the Common People are merely passive, waiting to be told what to think by sinister foreigners, or by Trump, or whoever, unless the more-enlightened can get influence over them first.
OTOH, Tyler Cowen…who I see as a fairly credible source…reports that a lot of the Canadian truckers have been calling for the Governor General to simply dissolve Parliament, which power she apparently does not have and certainly should not have. Tyler also links a source which claims that there are groups consisting “seasoned street brawlers whose primary goal is to further erode the legitimacy of the state — not just the city of Ottawa, or Ontario or Canada, but of democracies generally.”
I don’t doubt that there are street brawlers showing up looking for trouble, but I doubt that they are specifically anti-democracy, just looking for a fight. And I doubt if there are very many of them in proportion to the whole. Anyhow, here’s Tyler’s link:
https://marginalrevolution.com/marginalrevolution/2022/02/you-want-to-have-educational-polarization-on-your-side.html
Cowen appears to be completely out to lunch on the truckers, which is sadly typical. That link you discuss is complete lunacy. My guess is if you asked Cowen about John Durham, he’d look at you like you had two heads, and have no idea what you were talking about. He lives in a tiny box of an alternate reality, where the important people write about the best Indian restaurants in Buenos Aires and truckers are non-existent non-humans.
As for Cowan’s rumors of thugs, please remember that antifa is not monolithically a liberal org. Anarchy can be served from many beginning points. Turning a peaceful truckers’ protest into a violent riot serves their purposes well.
Technically, the Governor-General doesn’t have any powers; they act as a stand in for the monarch, who is generally considered too busy with the UK to spare the time to reign over Canada directly.
That said, the monarch (and thus her viceroy, the Governor-General) explicitly has the power to dissolve Parliament.
In practice, for the last century and a half what actually happens is that the prime minister advises the monarch on what to do and the monarch (or their Governor-General) does it. It’s unclear what might happen if the monarch is publicly at odds with their prime minister and their government; technically everybody swears an oath to the monarch, but power has been exercised by the government for longer than anybody has been alive.
John Henry:
Resign? Not likely, at least not immediately. For one thing, it’s his whole identity on the line. Justin the Good, Son of Pierre, First of His Name, Paramount Chief of the First Nations, Leader of the Parliamentary Liberal Party and Prime Minister in the Great White North …and all that.
Normally, if things deteriorate further, I’d expect a motion of confidence in the near future. There is one problem…..the Conservatives just trashed their party leader (another bland one) and have to go through a leadership election before they are prepared to fight an election, even when events have handed them the opportunity of a lifetime. And NDP will probably stand behind the current government because it’s not clear that they’d make enough (or any gains) in a snap under these condition. Given that the current government is a minority, NDP has leverage that they won’t have under a Conservative majority.
Now sometime this autumn……… it’s a sign of the times that they’ve had repeated snaps annually instead of the usual three year interval.
Observer,
I did not say “resign” though it is a possibility. I said “step down” if the queen, the governor General as the Queen’s viceroy, or fellow politicians decide they’ve had enough of him, they might ask him to resign as an alternative to being fired.
I doubt that he will resign on his own unless forced for the reasons you mention.
Boobsh,
At the risk of being pedantic, everyone swears an oath to queen Elizabeth personally, by name
An oath of loyalty to a specific person feels different to me than an oath to an office.
It would be, roughly the difference between swearing an oath to the US Constitution vs swearing an oath to Joe Biden.
John Henry:
I’ll grant the point but I think it’s an unlikely scenario. As long as things stay at the level of civil disobedience (a term I’d like to see employed a whole lot more) and recedes in the near term (i.e. when the provinces all take the lead and pull their mandates without waiting for Ottawa), I don’t see it. It’s just not in the political character. Now if we were to see serious violence in several quarters coupled with tacit stand down by the constabulary, -maybe-.
The preferred method would be the threat of a motion in confidence accompanied by a whip count showing that he’d overwhelmingly go down. (i.e. the threatened impeachment of Nixon model). There is that outside chance that, under these conditions, he’d turn the keys over to Freeland rather than see the Libs lose their hold on government. If the current government can just hold on, it will be another two years before they go to the polls and that will give enough time to paper things over and move on to…..wherever.
