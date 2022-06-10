Classics and the Public Sphere

From a WSJ op-ed: “As Tennessee expands possibilities for new charter schools, critics are assailing classical education. Some of these schools teach students about the sages and scoundrels of ancient Greece and Rome.” In The New Republic, a public school teacher from New York seems concerned that classics-focused schools promote “retreat from the public sphere” along with sundry bad things such as “nationalistic exaltation of Western civilization.”
Now, a little thought and historical reading will demonstrate that study of the classics is entirely consistent with participation in the public sphere, including participation at very high levels–in the US and in other countries as well. But the issue is more fundamental than this. Is participation in the public sphere–which I read in this context to largely mean political activism–really the only thing that matters in life?
In his superb memoir, the Russian rocket developer Boris Chertok mentions a friend who was a Red Army officer and was also an excellent poet. It was understood that he would never be promoted. Why–did the Red Army have something against poetry? By no means. Did this man write poems that criticized the regime? No–he did not mention Stalin, did not mention political affairs at all. And that was his offense. Writing good poetry was not sufficient, every poet had to sing the praises of Stalin and of the regime. Unfortunately, we have people in America today who believe that every subject, whether poetry, history, science, or music, must be viewed only through the lens of an endless group-against-group struggle for power. And education in these–and all–subjects should focus on that power struggle and on what is perceived as the urgent need to put everything in a form that will be ‘relevant’ to the daily lives of students and to whatever are the hot topics and issues of the time.
The University of Oklahoma recently ran a job ad for an Assistant Professor of Musical Theatre Performance…which includes the following:
We are seeking an acting teacher/stage director in musical theatre who, through their work and mentorship, can equip our majors with the skills to develop their unique artistic voice, explore and expose oppressive structures and power dynamics within our culture and artform, and increase the incorporation of inclusive pedagogies in our classrooms.
The same trends apparently exist in the UK. Here’s a story from 2005:
Instead of learning science, pupils will “learn about the way science and scientists work within society”. They will “develop their ability to relate their understanding of science to their own and others’ decisions about lifestyles”, the QCA said. They will be taught to consider how and why decisions about science and technology are made, including those that raise ethical issues, and about the “social, economic and environmental effects of such decisions”.
They will learn to “question scientific information or ideas” and be taught that “uncertainties in scientific knowledge and ideas change over time”, and “there are some questions that science cannot answer, and some that science cannot address”. Science content of the curriculum will be kept “lite”. Under “energy and electricity”, pupils will be taught that “energy transfers can be measured and their efficiency calculated, which is important in considering the economic costs and environmental effects of energy use”. (The above is from John Clare’s article in the Telegraph.)
According to Melanie Phillips: “The reason given for the change to the science curriculum is to make science ‘relevant to the 21st century’. This is in accordance with the government’s doctrine of ‘personalised learning’, which means that everything that is taught must be ‘relevant’ to the individual child.”
2005 was a long time ago–I don’t know whether or not this curriculum is still in place in the UK; I use it as an example because it makes a certain kind of thinking very clear. The class is not really about Science, it is about ‘Society’, and everything that is taught must be ‘relevant’ to the child.
It is a natural human characteristic to be curious about the universe you live in. Schools should encourage this curiosity, not smother it in the name of a fake “relevance.” It is not wise or wholesome to turn all subjects–from math to history to physics to theatre arts–into ‘social studies’.
In A Preface to Paradise Lost, C S Lewis contrasts the characters of Adam and Satan, as developed in Milton’s work:
Adam talks about God, the Forbidden tree, sleep, the difference between beast and man, his plans for the morrow, the stars and the angels. He discusses dreams and clouds, the sun, the moon, and the planets, the winds and the birds. He relates his own creation and celebrates the beauty and majesty of Eve…Adam, though locally confined to a small park on a small planet, has interests that embrace ‘all the choir of heaven and all the furniture of earth.’ Satan has been in the heaven of Heavens and in the abyss of Hell, and surveyed all that lies between them, and in that whole immensity has found only one thing that interests Satan.. And that “one thing” is, of course, Satan himself…his position and the wrongs he believes have been done to him. “Satan’s monomaniac concern with himself and his supposed rights and wrongs is a necessity of the Satanic predicament…”
One need not believe in a literal Satan, or for that matter be religious at all, to see the force of this. There is indeed something Satanic about a person who has no interests other than themselves. There do seem to be a lot of people today whose interests are largely restricted to themselves and to the endless struggle for power.
