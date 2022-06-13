Some Chicago Boyz know each other from student days at the University of Chicago. Others are Chicago boys in spirit. The blog name is also intended as a good-humored gesture of admiration for distinguished Chicago School economists and fellow travelers.
2 thoughts on “Random Pic”
Cool face.
So did you know that deaths in the UK continue to run 10% above normal, with nearly 1000 excess deaths per week, the large majority of which even the government can’t attribute to covid? What are we supposed to believe is killing all these people? Gosh, maybe jabbing newborns will stop this! (I kid, I hope I don’t have to say, but that’s what They’re about to make people do.) Why is no one talking about this?
It’s more of the same idiocy that the Chinese talked themselves into with the “One Child” policy and procedure package. Some bright light came up with a theory, got it enacted, and now nobody can put an end to it because of entrenched bureaucracy implementing it mindlessly.
The bureaucratic impulse is going to be what kills the human race, I fear. It does not matter what idiocy someone proposes, once it is in the hands of the anointed bureaucracy, it will be implemented mindlessly until someone manages to put a stop to it. Look at this crap going on with anyone speaking Russian, up in Canada. Right now, they’re being denied banking services and a host of other things, none of which are actually either legal or officially mandated. It is pure, mindless bureaucratic destructiveness implemented at low levels by mindless bureaucratic apparatchiks at all levels. They all smugly and righteously say they’re “doing the right thing” by abusing people who may very well be refugees from Putin’s nascent totalitarianism, or be Russian-speaking Ukrainians fleeing the conflict themselves. No matter; they speak Russian, they must be punished.
Same idiocy back in Wilson’s day, when he ran the US smack-dab into a mind-controlled police state where they ruthlessly killed innocent little dogs because they were dachshunds, a “Germanic breed”.
Screw the lot of them, one and all. I do not regard these creatures as fellow human beings; they are something else, something alien, creatures conforming to what they think “everyone else” is thinking or doing, carrying out petty and major cruelties simply because they can.
TBH, I have to rank the average bureaucrat somewhere around “planaria”, rather than fellow sentient. The only thing they respond to is painful stimulus, and they don’t demonstrate the ability to learn absent said stimulus. You want the bureaucrat or the planaria to do anything, better provide a helpful electric shock in order to demonstrate for it what you don’t want it doing.