Until/unless the Conservatives manage to find an effective leader, the underlying political geography remains unchanged and enough of the Libs will think they can hang on indefinitely. They still dominate the Francophone space and they still have the urban clerisy.
candice, the new conservative leader, was a little weak, what happened to the reform party, were they utterly purged, at least when stockwell day was leader, they presented an alternative
Miguel:
Candice is only a placeholder until a leadership election can be held. Don’t count on her being the ultimate choice … especially in light of events. The Conservatives were in a foul mood over not beating Justin in last fall’s snap and turfed O’Toole -before- the convoys formed.
After Harper, the C’s went back to being the alternating establishment party….very pastel, no hint of bright primary colors. C in Canada is more like the UK than down here.
“The Conservatives were in a foul mood over not beating Justin in last fall’s snap and turfed O’Toole -before- the convoys formed.”
Not correct. He was booted on February 2, the truckers had already been in Ottawa for days at that time.
Brian….
I stand corrected. Thank you. We’ve been a bit preoccupied by the Ukraine thing.
Nit picking: the formal boot was on 2 Feb, the skids had already been greased for about two weeks. Would have happened regardless. Doesn’t alter the fact that I messed up the chronology.
Oops.
No problem lol. I know nothing about Canada politics really. I do remember the vote was after the truckers had been there a few days, since I have followed that. All the internal stuff I don’t really understand. It seems like the electoral system there must be stacked against conservatives, because Fidel Jr’s party I think won something like 30% of the vote but 48% of the seats.
because ndps and greens got the rest, o’foole was generally useless, now bernier did less well than I thought he would,
I think the whole thing boils down to the essential idea that the Left had a revolution, and didn’t bother to tell anyone about it. They took everything over, and nobody really paid attention. Now that they’re in charge, and screwing things up by the ideological numbers, well… Now the normies are cottoning onto the idea that there’s been a revolution while they weren’t paying attention, and they ain’t happy about it, or the direction the Left is taking them.
The really interesting thing about all this is watching the way the mentally ill Left (which is most of them…) so easily demonizes everyone and everything opposite of their espoused beliefs. Back when it was “Trump’s vaccine”, they were all on line, saying they’d refuse to take it. Imagine what would have ensued had Trump retained office, and then tried mandating the vaccinations the way that the various leftoid scum did…? There would have been riots that made the St. George Floyd episodes look like minor events, by comparison. You know this; I know this. There’s no doubt about it, at all.
The Left is basically mentally ill, across the board–Note the way that the “unvaccinated” are suddenly Public Enemy Number One. No dissent is tolerated; to point out the issues with regards to the actual science involved, or the obvious conflicts of interest in regards to the pharmaceutical industry is to mark yourself as a target, someone worthy only of scorn, derision, and un-personing. There is no critical thought displayed; the “leaders” on the left point out the enemy of the day, and in lockstep, there go there flying monkey minions in the media, echoed by their vast echo chamber out in the PBS-listening masses of morons. All of whom have credentials to beat the band, but who cannot perform the simplest functions of daily life without hiring it out to someone who didn’t waste their time in the indoctrination camps of modern academia.
The root of what is going on here is that the vast game we’ve been playing with ourselves no longer replicates reality, and as such, the inherent contradictions are coming to a head, which further means that the dues will be billed out, shortly. Paying them will probably mean incredible dislocation and destruction of the status quo, which I think would be a good thing if it means that the current lot of utter cretins running things have to find other employment.
On the whole, I think time is running out for the entrenched elites. They were never really elite; just credentialed. And, since the gamesmanship that got them those credentials was never really validated in the real world that isn’t “game”, they’re mostly screwed once reality ensues.