The University of Oklahoma job ad that I referenced above also includes this:
This artist should be an inventive storyteller, innovative teacher, and joyful colleague prepared to inspire our majors to become leaders in a more equitable theatre industry for the 21st century.
Somehow, U-Oklahoma’s job ad doesn’t make me think that their Theatre Arts department is going to be a very joyful place. Most emotionally well people do not seek to subordinate all aspects of life to ideology and its ever-changing enforcement of The Current Thing.
But some people actually like living that way. In his memoir of life in Germany between the wars, Sebastian Haffner describes a period under Weimar when some degree of economic and political stability was achieved (which accomplishment he credits to Gustav Stresemann), and most people were happy about it:
The last ten years were forgotten like a bad dream. The Day of Judgment was remote again, and there was no demand for saviors or revolutionaries…There was an ample measure of freedom, peace, and order, everywhere the most well-meaning liberal-mindedness, good wages, good food and a little political boredom. everyone was cordially invited to concentrate on their personal lives, to arrange their affairs according to their own taste and to find their own paths to happiness.
Most people were happy, but not everybody:
A generation of young Germans had become accustomed to having the entire content of their lives delivered gratis, so to speak, by the public sphere, all the raw material for their deeper emotions…Now that these deliveries suddently ceased, people were left helpless, impoverished, robbed, and disappointed. They had never learned how to live from within themselves, how to make an ordinary private life great, beautiful and worth while, how to enjoy it and make it interesting. So they regarded the end of political tension and the return of private liberty not as a gift, but as a deprivation. They were bored, their minds strayed to silly thoughts, and they began to sulk.
and
To be precise (the occasion demands precision, because in my opinion it provides the key to the contemporary period of history): it was not the entire generation of young Germans. Not every single individual reacted in this fashion. There were some who learned during this period, belatedly and a little clumsily, as it were, how to live. they began to enjoy their own lives, weaned themselves from the cheap intoxication of the sports of war and revolution, and started to develop their own personalities. It was at this time that, invisibly and unnoticed, the Germans divided into those who later became Nazis and those who would remain non-Nazis.
We seem to have a lot of people today in the US–and elsewhere in the West–the entire content of their lives delivered gratis, so to speak, by the public sphere, all the raw material for their deeper emotions.
See also my related post, Life in the Fully Politicized Society.
“There is indeed something Satanic about a person who has no interests other than themselves.”
Not really, you have described a strong narcissist, and the cause of that is genes. I know a couple and they do not actually have a lot of choice in how they react to the world. They also have real problems learning social skills, and as they cannot be wrong, cannot learn anything that requires failure.
A curse in fact. I guess we can get to evil that way, but the people involved have little choice.
My middle school daughter has spent the last several weeks of English class reading a book about bullying. They read very few “classics” in school anymore as far as I can tell. Certainly they read far, far more “contemporary” books than I can remember.
I have noticed the similarities between the young if today, and those if the Weimar Republic, and find it unsettling. I also have concluded that the Left wants it that way, as they can control the poorly educated young people by this system of controlling their options for what they need, an inculcating them in the belief that living their lives in that manner is a good way of life, that should be defended with violence, if needed.
I feel sorriest for those students of any age who just want to learn … music, the literary classics, history, science … whatever and not feel like they are being drafted and force-marched into a social protest movement.
Young people have long regarded nonsense fed to them by their elders in exactly the correct way. I see a deep undercurrent of common sense in them. They are nice enough to not say so out loud – the inclusion/anti-bullying gospel has had that unintended effect – but they know much of the political agenda being dished up is B.S.
I feel like I have to point out that the percentage of students actually interested in learning, and who manage that feat in formal schooling…? Has always been vanishing rare.
