A Farrago of Fail

It was hard enough to wrap the mind around the shortage of infant formula, and how a recall and recall-caused shortage which began months ago, only blew up in our National Establishment Media, and by extension, the current administration in the last week or so. I suppose that if you aren’t living in a household with a baby present, it was easy enough to miss out on the whole tense business of – will there be formula on the shelves – how many cans can we get – and what on earth do we do if we run out? It didn’t help that sanctimonious cows like Bette Midler and divers others began smugly suggesting that mothers breast-feed, once the matter bubbled to the surface of the national conscience. Why thank you for that heaping helping of the screamingly obvious – it had somehow managed to escape our notice. Now that the National Establishment Media is belatedly interested in the matter, we discover that the contamination in question which kicked off closure of the manufacturing location likely originated elsewhere than the factory. We also discover that the FDA dragged their feet on approval to re-open. Huh. Imagine that. A low priority for the inspectors, or a deliberate attempt to add just that much more of a ration of misery to our lives, now that gas is over $4 a gallon in Texas where it comes straight from the cow, and higher yet in other less fortunate localities.
A friend of Sarah Hoyt’s was of the opinion that things like the formula shortage and the high gas prices (which down the road will affect the costs of everything that has to be transported) were deliberately generated to just nudge the public a little, make us uncomfortable and agreeable to whatever those administrative geniuses had planned – you know, smaller houses, electric vehicles, not owning anything and existing as happy little serf-proles obedient to our betters. But the administrative geniuses mis-calculated. They are just coming to the horrified realization that all their planned little nudges are spinning wildly out of control. They can’t even begin to figure out how to reel it all back in, or how we will react to the catastrophe they have generated. Where will this all be by next year, when we have burned through last years’ harvest and gas is $10 a gallon or more? They don’t know, and likely that scares them out of their minds.
Speaking of a farrago of fail, the Uvalde school shooting … I can’t quite decide what is more awful; the posturing over the bodies of dead fourth-grade kids by vile opportunists like Beto O’Rourke (better known now as Beta O’Dorke) or the carelessness on the part of civil and ISD authorities which let it all happen in the first place. With the caveat that Uvalde is not a town which I know as well as Fredericksburg, Goliad, Gonzalez, Giddings or New Braunfels – I know for darned certain that after other school shootings, and the bloody massacre at the church in Sutherland Springs several years ago – there was absolutely no basis for believing that a school shooting couldn’t possibly happen in a small town, like Uvalde. We’ve done school events in Giddings several times; and yes, we had to sign in with picture ID, shown to school administrators sitting behind a Plexiglas panel, and escorted through a secure door into the corridor leading to the classroom where we were to do a talk about creative writing. That a teenage nut-case with serious anger issues and excessively expensive weaponry could waltz into an elementary school through an unlocked back door, and then do his worst while the local PD sat around outside … At the very least, the Uvalde PD officers are not going to be very popular with their neighbors for the foreseeable future.
Also – I believe that it will come out that the Uvalde killer was a well-known problem child, and that he likely had an extensive juvenile record as a hell-raiser. So, when are we going to do something about common-sense nut-case control? Or here’s a thought … since the death toll of innocents in Uvalde was on par with a normal AKA violent weekend in a place like Chicago, St. Louis, Detroit or Baltimore … let’s talk about confiscating the weaponry from the inner-city gang-bang element. Or is that just politically unspeakable?
Discuss as you wish.
9 thoughts on “A Farrago of Fail”
I’m not sure that the current administration could plan such spectacular failures. I mean, wow. But hey, time to blame every single little thing on “Biden” and the Democrats. That’s what they did with the last President to turnabout is fair game. Hopefully they will get wiped out in November and we can get back to some good old fashioned healthy gridlock in DC.
Where is Mayor Pete on the gas crisis? You would think that the Sec of Transportation would be able to speak to the gas problem. I know.
Point the first… You don’t get to this level of “FUBAR” accidentally, or by simple misadventure. There’s a systemic set of issues behind it all, beginning with the people put in charge of the administrative state by our “elected” officials.
Examples abound; anyone noticed what happened with the EPA dumbasses that effectively killed the Colorado River for a couple of hundred miles…? Oh, yeah–They got promoted and given bonuses. Way to incentivize competency in government, folks. Ya wonder why the FDA didn’t give a flying f*ck about the Abbott situation? Why should they? It’s not their problem; they’re not in any danger of losing their jobs or even a paycheck. Lay you long odds that if you go looking in a few months, you’ll find that the responsible parties got bonuses for their performance.
Same-same with everything else; yeah, they could be working to plan, but that would mean they were competent at something, and that they could turn it around. Which ain’t the case, I’m afraid. This is more incompetence than anything else, because if they were competent at any of this, they’d be able to fine-tune the immiseration to the degree that it’s just bad enough to be effective in gaining their desires.
