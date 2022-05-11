Of Agriculture and Ideology

In Arthur Koestler’s 1940 novel Darkness at Noon, the protagonist is an Old Bolshevik who has himself been arrested by the Stalinist regime for political deviations and is facing likely execution. During his imprisonment, he muses about many things, including…
A short time ago, our leading agriculturist, B., was shot with thirty of his collaborators because he maintained the opinion that nitrate artificial manure was superior to potash. No. 1 is all for potash; therefore B. and the thirty had to be liquidated as saboteurs. In a nationally centralized agriculture, the alternative of nitrate or potash is of enormous importance: it can decide the issue of the next war. If No. I was in the right, history will absolve him, and the execution of the thirty-one men will be a mere bagatelle. If he was wrong…
And in real life, Soviet agriculture was greatly harmed by the officially-adopted crackpot theories of Trofim Lysenko, as well as by collectivization. Nikita Khrushchev was very enthusiastic about what he learned of America methods in farming, especially with corn, and insisted that these methods be applied in the Soviet Union–the effort was not successful because it too often ignored local factors like climate as well as general factors such as working-level knowledge and incentives.
In Sri Lanka in 2019, newly-elected President Gotabaya Rajapaksa embarked on a program to the transition his country’s farmers to organic agriculture. Importation and use of pesticides and synthetic fertilizers were banned, and the country’s 2 million farmers were ordered to go organic. The project has been a disaster. Rice and tea production are both down, and half a million people have fallen back into poverty.
And in 2022, the world is facing serious fertilizer shortage, driven in part by the loss of exports from Russia and Ukraine, with prices also driven upward by natural gas prices…this in addition to the considerable reduction in wheat exports from both countries. A complete shutoff of Russian gas to Europe could make things worse, given that gas is a key feedstock for fertilizer manufacturing, that Europe has not built adequate LNG import facilities to replace the Russian gas, and that sufficient LNG from the US may not be available anyhow–a constraint not helped by the Biden administration’s anti-fossil-fuel ideology and policies. There may be actual famine in some countries, with predictable results in political instability, and plenty of family budgets being squeezed in the USA.
The response from the Biden administration?…Perhaps a new ‘warp-speed’ type of project to accelerate fertilizer output and improve fertilizer logistics?
Nope.
USAID administrator Samantha Power:
Fertilizer shortages are real now because Russia is a big exporter of fertilizer. And even though fertilizer is not sanctioned, less fertilizer is coming out of Russia..As a result, we’re working with countries to think about natural solutions like manure and compost. And this may hasten transitions that would have been in the interest of farmers to make eventually anyway.
Because farmers don’t know what is in their best interest, but of course you do, Samantha. See this post at Watts Up With That? on the realities of agriculture and the nutrients that plants need. (Do you think Samantha Power knows what the Haber-Bosch process is and why it has been historically important? I’m betting the answer is No.)
Note especially the part of the excerpt from Koestler’s novel that I bolded: “In a nationally centralized agriculture”. When major activities are centralized, every key decision becomes of dramatic, critical, life-and-death importance. Those making the decisions will be convinced that their decisions are right, and are very likely to use all tools at their disposal to enforce compliance and prevent criticism.
We do not understand what it means to be a farmer (or other craftsman) who knows what is best but is not allowed to do it. In America the government can nudge, shade, tax, or discourage you fro doing what you know will grow the most soybean, but even our most controlling don’t go so far as forbidding. Maybe that will come.
Remembering…Michael Bloomberg in 2016 saying it doesn’t take intelligence to be a farmer:
https://www.foxnews.com/politics/bloomberg-implied-farming-is-easy-in-2016-comments
…he made similar comments about people in manufacturing.
The first issue is that the application rate for nitrogen fertilizer runs around a hundred to few hundred pounds per acre, depending on all the things agronomists spend a few years learning. Good manure, and there is not so good manure, runs to tons per acre to supply the same amount of nitrogen. Actual availability is much more variable depending on weather, rain, soil chemistry among others. It’s perfectly possible to have lots of manure but no nitrogen available to the plants.
Oh, and the machinery to apply it is quite different. This makes a big difference if you’re talking a thousand or so acres. Of course there probably isn’t some huge pile of manure waiting to be applied. Most of it’s already being used. Land application is the normal way to dispose of it.
Then there’s phosphorus, potassium (potash), sulfur and a host of more minor nutrients depending on the crop and soil. It’s not rocket science but it is science. Manure might have some, but usually not enough to matter.
Of course, none of this matters to Biden and fellow travelers, since they will blame it all on Putin.
It’s not either nitrogen or potash, for a lot of crops, notably potatoes, it’s both.
Didn’t the US govt solve this problem by ordering railroads to reduce shipping of fertilizer? Now removing tongue from cheek.
Frank,
The US govt solved the problem by ordering retailers not to stock baby formula.
The real question is, how long are we going to put up with this rank incompetence in governance?
Seriously, folks–You can watch this crap taking place in real time, right in front of your face. Blatantly. The FDA has had the biggest infant formula plant in the US shut down for bogus reasons (contamination is proven not to have come from it…), and nobody is doing a damn thing about it, in government.
There comes a point when incompetence is materially the same thing as malice. I don’t care about the gender of whoever is running the FDA into the ground, but I do give a damn whether or not they know what they’re doing and are making the right decisions. The fact that the Abbott Laboratories plant has been shut down and not restarted immediately upon the shortages having been identified weeks ago is what is important–And, that the FDA has done nothing to expedite it going back into operation.
End of the day, we’re going to have to purge the incompetent, one way or another. I don’t care why they’re doing what they’re doing, I just know that we cannot tolerate it, or we’re going to be dealing with a massive civilization-ending crisis at the rate we’re going.
And, this is purely due to ideology. They’ve been selecting, training, and promoting these bottom-feeding sons of bitches based on their political and ideological purity, and the actual performance we’ve been getting out of them is totally unacceptable. I could tolerate having competent assholes in charge, but incompetent and asshole? That’s too much to put up with.
Go back and look at what happened with the EPA geniuses who killed the Colorado River. Not fired, not disciplined–Promoted and given bonuses. Is this any way to run a government? Not in my book.
An odd aside. Haber, who came up with the technology allowing artificial fertilizer, got the Nobel Prize for it just after WW I. This despite the fact that he developed and helped deploy the first poison gas used in combat in the Ypres Salient.
Not a big fan of retroactive Cancels but maybe I’d make an exception here and take that prize back.