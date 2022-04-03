Shannon Love, who passed away in 2021, was a popular and always interesting contributor to this blog between 2004 and 2013.

He was a great guy with a brilliant mind that saw connections other people missed and generated an endless stream of insights on all kinds of topics.

Shannon’s daughter, Ripleigh Degenhardt (rdvirtualsolutions@gmail.com), recently contacted Instapundit about her father and about her project to collect stories about COVID hospital stays and deaths.

Shannon published more than 900 posts on Chicago Boyz. You can find them all here.

RIP