Lots rarer than we’d like to remember, TBH.
I hope the U-Oklahoma course includes proper operation cappuccino machines. I wonder how many new openings there are in musical theater compared to how many students there are in all the schools. More, how much will the taxpayers be on the hook for in eventually forgiven loans?
If you look at the origin of universities, you see that they were intended to educate clergy. Not village priests that were barely literate but the younger sons of the nobility that saw having a connection to the church hierarchy as advantageous as a marriage connection. To that end, the course of study was mainly theology, philosophy, including natural philosophy, what came to be science, and mathematics, including, at that time, music. A very important survival skill was how to discus theology without “falling” into heresy which could end very badly.
In this respect, modern schools are treading very ancient ground indeed. We already see people willing, even anxious to condemn someone to prison for some perceived offense to orthodoxy, can the stake be far behind?
It doesn’t take much effort to imagine St. Felicia, late of the Washington Post, avidly stacking the faggots at the feet of her latest victim. I’m sure there will be carbon offsets available when needed.
The thing that we’ve witnessed, over the last many generations of life here in the West, has been academia gradually infiltrating, encompassing, and essentially hijacking the process of becoming an adult. Along with centralizing it all, making them the gatekeepers to “the good life” and “success”.
This is an unnatural state of affairs, particularly given that at the same time, academia has been gradually divorcing itself from the real world, insulating the education/training process from consequence and accountability.
The “Education” departments are good examples of this. First and foremost, they’re one-way “fad machines” pushing stuff out into the lower-level schools with no accountability or feedback based on actual results. Look how long it has taken to discredit “Whole Language” as a means of teaching kids how to read; were those education departments of the various universities and colleges forced into accountability for their products, and forced to have some sort of feedback loop, like getting their budget cut due to a lack of results in the schools where their product (teachers) is failing to function as promised…?
The real problem in the West right now is this lack of feedback in the control mechanisms and the accompanying lack of accountability. The reason the FBI has gotten away with corruption since forever is that J. Edgar established the policy that nobody, ever, called them on their incompetence or bullshit. And, Congress hasn’t been doing its job, likely because good ol’ J. Edgar knew where all the bodies were (perhaps literally) buried. The FBI should have been disestablished about the time that it became clear that Deep Throat ™ was a serving FBI agent, Mark Felt. The fact that it wasn’t? Coupled with all the failed entrapment schemes, or the ones that blew up into mass-murders?
FBI and the intel agencies have proven that they can’t be trusted. The men who warned against establishing them were absolutely right, and they should have been listened to.
The whole thing is a mess that I don’t think we’re going to get out of, without some serious ugliness. Watching what’s been going on in DC the last couple of years, the only way forward that I can see is shutting down multiple agencies and salting the earth, along with preventing the employees of those agencies ever working in government in any capacity, even dog catcher.
It’s easy to dump on theater and dance majors, but what about the departments of fashion merchandising and food-service management?
Are those topics worthy of -academic- status?
I worked with a lot of smart men and women from the B-school. Outside their own narrow specialties in the service of corporate America, they generally had little to add to the world’s corpus of knowledge.
“The Golgafrinchan Ark Fleet Ship B” from Douglas Adam’s Hitchhikers Guide To The Galaxy is a perfect example of fashion merchandising and food-service management. ;)
“It’s easy to dump on theater and dance majors, but what about the departments of fashion merchandising and food-service management?
Are those topics worthy of -academic- status?
I worked with a lot of smart men and women from the B-school. Outside their own narrow specialties in the service of corporate America, they generally had little to add to the world’s corpus of knowledge.”
OK… I read this, and the first thought was that I’d somehow engaged your defenses (justifiable, in my opinion) of academia, but then I had a bit of a long-form epiphany.
Here would be the gist of that, expressed in early-term thinking: The problem isn’t necessarily in “academia” or “scholarship”, but in the falsity that’s present in a lot of those things, these days.