One of the issues you have to keep an eye on when it comes to things like game simulation of reality, in terms of training and education, is that you have to ensure that you’ve retained fidelity to reality. You lose that, and the point of the game vanishes, because you’re no longer training or educating to meet reality’s hard-and-fast requirements, but the game itself. Which is but a simulation you’ve made up…
In military training, one of the things we lost track of in the 1990s-2000s was that everyone on the battlefield needed realistic combat training for how to operate on the modern battlefield. We forgot this, and ignored the people saying that it was a problem. What result did this have? It created the conditions which led to the infamous 507th Maintenance Company debacle in the opening days of the Iraq war. Why did that happen? We lost sight of the reality that every unit assigned to a division needed training in combat operations, realistic training, which we never spent the money for on the 507th. The moment those poor bastards got it stuck in, they were screwed–And, what was worse? The unit they were assigned to support, the 3rd ID, had not a clue how poorly they were prepared, because of the vast gulf between divisional combat units and the corps-level units like the 507th. On both sides of the dichotomy, utter ignorance existed as to the reality of combat operations.
And, why did this happen? Because we allowed a huge void to exist between our gamification of war-as-expressed-in-training, and reality.
That same gulf exists in all too much of our education and training for the so-called “elites”, who, as I point out incessantly, are totally unqualified to be termed such, based on objective performance standards.
Brian:
No, the seat return numbers are not unusual. Canada is a classic Westminster parliamentary system and ridings are won on a first-past-the-post basis. Keep in mind that, in the vast majority of ridings, you can have 3-5 -serious-candidates running (Lib, C, NDP for certain, Green at the margin, Bloc Quebecois in guess where) so, in swing ridings, the winner only obtained a plurality of the vote, not a majority.
Similar outcomes are the norm over in the UK. Both Labour and Conservatives have historically run up significant majorities in Parliament with only 38-40% of the popular vote.
Brian (2)
The other thing to keep in mind is that no party dominates on a -national- basis. Each has their regional bastions going all the way back to pre-Confederation. Libs are, historically, the Quebec/French party, C’s the Ontario/English party. They fight it out in the Atlantic provinces, the C’s win out in the prairie – particularly Alberta, and BC (the left coast) has become a hash between Libs and NDP (the Bernie party). Demographically – Ontario and Quebec, between them, outweigh the rest.
The concept of things waiting till Autumn when the so-called Opposition will be ready for a “snap” election where things remain the same under whatever label is not quite realistic. There are existential matters at stake. The Nomenklatura may plan for one thing, but events have their say on matters. If things turn violent [from either side under real flags or false ones], all electoral calculations are off. If the economy collapses because of events in the world, all electoral calculations are off. If war breaks out in the Ukraine, in Taiwan, or anywhere all electoral calculations are off.
SOMETHING, probably something unpleasant for a lot of people, is going to happen before Autumn.
Everybody needs to keep their codpieces buttoned.
Subotai Bahadur
I’d like to know how to help them – since the govt pressures internet groups that disperse money – so far $10-$15 million has been held up.
Some have mentioned Bitcoin – how does that get dispersed to help the truckers buy supplies?
Someone made the snarky comment directed at these hostile commentators such as on CNN and MS-NBC that if the American truckers join in the supply for Botox will dry up and we will see them as they really are.
The best government move would be to declare victory and pardon all those deluded protesters. Explain that the latest government science reports that have just been released, have now shown the situation has changed, as was proven by all those states dropping their mandates, so its no longer necessary to enforce any. See, the government was right all along! And as a sign of good will no charged will be pressed either.
Just declare victory and leave the scene for a week or two.
PS: GiveSendGo is still committed to getting all the money they took in to the protesters one way or another.
Whats this then?
https://mobile.twitter.com/brianlilley/status/1493214619007168512
Provinces stepping back to be the “good cop” while Fidel Jr plays the “bad cop”?
https://twitter.com/disclosetv/status/1493238238860890115
JUST IN – Canada’s PM Trudeau to invoke never-before-used federal emergency powers in response to nationwide protests, CBC reports.
Enough people are becoming ungovernable, the government if it had any brains would look for ways to relieve the pressure, but Fidel Jr hasn’t ever been accused of having brains, he is where he was purely because of who his mother was married to…