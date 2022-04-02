Some Chicago Boyz know each other from student days at the University of Chicago. Others are Chicago boys in spirit. The blog name is also intended as a good-humored gesture of admiration for distinguished Chicago School economists and fellow travelers.
8 thoughts on “Random Pic”
Havana, 2022?
Far too prosperous for Havana. The dirty capitalists are the only people that could afford to keep a nearly 70 year old car in such pristine condition, the Cuban ones are a lot rougher. And notice the woman in the mobility scooter, you won’t see that in Havana either.
We stopped selling them stuff but never tried to keep anyone else from doing so. Why isn’t Cuba full of Mexican and Brazilian cars?
’55 or ’56 Chevy. With the newly revised mileage requirements and the mandatory switch to electric vehicles we’ll see the Havana syndrome here. Newer cars are much more durable than in the 1950s. The new car market will tank badly and your 2010 Honda will be worth a bundle.
56. Had the same thoughts about Havana and the same conclusion as MCS.
Learned they even learned that a piston from a certain Soviet tractor would fit into a so-and-so.
Oh – and learned that the hood ornament was modeled after the Vought F7U Cutlass!
Known by its crews as the “Gutless Cutlass” for its underpowered engine.
All that being said, nice picture!
We’re already seeing that heavy trucks pre-DEF are a sought after item even when they are in need of extensive rebuilding. My brother has a newish truck that has spent considerable time in the shop for the emissions system and nothing else. What this means is that these newer trucks will lose most of their resale value once the original warranty has expired. $15,000 bills for these repairs aren’t uncommon. Then the parts shortages can leave you without a means to make a living for weeks or months. Expect freight rates to go nowhere but up.
Little Havana. The old cars follow the tourists.
A local car parts shop caters to obscure Russian and East European brands. You can take parts in your suitcase to your family member in Cuba.
I knew a guy who was looking for a carburetor for an old Plymouth that his cousin owned. He showed me a pic of the car – it looked great. Getting it running would mean having a lucrative business driving tourists around.
If you have an English Wheel, a piece of flat steel sheet, skill and patience, you can make a new fender or other body panel. And they do. A carb is a little harder. If your friend could find the right person, they could probably find one that would work if they couldn’t find the exact replacement. Every old car I can think of has some sort of following among enthusiasts here, but a Plymouth is going to be more challenging than a Chevy. There’s a lot more room for close enough on those old cars than in new ones. The internet can make something that seems impossible easy some time. It’s often as easy as entering the part number into Google or Ebay and a couple of clicks.