At one and the same time, we’re suffering from too much of it, and too damn little. Go look at things out in the real world wherein there’s a metric ton of what we’d term “tacit knowledge” or “tribal knowledge”, stuff that isn’t studied, isn’t codified, and so far as academia is concerned, doesn’t exist because it is too trivial to study or investigate. Nobody has studied or gone in to really reliably codify things like “Just how do primary groups form in the military? What are the key steps to forming them? How do you reliably reproduce these things, rather than what we’re doing now, which is artisanal and a product of informal organizational “knowledge”?”
And, at the same time, while there is all that going unstudied, uncredited, and contemptuously dismissed by academia, you also have these useless things that are turned into academic programs and dignified with excessive deference. Who ever heard of a degree in “fashion merchandising” before the late 20th Century, and required that credential before hiring a retail sales girl in some boutique? I mean, seriously… WTF?
It’s like there’s a madness. I honestly can’t see why you’d need to “academize” fashion in the first place, outside of a historical context, but… Good grief, the insane prioritization demonstrated here. Who the hell is sitting around going “Yeah, we need a three-level degree program to sell frocks, around here…”?
I think it’s undeniable that the bubble has been lost, along the way. I remain baffled that so much is discounted as unimportant, and unworthy of study, while other things are turned into trivial disciplines and “force-credentialed”.
And, it goes the other way, as well: Yes, the “academization” has gone mad, in some ways, but the converse is also true: The guys out there with the tacit knowledge, who grew up in the various tribal knowledge-dependent cultures are notably taciturn and entirely, to coin a term “a-intellectual”. They don’t formally think about the things they do, they just do them. There’s zero introspection, and zero awareness that the things they know are even important and should be passed on to others. The men and women populating this quiet world do not appreciate the importance or the depth of their knowledge; they assume that “everyone knows”, and never give voice to their hard-won secrets.
It is a two-way street; the rubber-meets-road types in the Army, who came up the ranks from the bottom? They’re almost entirely inarticulate in the codes and words of the men who came in laterally, with college degrees, to run things. If you can’t express your ideas in terms those academized types can process, you might as well not even voice them in the first place. And, because we draw too fine a line between the two sorts of knowledge, there’s generally zero appreciation for or any attempt on the part of the academized to capture that knowledge. Which is one reason they keep repetitively inventing the wheel, time and time again.
We draw too fine a line between those who do and those who exist on the separate level of the academic. The fault is on both sides of the line; the guys with the tacit knowledge do not seek to understand, to study the things they know, and because they do not, they are entirely beyond the understanding of the sort that go to college and gain all their life-knowledge in that abstract and rarefied manner.
Couldn’t agree more, Kirk. I don’t claim vast experience of the world, but I have had a variety of blue- and white-collar jobs and went into academe knowing what I liked and what the alternatives were.
But my interests (if not necessarily my opinions) are ur-conservative: history, libraries, archives, museums . . . The essentials of what used to be called Western Civ (or any self-respecting civ).
One of the things that I was vocal about in my sphere was the pretense that our schools (at any level) are “preparing our children for the future.” As if academics in general have any better or clearer vision of the future than Sister Ruby.
As a sometime history prof and frequent public speaker, I concede that it takes a certain amount of pomposity and pretension to try to explain or interpret the theoretically knowable past–thousands or hundreds of years skimmed in a few dozen hours, for the benefit of the not very interested–but how much more pomp and pretense is there in divining the future?
I have a daughter who has a BA in Anthropology, an MS in Library Science and who was a Bernie Bro in 2016. She was kind of messed up but in the last five years she has gotten married and had a daughter. She was 40 when her daughter was born and says it changed her life. Her husband is a fairly successful sculptor and an incredible artist. He sells his work online so he can work from anywhere. She bought a 5 acre piece of property in the Idaho panhandle before they were married for about $60,000. She has friends who have built a house on an adjacent 5 acres. She told me yesterday that she got the assessment notice and the property is now valued at $250,000. All this, especially her daughter, has changed her a lot. We were talking yesterday about her daughter and school. She is probably going to home school her. We talked about gas prices. We agreed that electric cars and trucks is a fantasy. There is no infrastructure to support a transition from “fossil fuels.”