Instead, they’ve set the conditions to crash the entire system. I’m not even sure this could be walked back, at this point. Getting oil production back up would necessitate not only opening up leases and all that, but convincing investors that you’re not going to pull the carpet out from under them again. Which was the most damaging thing about Keystone’s cancellation, which made it clear that the assholes in office could destroy your investments at whim without recompense. That’s the thing that prolonged the Great Depression, more than anything else: Nobody had a clue what the brain trust behind FDR was going to do next, and they weren’t about to risk their investments. You create uncertainty in the markets, you’ll be decades getting that level of trust back.
I doubt that there’s some single individual or group planning this BS, behind the scenes. What this reeks of is more a situation where a whole bunch of competing special interests are all getting what they want, as opposed to the machinations of some conspiracy. There’s no “there” there, in other words. The cabal behind BidenCo. is simply that easily influenced, flitting from special interest to special interest without any real program in mind. Which is almost more dangerous, TBH. This is not “government by criminal conspiracy” so much as it’s “government by ADHD senility”. Joe Biden himself ain’t likely in charge; it’s the people behind him, like Jill that are drawing things to his attention and then stage-managing it all. While the permanent bureaucracy just keeps ticking over, in the background, writing their own checks and doing what they please.
Word is now circulating that the shooter was in fact arrested 4 years prior for threats to shoot up a school. There are media reports from 2018 of two teens (13 and 14 years old) being arrested for a plot to shoot up a school in Uvalde – obviously being minors at the time their names are not included. But the UK Daily Mail is apparently running a story that states the shooter was one of those arrested at that time.
If true, this goes beyond just being a problem child.
Apparently the story mentioned above has been walked back, should have checked first :
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-10860977/Texas-Rep-Tony-Gonzalez-Uvalde-gunman-arrested-4-years-ago-threatening-shoot-school.html?ito=video_player_click
Has it been walked back, in the sense of it’s not true, or is it just unconfirmed, because those involved were minors, with sealed records? It looks like the latter to me. It seems awfully strange. Also strange that I saw that story being posted a couple nights ago on twitter from some rando accounts, which made me wonder who exactly was behind it. Strange times we’re living in…
not to beat a dead horse into tasajo, but the wef seems to be focused on all these projects, by some of their suggestions, they seem to be on a population reduction kick worthy of a bond villain,
the beats in the story seem to be very much like the parkland where the bureau was silent, they were focused on other things, and the doe was pushing the promis fast track of emotionally defiicent students like the shooter, sel pushed by the ford and carnegie foundations are part of this as well,
Regulation seems to be the major problem with the formula.
Ive worked with one of the 4 major maker of formula (not Abbott) it is not a difficult product to make. No more than any other dairy product. We should have 100 plants making it in the us. I would not be surprised if there were not 1000 plants in the us that could make it. That is, they have the facilities and equipment to do so.
The major reason we only have 4 (or6? I’ve seen both numbers) making it is that formula is not regulated as a food but as a drug/medical device.
If I had a plant making powdered milk, I could make formula tomorrow assuming I could get materials.
Except that I would need to go through a drug approval process that would several years and cost 10$ of million$
As a wise man once said “Get out of the way!”
From Parkinson’s Law: Chapter 8
“The central administration gradually fills up with people stupider than the chairman, director, or manager. If the head of the organization is second-rate, he will see to it that his immediate staff are all third-rate; and they will, in turn, see to it that their subordinates are fourth-rate. There will soon be an actual competition in stupidity, people pretending to be even more brainless than they are.”
I think the FDA and all other similar governmental regulatory agencies demonstrate a really poor model of how to operate with regards to marketplace regulation/certification. There’s too much unfettered power inherent in making these functions purely “government”.
I would submit that the UL model is better; private certifications by industry- and consumer-supported certification authority. Such authorities are not the only place you can go; should UL become corrupt and dysfunctional, the consumer can chose to accept CE ratings from European countries in lieu of the UL ones. The FDA needs to be shut down, and its functionality replaced. While it has done some good things (thalidomide springs to mind…) there’s a lot more that its held back, and when you consider the bureaucratic capture that’s taken place, well… I’m not sure it’s a net gain.
Similarly, government monopoly power on law enforcement hasn’t worked out all that well, either. I think we’d be a lot better off if that functionality were not sole-sourced or capturable by political interests.
It’s fairly obvious at this point that the police response in Uvalde was entirely dysfunctional. I can’t comprehend the mindset of the participating officers, who deferred to the dumbasses in charge, rather than acting. This is the American equivalent of that mob of jobsworthies in the UK a few years ago that let a man drown, rather than risk getting their feet wet before the right equipment showed up. In any event, they’ve all demonstrated they have the precise wrong mindset, and they need to find other work after being stripped of their pensions and benefits for life. I’d go back a few generations and strip the assholes who recruited, trained, and then promoted these worthies to their positions, as well. There’s really no other way to get accountability out of these institutions–You hire, train, and promote someone like Comey? LOL… You lose your retirement, and we’re coming after you for the damages, to boot. Right now, cops and FBI agents look the other way with the cretinous assholes infesting those agencies, ‘cos it doesn’t cost them a thing to look away. So, they do, and we get these events and all the other malfeasancies of the FBI.