Wonderful what a dose of reality can do for a Bernie Bro. She has always been the one of my kids I can talk to, even when she was a lefty.
Wonderful what a dose of reality can do for a Bernie Bro.
It surely is. Most of them are from very well off or wealthy families and have never had to deal with hard reality. I love it when reality smacks them upside the head with a 2X4.
Supposedly, Thucydides said something like this:
” A nation that makes a great distinction between its scholars and its warriors will have its laws made by cowards and its wars fought by fools.”
The use of “warrior” here is a poor choice; the connotations of “warrior” vs. “soldier” are beyond the scope of what I’m getting at with this, but I think that the quote, whoever said it, tugs at a thread which badly needs pulling.
There should be absolutely no division between scholarship and practice; the practitioner should be a student of his profession in all ways at all times. What is equally important is that the practitioner should communicate what he learns, seeking to refine and spread his knowledge to others.
We have erred in drawing too fine a line between the academic and the practical; the practitioner is seen as a subject of study, not the student/scholar of his trade that the ideal would make him. This dichotomy which has grown up is observable in the sciences, as well as academia; where are the “gentleman scientists” of yore, whose observations and theses did so much to further basic science? Why are the contributions of such people denigrated and mocked, in our times, simply because they lack the requisite Ph.D after their name?
Reality is what reality is. If you’re the “layman” making the observation, the observations are accurate, the theses you form from that observation is reproducible, and valid, what then does it matter that your name lacks the proper suffix?
The fact that we lend credence to “authority” not because of observed reality but because “expert” tells me we’ve gone off the rails. Scholarship is all well and good, but if it’s scholarship based on error and fraud, what use is it no matter how carefully footnoted or cited by others? The prestige of the person denouncing an idea makes no difference to its truth; the same goes for adherents of that idea.
History is replete with examples of this. Who believed in tectonic plates and continental drift, when the idea was first put forth? Most of the “established” school did not, denouncing the idea as purest fantasy. Same with the channeled scablands of Eastern Washington, when the idea of the great floods at the end of the last ice age were first laid out. And, yet… What of the “expertise” and authority of those who denied the reality of the observations made by the up-and-coming new ideas?
Anyone with even a bad sense of history who sits here, today, and tells you all about how you ought to be listening to them because they’re parroting what some “expert” has told them (and, which they’ve likely misinterpreted, anyway…) should probably be ignored. The sad fact is, they are more likely to be wrong than the hoary expert correct; that’s the history of it all.
The fact that the establishment in academia ignores much of the world that is held only within the tacit tribal knowledge of the practitioners and participants in a given process should tell us something, a thing which goes in both directions and which we need to learn from. The man out turning the screws has as much to say about the engineering of a given artifact as the man who conceived of it and the one who realized it in steel. They may be different things, things at odds with each other, but for the entire situation to move forward, each voice needs to recorded and given heed.
How dare you teach about the meaning of life when so many hamsters are dying?
@AVI:
I remember in the wake of George Floyd’s death, someone had hung a sign on a pedestrian bridge over the freeway that was basically asking, Why waste time and lives by worrying over whether or not our preferred means will backfire?
It does seem that, for science to move forward, the old gatekeepers or orthodoxy have to pass away from old age(or misadventure), letting the newer ones come in with the occasional open mind and new ideas. Who then in turn become the gatekeepers keeping out the wild and crazy stuff until the next generation.
It seems to take a large amount of humility to allow progress to progress faster.
It is a basic truth that the current collectivist totalitarians who run education, politics, and much of the economy cannot abide teaching of history and the Classics. First, there is the problem that to those in power, there can be no past so that they can change what they say and do at will without being noticed. Second, history [and the Classics] teach lessons. Not only past situations where problems may have solutions that the powers that be do not want to think about, but also that the individual has merit, worth, quality, and autonomy. That is the ultimate heresy, regardless of the culture the Classic comes from. Be it the tales of the fall of the Chin Dynasty and the rise of the Han, or the 300 at Thermopylae.
Those who would control our thoughts, so they can control our bodies, and expend them at will must destroy any knowledge of past virtue.
Subotai Bahadur
Theater, dance, music, arts degrees in general are easy targets if you believe that higher education is supposed to qualify one for a job because there are so few actual jobs outside of academia. My feeling is that artists, once they’ve learned the basics are much better served by doing art rather than by instruction. As a thought experiment, imagine what any gallery, or concert would be like if artists without an MFA were excluded. An MFA is a poor way to improve art and a dandy way to avoid confronting reality.
If you wish, you may substitute engineer and engineering in the above statement to learn my opinion about STEM education in general.
In general, those that can, do; those that can’t, go to graduate school.
What Sabotai says about enduring lessons. About the individual, about heroism, stalwart virtue and all that.
The memory of that must be eradicated in the for the good of that Brave New World.
It’s easy to dump on theater and dance majors, but what about the departments of fashion merchandising and food-service management?
Are those topics worthy of -academic- status?
I see Kirk has already covered this with his usual aplomb, which very often renders my comments superfluous, but I have an anecdote that I believe is directly relevant to this topic.
Many years ago, I worked at a store. My job was to put food on the shelves. Low-level management jobs were filled by people who had done that job and were judged by higher level management as capable of- well, low level management. Some people weren’t, and weren’t offered a management job.
Sounds rational, right? I was never interested in making retail a career so I departed that field as soon as I could.
Many years later, I just happened to wander into a big-box retailer right about the time the staff started their morning meeting. They were being introduced to their new manager, a young lady who looked to be about 20, but who had a magic credential in the form of a degree in “retail management.” I also happened to notice that most of the staff were much older than this young lady, and certainly knew the specifics of that job much better than she could have.
Gosh. This incident was at least fifteen years ago, and it still itches my brain. No no no no no food-service management, retail management, etc, etc, don’t require any sort of “academic training” at all. Those jobs require people willing to learn and understand what they’re doing and why they’re doing it.
You know, I just don’t think the present American educational establishment is interested or capable of producing those sort of folks. Instead, we get thoroughly credentialed dolts who expect and demand that their underlings teach them how to do their job, assuming they want to do their job at all.
To uncork a cliche, this won’t end well- but it will end.
It’s worth remembering that the Golgafrinchans died because the people aboard Ark Fleet Ship B weren’t around to do the jobs their ‘betters’ had decided weren’t important.
Forget too much history and we could end up in a real-world version of the plight of the colonists in The Power of the Daleks, who were so ignorant of history they fell for the “I am your ser-vant” BS.
@Boobah,
I noted that same thing, when I first encountered it. The actual targets of that piece by Adams are the ones who miss the point you’re making, there.
My own opinion on the issue is that Adams wrote for entertainment, and anyone attempting to elicit deep wisdom out of his work, in any direction, is an idiot. He was trying to be funny, and ironically funny, at that. The average person isn’t going to grasp that, and so the surface layer is there for them to laugh at: “Oooh, see, there’re all those unnecessary types they got rid of…”, while the deeper one that the “elites” of their world failed to comprehend their function and importance to keeping things going whizzes right past their heads. It’s a bit of a Rorschach test, in that if you point and laugh at the surface humor of the silly Ark B types falling for the scam perpetrated on them by their betters, you’re probably of a sufficiently immature mindset that you’d join in on the project, yourself. Nascent totalitarian, in other words. It’s funnier, because they mostly can’t recognize themselves as such, either… Just like most of the “woke” can’t see that they’re objectively more fascist than the people they denounce to each other.
On the subject of academizing these things like “fashion merchandising” and “restaurant management”, I’m of a mind that it’s not necessarily that we are doing it, but more that we’re doing it wrong. Instead of taking in high school students and force-feeding them a course of study on how to run a boutique and sell fripperies, you really ought to be targeting people who’re already in that industry and working to provide them with the tools to do better at their jobs. You shouldn’t move into “fashion merchandising” from a course of study at some institution of higher learning, you should instead be honing the skills you are already using, so that you can do better with them. 20-somethings should not be taking out loans for tens of thousands of dollars to get an education in something they basically pick off the wall down in the counselor’s office. Instead, they ought to be out trying things to see what they like to do, what they’re good at, and only then going to school if it is truly necessary to their vocation. The college degrees in things like restaurant management ought to be things you do in the course of your career working as a manager in a restaurant, honing skills and adding to them. The idea that some kid in their twenties is going to go to a school with some abstract and likely out-of-date course of study and then be parachuted in to run a restaurant or something when they’ve graduated from college and still don’t have actual work experience…? Utterly preposterous. Yet, we do that all the damn time. Why?
In the music world, some of the best names were people who were self-taught.
Interacting with other musicians later on may have polished up some of the rough spots, but they were already performing at a high level.
I suspect the performing arts in other areas have their own examples.
“The idea that some kid in their twenties is going to go to a school with some abstract and likely out-of-date course of study and then be parachuted in to run a restaurant …”
Within living memory, the kid who went to college had worked on some front line job in a restaurant or retailer or yard maintenance squad. They had worked with people — adults — and had seen some of the issues up close & personal.
Now those jobs are often filled by illegal immigrants, and anyway daddy’s little princess is too precious to waste her time bussing tables in a restaurant. Instead, she is polishing her college application by volunteering for some activist group or by getting ready for a Euro-style gap year hiking in Asia. Then a suitable college credential and she will be ready to run the show.
Somewhere along the way, we lost the plot. I am optimistic that we will eventually find our way back — but getting to that point is going to hurt.
“We agreed that electric cars and trucks is a fantasy. There is no infrastructure to support a transition from ‘fossil fuels'”
Perhaps in a lot of the world this is true. In BC we have 5 million people, and sell power to America. BC Hydro has said it can easily deal with an all electric car situation and is encouraging it. As its a part of the BC Utilities Commission, it does follow direction from our government. Interestingly there are laws that require BC Hydro to buy clean power from the private sector and they provide almost 20% of our power now. So 20% is clean power built to sell to BC Hydro, so some people seem to be able to make a buck off clean power. We may never have to build Site C. ;) Our power in BC is also 98% clean.
Anyway our “commie” system is quite able to deal with an all electric car situation in BC. In fact the plan is to invest fairly heavily in Hydrogen and ramp up our electric use, as both petroleum and natural gas are phased out. This will of course take a quite long time.
For me its $8+ a gallon, against $20 a month. We do have the most expensive gas on the continent. ;)
To remain OT, I was bullied at a very young age, and it was the classics that saved me. I loved Kipling and the Jungle Books and so much of Shakespeare. I guess taught very well, to a weedy 8 year old. A good British education if you will. I don’t despair for the young, but I do feel sorry for them. So much wealth, not passed on. ;(
The progressions Kirk describes (school and theory –> life and practice; life and practice –> school and theory) are real enough, and for my part I’m a fan of learning while doing.
(I also thought of the warrior/thinker line too, but couldn’t recall the attribution.)
But just to lard the dish a little more, many universities (like my own) have “University College” bachelors and masters programs that are aimed directly at the working guy or gal. They allow credit for certain experiences and -grant- credits and degrees based on sometimes very sketchy written projects. (They’re all online now, but one of my library department’s tasks was housing them, so I saw many. As also the archival set of masters and doctoral theses. I can’t begin to judge many–most–of them for lack of knowledge of the discipline, but the less said about some, the better. In fact I knew where the stinking bodies were buried, and could have embarrassed the holy heck out of the institution if I needed to.)
Nothing against the fireman or nurse submitting a real-life complex staffing plan or the like in the form of a “Special Project” as evidence of having some sense and ability to communicate–more power to them. On the other hand, half-literate scrapbooks of the church youth group’s trip to Israel, or Ghana . . . not so much. The degree is styled “in Liberal Studies.”
It was a schizo place–truly brilliant people from all over the world doing high level stuff, and graduate student and adjunct faculty smurfs trying to teach some of the dimmest and least-prepared students to be found anywhere.